Can the California grid handle a gas phaseout?
As California focuses on electrifying residential and commercial buildings as part of its goal of becoming a zero-carbon economy by 2045, the state is facing questions about its ability to handle rising electricity demand. An updated building code taking effect on Jan. 1, along with a variety of new incentives,...
Scant progress on Colorado River cuts as crisis deepens
LAS VEGAS — State officials from across the Colorado River Basin seized on a single message as they gathered here to discuss the future of the struggling waterway last week: The river is in a state of emergency that will very soon reach a crisis for the 40 million people who rely on it, affecting agriculture and municipalities alike.
N.Y. adopts cap and trade as a pillar of climate action
Sales of gasoline powered cars would be banned in 2035, natural gas hookups in new homes would be prohibited starting in 2025 and a statewide cap and trade program would be implemented by the end of the decade under the recommendations approved by a New York climate committee Monday. The...
