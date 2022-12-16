15 Last-Minute Holiday Gifts to Order at Walmart

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It's crunch time! Whether you're picking out the very last holiday gift on your list or you need to order a whole cart full to cover all of your friends and family members, now is your moment. We recommend still shopping online while there's time so you can skip the crowds, the lines and the unexpectedly sold-out items in stores.

You can cover everyone on your list at Walmart! Below we've picked out our 15 current favorite home, beauty and fashion gifts still available now and scheduled to arrive before the 25th if you order fast!

Home

iRobot® Roomba® i1+

Walmart

Sunbeam Heated Electric Throw Blanket

Walmart

La Crosse Technology Soluna-S Light Sunrise Black LCD Alarm Clock

Walmart

Homedics Sound Spa Sound Machine and White Noise Machine

Walmart

Beautiful 5-in-1 Electric Expandable Skillet, White Icing by Drew Barrymore

Walmart

Beauty

BeautySpaceNK 2022 Premium Beauty Christmas Advent Calendar

Walmart

(Still a great gift, even if it's late!)

Aromatherapy Sleep Bath Gift Set, Lavender, 11 Piece Set

Walmart

Viking Revolution Ultimate Beard Grooming Kit for Men

Walmart

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0

Walmart

Patchology Best in Snow: Hand & Foot Moisturizing Kit

Walmart

Fashion

Michael Kors Women's Jet Set Large East West Crossbody Handbag

Walmart

Joyspun Women's Sweater Knit Robe

Walmart

VONMAY Men's Slipper Boots Memory Foam Male Blue Booties

Walmart

Time and Tru Women’s Mixed Knit Pom Beanie, 2-Pack

Walmart

A&M 14k Gold 4mm to 8mm Square Clear CZ Stud Earrings

Walmart

