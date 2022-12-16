ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15 Last-Minute Holiday Gifts to Order at Walmart

By Suzy Forman
 4 days ago

It's crunch time! Whether you're picking out the very last holiday gift on your list or you need to order a whole cart full to cover all of your friends and family members, now is your moment. We recommend still shopping online while there's time so you can skip the crowds, the lines and the unexpectedly sold-out items in stores.

You can cover everyone on your list at Walmart! Below we've picked out our 15 current favorite home, beauty and fashion gifts still available now and scheduled to arrive before the 25th if you order fast!

Home

iRobot® Roomba® i1+

Walmart
Was $530 On Sale: $288 You Save 46% See it!

Sunbeam Heated Electric Throw Blanket

Walmart
Was $45 On Sale: $35 You Save 22% See it!

La Crosse Technology Soluna-S Light Sunrise Black LCD Alarm Clock

Walmart
Was $36 On Sale: $23 You Save 36% See it!

Homedics Sound Spa Sound Machine and White Noise Machine

Walmart
Was $22 On Sale: $18 You Save 18% See it!

Beautiful 5-in-1 Electric Expandable Skillet, White Icing by Drew Barrymore

Walmart
$59.00 See it!

Beauty

BeautySpaceNK 2022 Premium Beauty Christmas Advent Calendar

Walmart

(Still a great gift, even if it's late!)

Was $135 On Sale: $45 You Save 67% See it!

Aromatherapy Sleep Bath Gift Set, Lavender, 11 Piece Set

Walmart
$10.00 See it!

Viking Revolution Ultimate Beard Grooming Kit for Men

Walmart
$30.00 See it!

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0

Walmart
Was $49 On Sale: $32 You Save 35% See it!

Patchology Best in Snow: Hand & Foot Moisturizing Kit

Walmart
Was $20 On Sale: $14 You Save 30% See it!

Fashion

Michael Kors Women's Jet Set Large East West Crossbody Handbag

Walmart
Was $378 On Sale: $89 You Save 76% See it!

Joyspun Women's Sweater Knit Robe

Walmart
$30.00 See it!

VONMAY Men's Slipper Boots Memory Foam Male Blue Booties

Walmart
Was $33 On Sale: $20 You Save 39% See it!

Time and Tru Women’s Mixed Knit Pom Beanie, 2-Pack

Walmart
Was $20 On Sale: $10 You Save 50% See it!

A&M 14k Gold 4mm to 8mm Square Clear CZ Stud Earrings

Walmart
$59.00 See it!

Looking for something else? Explore more gift ideas at Walmart here !

Not done shopping? Check out more of our gift ideas below:

Browse fashion , beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides .

