Elon Musk considering possible new Twitter CEO
Elon Musk is looking for a new CEO for Twitter after a poll came back saying he should step down. Joe Lonsdale and members of PayPal Mafia on short list.
Weight of electric vehicles could cause 'catastrophic' damage and 'lead to car parks collapsing': Engineers warn Britain's parking facilities were not designed for hulking battery cars
Multi-storey and underground car parks could collapse under the weight of electric vehicles, engineers have warned. Electric cars, which are roughly twice as heavy as standard models, could cause ‘catastrophic’ damage, according to the British Parking Association (BPA), which wants local authorities to conduct urgent structural surveys. Most...
aiexpress.io
Google Commits to Solving AI Biases in India
As 2022 involves an finish, one of many tendencies that the AI area is leaning in the direction of exploring in 2023 is accountable AI. Sadly, biased algorithms haven’t solely proven the extent to which machine studying could be abused, but in addition uncovered unfair societal norms and discrimination.
The conservative case for a routine US-Africa summit
A regular meeting with African leaders, in pursuit of a targeted and defined agenda, would advance a conservative foreign policy goals.
aiexpress.io
Top Innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Powered Startups Based in Austria
Researchers have famous that Austrian expertise has more and more gained consideration from Silicon Valley tech companies in prior years, resulting in native AI operations at Amazon, Meta (Fb), and Snap. The preliminary wave of AI Hubs launched primarily targeted on doing AI analysis in Austria with the assistance of native experience and little involvement with the neighborhood.
aiexpress.io
MIT researchers create implantable robotic ventilator
Researchers at MIT have designed a delicate, robotic implantable ventilator that may increase the diaphragm’s pure contractions. The implantable ventilator is constituted of two delicate, balloon-like tubes that may be implanted to lie over the diaphragm. When inflated with an exterior pump, the tubes act as synthetic muscle mass that push down the diaphragm and assist the lungs broaden. The tubes may be inflated to match the diaphragm’s pure rhythm.
aiexpress.io
From DALL-E 2 to ChatGPT, covering AI’s wild year | The AI Beat
It was my first week at VentureBeat, in mid-April. OpenAI had simply launched the brand new iteration of its text-to-image generator, DALL-E 2; our lead AI author, Kyle Wiggers, had moved to TechCrunch earlier than I might decide his mind; and I used to be panicking. I scrolled frantically by...
aiexpress.io
10 databases supporting in-database machine learning
In my October 2022 article, “How to decide on a cloud machine studying platform,” my first guideline for selecting a platform was, “Be near your information.” Maintaining the code close to the info is important to maintain the latency low, for the reason that velocity of sunshine limits transmission speeds. In any case, machine studying — particularly deep studying — tends to undergo all of your information a number of occasions (every time by is known as an epoch).
aiexpress.io
ImagenAI Raises $30M in Funding
ImagenAI, a Tel Aviv, Israel-based supplier of AI-powered modifying options for skilled photographers, raised $30M in funding. The spherical was led by Summit Companions with participation from present investor NFX. Steffan Peyer, a Managing Director with Summit Companions, has joined the Imagen Board of Administrators. The corporate intends to make...
aiexpress.io
Automatically retrain neural networks with Renate
In the present day we announce the final availability of Renate, an open-source Python library for automated mannequin retraining. The library offers continuous studying algorithms in a position to incrementally prepare a neural community as extra information turns into accessible. By open-sourcing Renate, we wish to create a venue the...
"The First Time I Visited The US I Thought This Was A Restaurant Scam": Non-Americans Are Sharing The Things That Are Totally Common In The US But Bizarre In Other Countries
"I was in the US the first time ever a couple of weeks ago and it blew my mind. I wish I could have brought some back home with me."
aiexpress.io
Baltic Sandbox Ventures Raises €10M To Back to Early Stage Deeptech Startup in Europe
Baltic Sandbox Ventures, a Vilnius, Lithuania-based enterprise capital agency investing in early-stage deeptech startups from Central and Jap Europe (CEE), has closed a €10m funding into its newest €13m deeptech fund and accelerator. The cornerstone investor is INVEGA, a Lithuanian authorities company, this system financed from its Innovation...
aiexpress.io
Gladly Secures $55M in Funding
Gladly, a San Francisco, CA-based supplier of a customer support platform, raised $55M in funding. The spherical was led by Riverwood Capital, with participation from Greylock, GGV, NEA and Glynn Companions. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to help innovation of its people-centered customer support platform. Led...
aiexpress.io
Upstream Raises €14M in Debt Financing
Upstream, a London, UK-based cellular advertising expertise firm, raised €14M in Debt financing. Nationwide Financial institution of Greece supplied the five-year mortgage settlement which shall be used to partially repay the mortgage from the European Funding Financial institution (EIB) that Upstream secured in 2017 because the enterprise grew and developed its industrial portfolio, and additional develop and develop its cellular advertising efforts.
aiexpress.io
BetterManager Raises $16M in Series A Funding
BetterManager, a San Francisco, CA-based supplier of a digital management improvement platform, raised $16M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by Training Development Companions, with participation from Polar Capital Group. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up its efforts to scale its platform.
aiexpress.io
How RISC-V has become a viable third processor architecture | Calista Redmond
The financial system and the occasion enterprise aren’t robust, however the RISC-V Summit drew about 1,000 individuals to San Jose, California, this week to listen to the newest on the open-source processor. RISC-V International CEO Calista Redmond stated the numbers have been down from final 12 months, however she...
aiexpress.io
The next generation of Microsoft Teams is officially here to try now
There’s thrilling information for anybody wanting extra from their Microsoft Groups expertise, after the corporate revealed its new “premium” providing is now out there to check out. Formally known as Microsoft Groups Premium, the brand new model of the video conferencing platform provides a spread of upgraded...
aiexpress.io
Twitter users vote for Elon Musk to step down in the most bizarre twist yet
The continuing fiasco that has been Elon Musk taking cost of Twitter continues, along with his newest jaunt being the creation of a ballot to let customers determine if he ought to step down from being CEO of the corporate. It started over the weekend, the place in keeping with...
aiexpress.io
Top 5 stories of the week: What new technologies like ChatGPT may mean for Google
ChatGPT‘s capabilities are charming the business as enterprises start to discover the use circumstances. Some specialists have issued warnings about unhealthy actors benefiting from the software to extend ransomware assaults — fearful that it may democratize cybercrime, thus rising it. The software is already so highly effective that it even has some questioning the way forward for serps like Google — which has dominated the most-used spot within the search software class since 2000. Earlier this week, Google informed CNBC that some staff had expressed concern internally in regards to the search big shedding its edge to ChatGPT.
aiexpress.io
Primary Portal Raises £5.3M in Funding
Primary Portal, a London, UK-based supplier of platform for deal data, raised £5.3M in funding. The spherical was led by Dutch Founders Fund, with participation from Move Merchants. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to develop operations and its enterprise attain getting into the US market,...
