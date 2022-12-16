ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levittown, NY

fox5ny.com

Long Island students get 'incomplete' grades due to teacher shortage

LONG ISLAND - Parents of some students in the Amityville School District say they are outraged after their children received ‘incomplete’ grades, allegedly because the school failed to find teachers to cover their classes. One parent, Faith Robinson, says she doesn't believe officials have been doing everything they...
AMITYVILLE, NY
Shore News Network

NYC Students Refuse To Leave Campus Building Until They’re Given All “A” Grades

Alexa Schwerha on December 16, 2022 NEW YORK, NY – As part of their list of demands, students at the private New York City arts school The New School (TNS) are occupying a campus building until instructors agree to give As for the semester. According to the Instagram account New School Occupied, the students occupied the TNS University Center on Dec. 8 in support of faculty on strike for higher wages and better healthcare. While the strike ended on December 10, the occupants published a new set of demands that day that included A’s for all students, the resignation of school The post NYC Students Refuse To Leave Campus Building Until They’re Given All “A” Grades appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Groundbreaking of Cold Spring Harbor Lab's $57 Million Neuroscience Research Complex

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the groundbreaking of Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory's $57 million Neuroscience Research Complex on Long Island. Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory will undertake construction of a new, seven-acre development including three state-of the-art research buildings that will be located on Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory's campus at the border of Suffolk and Nassau counties. The 36,437-square-foot Neuroscience Research Complex will further Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory's scientific advancement in the areas of neurodegenerative diseases, brain-body physiology, quantitative biology, and neuro-artificial intelligence. Today's groundbreaking marks the beginning of construction for the Neuroscience Research Complex, estimated to be complete by December 2025. Empire State Development is supporting this project with a $30 million capital grant as part of the Transformative Investment Program funding allocated to Long Island.
COLD SPRING HARBOR, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Roosevelt high school student facing charges after making threat to cause mass harm

HYDE PARK – A 15-year-old FD Roosevelt High School Student was charged Sunday night with the misdemeanor of “Making a Threat of Mass Harm” after an investigation by school district officials and the Hyde Park Police Department. The Hyde Park Central School District sent an electronic message to subscribers on Sunday evening at 8:14 p.m. to make district residents aware of the situation.
HYDE PARK, NY
New York Post

Two NYPD recruits suspended after tryst in police academy bathroom: sources

It’s “Police Academy” — the X-rated version! Two NYPD recruits were suspended Friday after they were caught having sex in a bathroom at the department’s training academy in Queens, sources told The Post. Fellow recruits caught the lovers in the bathroom stall, sources said. The couple, who were said to be in an ongoing relationship, were identified as Javon Latibeaudiere, 26, and Madelin Ramirez Solano, 21. They joined the department in July and were both assigned to the day tour, sources said. The Post spotted Latibeaudiere leaving Solano’s Bronx home around 10 a.m. Saturday. “I am not supposed to talk about it,” he said when asked what...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

CDC recommends masking in 10 NY counties

NEW YORK - The CDC is recommending that people in ten counties across the New York metropolitan area wear masks when in public indoors or while riding public transportation. Most of New York City's suburbs, along with the city itself are currently rated in the "high" tier on the CDC's COVID-19 Community Level data tracker. "High" means that health officials recommend wearing a high-quality mask or respirator (e.g., N95) when indoors in public, and if you are at high risk of getting very sick, to consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where you could be exposed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

17-Year-Old Stabbed 'Several' Times At Uniondale High School

A 17-year-old boy is recovering after being stabbed several times at a Long Island high school, authorities said. The incident occurred at around 2:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, in Uniondale outside of Uniondale High School, according to Nassau County Police. Investigators said two boys got into an argument when the...
UNIONDALE, NY
Gothamist

250,000 NYC municipal retirees face controversial switch to privatized health insurance

Retired municipal workers protest proposed changes to their medical benefits at City Hall Park on Feb. 14, 2022. The new privatized health benefits, called Medicare Advantage Plus, would replace the workers' traditional Medicare. The shift has been mired in opposition since 2018 but now looks set to move forward in 2023. An arbitrator has directed the city to move ahead with a plan to shift municipal retirees onto Medicare Advantage. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

NY Mayor Adams Tells ‘Woke’ Folks to ‘Leave’, City Needs Its Rich People

New York City Mayor Eric Adams had a strong message this week for the “woke” folks who have no problem with wealthy residents fleeing the city. “To continually attack high-income earners where 50 percent of our taxes are paid by two percent of New York . . . It blows my mind when I hear people say ‘Leave,’ Adams said during a news conference with Governor Kathy Hochul.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

