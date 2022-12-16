Hall County’s newest QuikTrip is being built at this South Hall location

Construction continues Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at the site where a new QuikTrip convenience store is being built along Friendship Road. - photo by Scott Rogers

A new QuikTrip convenience store/gas station is being built off Interstate 985 in South Hall.

The 4,900-square-foot store is at 4624 Friendship Road/Ga. 347, Buford, across from Frazier’s Harley-Davidson east of I-985.

The store, featuring eight fueling stations, also will be in front of Friendship Distribution Center, a 78-acre office-warehouse park that extends from I-985 to North Bogan Road.

It could open by late March, QuikTrip spokeswoman Aisha Jefferson-Smith said.

Like other stores in the Oklahoma-based chain, the location will have a QT Kitchens, which offers made-to-order food and beverages, including sandwiches, wraps, pizza and milkshakes.

The store will be about a mile from a QT store at 927 Gainesville Highway, Buford, also off Ga. 347 and near the Amazon delivery station.

QT has been busy developing elsewhere in Hall, opening a store in February 2021 off Ga. 365 in northeast Hall and in January 2021 off Jesse Jewell Parkway and Queen City Parkway in Gainesville.