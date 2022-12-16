Hall County’s newest QuikTrip is being built at this South Hall location
A new QuikTrip convenience store/gas station is being built off Interstate 985 in South Hall.
The 4,900-square-foot store is at 4624 Friendship Road/Ga. 347, Buford, across from Frazier’s Harley-Davidson east of I-985.
The store, featuring eight fueling stations, also will be in front of Friendship Distribution Center, a 78-acre office-warehouse park that extends from I-985 to North Bogan Road.
It could open by late March, QuikTrip spokeswoman Aisha Jefferson-Smith said.
Like other stores in the Oklahoma-based chain, the location will have a QT Kitchens, which offers made-to-order food and beverages, including sandwiches, wraps, pizza and milkshakes.
The store will be about a mile from a QT store at 927 Gainesville Highway, Buford, also off Ga. 347 and near the Amazon delivery station.
QT has been busy developing elsewhere in Hall, opening a store in February 2021 off Ga. 365 in northeast Hall and in January 2021 off Jesse Jewell Parkway and Queen City Parkway in Gainesville.
