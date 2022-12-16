Read full article on original website
Giants guard Ben Bredeson — the offense’s good luck charm?
The New York Giants were 6-1 earlier this season with Ben Bredeson starting at left guard. After Bredeson went out of the lineup with a sprained MCL, the Giants went 1-4-1 over a six-game stretch as their running game sputtered. During that time, Joshua Ezeudu, Shane Lemieux, Jack Anderson and Nick Gates filled in at the left guard spot.
Giants-Commanders ‘things I think’: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Daniel Jones, more
Here are a few quick thoughts after the New York Giants’ heart-pounding, critical 20-12 victory on Sunday night over the Washington Commanders. Rookie edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux had said in the buildup to Sunday’s game that “prime time likes me.”. It probably isn’t news, but it is...
Xavier McKinney won’t return, Adoree’ Jackson unlikely for Giants-Vikings Week 16 game
It does not sounds like cornerback Adoree’ Jackson or safety Xavier McKinney will be returning to the New York Giants lineup this week against the Minnesota Vikings. Coach Brian Daboll said on Tuesday that McKinney, who has not played since fracturing fingers on his left hand during a bye week accident, will once again not practice this week. McKinney will miss his seventh consecutive game.
Giants-Commanders final score: Giants get critical victory, 20-12
The New York Giants moved a step closer to their first playoff berth since 2016 with a critical 20-12 victory over the Washington Commanders on Sunday night. The Giants are 8-5-1. The Commanders are 7-6-1. With the victory, the Giants now have an 87 percent chance of reaching the playoffs, per FiveThirtyEight.
Giants-Commanders, Week 15: Live updates
Will the New York Giants take control in the fight for an NFC playoff berth on Sunday night, or will they cede that to the Washington Commanders when the two 7-5-1 teams meet in a critical game at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC?. Use this thread to discuss the game....
Potential options at RB in a post-Barkley era NY Giants
Barkley is clearly a great player and is having an inspiring year for the Giants. As our Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee and captain, he is clearly an impressive leader and young man. Though these are qualities your want on your team, the reality is he has been hurt over his career here and he is likely to command upwards of $12M/ year on a multi year deal (per Sportrac). The Giants have many talent gaps and needs across this roster. So, should the Giants move on from Barkley, and I think they should, what are some options in FA in 2023 and what is the Sportrac estimated value for each.
Giants at Commanders: Stats and analytics from the Giants’ win over Washington
The New York Giants topped the Washington Commanders 20-12 in their Week 15 rematch. The game was more stressful than pretty much anyone would have preferred, but the Giants ultimately came away with with the win. While the Giants gained the lead at the beginning of the second quarter — and wouldn’t relinquish it — this game was a much more back-and-forth affair than the box score might suggest.
Week 15 Sunday afternoon viewing guide for Giants fans
Two weeks ago at this time, the New York Giants were set to play the Washington Commanders at 1 p.m. ET in Week 15. Then the two teams tied in Week 13 and ramped the importance of their rematch to near-playoff levels. The NFL wasted no time in flexing the Week 15 game between the two 7-win NFC East teams to Sunday Night Football.
Giants-Commanders ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’: Lots of credit to go around after key victory
There is plenty of credit to go around for the New York Giants’ 20-12 victory over the Washington Commanders on Sunday night. Let’s get to our traditional ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’ review and see who earned it. Kudos to ... Kayvon Thibodeaux — Great players play...
The greatest individual defensive performances in Giants’ history
The New York Giants’ stirring 20-12 victory over the Washington Commanders Sunday night was largely made possible by a bravura performance by rookie edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux. Thibodeaux had his best game as a Giant to date in a season in which he has been trending upward. The play everyone will remember is his sack - strip - fumble recovery - touchdown on Washington quarterback Taylor Heinecke that changed the momentum of the game:
Anatomy of Giants’ 18-play, 97-yard drive
The New York Giants manufactured an early 18-play, 97-yard drive that ended in their only offensive touchdown against the Washington Commanders in Week 15. Quarterback Daniel Jones completed 10 passes, including a third-and-9 and a fourth-and-9 from the Washington 35-yard line. It was arguably the most impressive drive of the...
4 Downs: Takeaways from Giants at Commanders
The New York Giants beat the Washington Commanders 20-12 on Sunday night and are, in all likelihood, headed to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. It wasn’t a clean game, and it certainly wasn’t a pretty game, but the Giants are now 8-5-1. They still face a tough trio of games to finish the season, and they could still finish 8-8-1 on the season. But for now, the Giants have picked up their first win in the NFC East and avoided yet another 20-20 trip to overtime with Washington in the process.
2023 offseason starting point
Using the cap calculator on over the cap.com, I was able to project where the Giants would be to start free agency next year. I only did realistic moves which I will list below. OTC has the Giants starting with $59M in cap space. Sheppard's restructure this past offseason created...
Repeat after me…
Daniel Jones is a very good player and is the Giants franchise QB. Daniel Jones is a very good player and is the Giants franchise QB. Daniel Jones is a very good player and is the Giants franchise QB. For all the haters out there, exactly what else does this...
NFL power rankings, Week 16: Giants shoot back up to 12
NFL.com (13) The Giants won their most important game of the year because their best player balled out, and their most promising rookie announced his arrival. A rejuvenated Saquon Barkley barreled over the Commanders’ defense in a dominating display during New York’s final scoring drive, and Kayvon Thibodeaux dominated the Commanders’ offensive line and lived in the backfield in a 12-tackle effort that included a sack/fumble/recovery for a massive touchdown. New York’s goal-line stand in the final minute was, ahem, helped along by outside forces, but the Giants got it done and put themselves in excellent position to end a long postseason drought. Kudos.
Washington 31, Giants 13
Here's an objective take from a Giants fan. 1) The Giants haven't protected the passer all season - the main reason they haven't had a viable passing attack. The other reasons are subpar QBing and a pop-gun passing scheme (nobody throws short of the sticks like the Giants). Key stats: The Giants have the fewest 20+ pass completions in the league, and by a ridiculous margin. They've also given up the 3rd most sacks in the league, despite the pop-gun offense. No number of star WRs would make a difference. Don't expect this to be any different tonight.
Do the Commanders have an advantage over the Giants because of their bye week?
The Washington Commanders are favored by 4.5 points to defeat the New York Giants this Sunday. Several reasons are given for this: The fact that Washington is the home team, and that Washington is “hot” while the Giants are “cold”. And one more supposed advantage - Washington is rested, coming off their bye week, with a lot of time for them to prepare for the Giants.
Hey, the New York Giants have a real honest to goodness pass rush
Tuesday is usually an off day for NFL teams. The New York Giants will practice, though, since their Week 16 game against the Minnesota Vikings will be played on Saturday afternoon. Here are some things I’m thinking about as the NFL calendar rolls on. Pass rush. Don’t look now,...
