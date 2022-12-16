Barkley is clearly a great player and is having an inspiring year for the Giants. As our Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee and captain, he is clearly an impressive leader and young man. Though these are qualities your want on your team, the reality is he has been hurt over his career here and he is likely to command upwards of $12M/ year on a multi year deal (per Sportrac). The Giants have many talent gaps and needs across this roster. So, should the Giants move on from Barkley, and I think they should, what are some options in FA in 2023 and what is the Sportrac estimated value for each.

22 HOURS AGO