Indiana State

Bijan Robinson's Ideal Landing Spots After Declaring for 2023 NFL Draft

The positional value of running backs in the NFL draft may have fallen in recent years, but that's unlikely to stop Texas star Bijan Robinson from being a Day 1 selection. Robinson announced Monday he's entering the 2023 NFL draft and skipping the Longhorns' Alamo Bowl matchup against No. 12 Washington on Dec. 29.
AUSTIN, TX
Fringe NFL Playoff Contenders That Would Be Better Off Missing the Postseason

The NFL playoff bracket is starting to materialize after five teams clinched a spot this past weekend, but there are still eight berths up for grabs heading into the final three weeks of the 2022 regular season. With only five teams officially eliminated at this juncture, there are plenty of...
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
Fantasy Football Week 16 Waiver Wire: Royce Freeman and More Surprising Pickups

The first week of the 2022 fantasy football playoffs is in the books, and managers fortunate enough to still have something to play for must continue their vigilance on the waiver wire. While there isn't a ton of startable talent to be found in the free-agency pool right now, injuries...
2023 Men's NCAA Tournament Bracket: Latest Projection of the Field of 68

Slowly but surely, the 2023 men's NCAA tournament picture is starting to come into focus. Connecticut, Purdue, Kansas and Arizona are sitting atop the projected seed line as we hurtle toward the new year and nonstop conference play. Speaking of conferences, the Big Ten is leading the way with nine...
ALABAMA STATE
Early National Signing Day 2022: Dates, Top CFB Prospects, Odds and TV Schedule

For those college football programs not named Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU, the top priority has already shifted toward recruiting. Getting better in order to make a run for the College Football Playoff is paramount, so there's a huge spotlight on the early signing period for the class of 2022, which gets underway Wednesday.
GEORGIA STATE
2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 16?

After 15 weeks of the 2022 season, the playoff picture is taking shape in the NFL. Three divisions are already decided. The San Francisco 49ers kicked off the action by taking care of the rival Seattle Seahawks to capture the NFC West. The Minnesota Vikings are the champions of the NFC North after the biggest comeback in NFL history. Despite getting a scare from the Houston Texans, the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC West for the seventh straight season.
Twitter Hypes Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux for Dominant Showing in Win over Commanders

The New York Giants have the inside track on a playoff spot thanks in large part to their rookie defensive end. Despite an inconsistent offensive performance, the New York Giants escaped Sunday's NFC East showdown with a 20-12 victory over the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field. The teams tied two weeks ago and had identical 7-5-1 records entering the game, but the Giants moved ahead with a critical head-to-head win.
OREGON STATE
Report: NFL Insiders 'Convinced' Colts' Jim Irsay Will Pursue Jim Harbaugh to Be HC

The Indianapolis Colts may target Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to be their next head coach. Zak Keefer of The Athletic reported multiple league sources are "convinced" Colts owner Jim Irsay has Harbaugh at the top of his wishlist. It looks likely that Jeff Saturday, Irsay's unconventional midseason hire, will not get the job on a full-time basis after the Colts blew a 33-point lead to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Ohio State OL Avery Henry Announces He's Been Diagnosed with Bone Cancer

Ohio State freshman offensive lineman Avery Henry announced Monday on Twitter that he has been diagnosed with a form of bone cancer called osteosarcoma. Per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, osteosarcoma is "most commonly found in teenagers and young adults." Henry said he will fight the disease and thanked his teammates:. After...
COLUMBUS, OH

