Nutley Volunteer Fire Chief charged with luring
A volunteer fire chief from Nutley has been arrested for attempting to have sex with a minor in North Bergen, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. On Friday, December 16, members of the North Bergen Police Department, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit, and the Nutley Police Department arrested a Nutley Volunteer Fire Chief after being notified of a luring incident.
ASSAULT BY AUTO: Busted Morris County Shoplifter Slams Officer With Car During Getaway Attempt
A 19-year-old woman busted for shoplifting in Morris County was charged with assault by auto for hitting an officer with her car during her getaway attempt, authorities said Monday. Kalani Hill, of Vauxhall, fled the scene after she was seen shoplifting from ShopRite in Hanover on Friday, Dec. 9, police...
Hit-and-run councilwoman’s pre-trial hearing set for Jan. 10 in Essex County court
The Jersey City councilwoman who sent a cyclist flying through the air and drove away is a small step closer to having her day in court. A pre-trial hearing on the status of discovery evidence and other details related to the hit-and-run charges against Amy DeGise has been scheduled for Jan. 10 in the Essex County Special Remand Court, court officials told The Jersey Journal Tuesday.
morrisfocus.com
Shoplifter Arrested at ShopRite Stealing Almost $3,000 in Merchandise
HANOVER TOWNSHIP — Hanover Township Police Officer Anthony D’Angelo charged Ms. Anibal Rodriguez-Alverez, 27, Elizabeth, with several counts of shoplifting from the ShopRite, Cedar Knolls, on Tuesday, November 15. Ms. Rodriguez-Alverez was observed on surveillance video on several dates in October, shoplifting $2680.60 worth of merchandise. A warrant...
NJ corrections officer admits lying about ‘brutal and vicious’ assault on youth
TRENTON — A former senior corrections officer at one of the state’s youth prison facilities in Burlington County has admitted to hitting an inmate in the head twice while the youth’s hands were cuffed behind him. Jason Parks, of Gibbstown, then submitted a fake incident report and...
New Jersey Globe
Jersey City councilman cited for leaving scene of accident, driving unregistered vehicle
Jersey City Councilman James Solomon, who led the calls for the resignation of one of his colleagues after a hit-and-run crash in July, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident after he hit a parked car and left after leaving a note. The owner the vehicle Solomon hit...
hudsontv.com
Kearny Resident Karen Garcia and Union City Resident Mario Cruz-Segovia Involved in Tragic Three-Vehicle Crash on Route 3 West in Clifton, New Jersey
On the morning of December 15, 2022, a tragic car crash occurred on Route 3 West in Clifton, New Jersey. According to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office and the Clifton Police Department, a Subaru Impreza struck a BMW X3 that was stopped in the roadway due to mechanical issues. The Impreza was then hit by an oncoming Toyota Prius.
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Woman caught with stun gun and cocaine after stealing from Bayonne Walgreens
A woman was caught with a stun gun, cocaine, and narcotic paraphernalia after stealing from the Bayonne Walgreens last night, police said. Kesha Coe, 42, of Jersey City, was charged with shoplifting, hindering apprehension, possession of a controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), possession of narcotic paraphernalia, certain persons to not possess weapons, and contempt (two warrants), according to Police Capt. Eric Amato.
Multiple people arrested in Paterson high school brawl that involved guns, prosecutor says
The police arrested multiple people in connection with a fight and gun-involved incident at John F. Kennedy High School, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Police charged a 17-year-old, 14-year-old, and 15-year-old, and an 18-year-old for their role in the Friday incident. At 10:55 a.m., police officers stationed...
17-year-old hurt in Paterson shooting on Keen Street
A teen was wounded in a shooting on Keen Street late Friday night, according to authorities. The victim, 17-year-old, was struck by gunfire on Keen and Mercer streets at around 10:44 p.m. Police arrived at the scene, but initially did not find the victim. They later located the victim suffering...
N.J. woman, 65, killed in single-vehicle crash
A 65-year-old New Jersey woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in West Milford, authorities said. Cynthia Romano was driving on Otter Hold Road at around 10:30 a.m. when she veered off the Passaic County road, striking a utility pole and a mailbox, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office said.
Female suspect sought for assaulting Newark bus driver
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are asking the public to help identify a woman wanted for an assault against a bus driver in the city on Wednesday. As part of the investigation into an assault that occurred on Wednesday, December 14, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a female suspect. An assault on a female bus driver was reported at Broad Street and West Kinney Street at approximately 5 p.m. Police responded to the incident at approximately 5 p.m. Upon the driver opening the bus door, the suspect requested that the The post Female suspect sought for assaulting Newark bus driver appeared first on Shore News Network.
