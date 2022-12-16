ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

ksl.com

Penix, Ibrahim, Latu earn comeback player of the year honors

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim and UCLA linebacker Laiatu Latu have been named college football's comeback players of the year. Penix transferred to Washington after four seasons at Indiana, each ending with a serious injury. With the Huskies, Penix played all 12 games and heads into the postseason leading the nation with 363 yards passing per game. Ibrahim returned from an Achilles tendon injury last season to lead the Big Ten in rushing. Latu suffered a neck injury that threatened to end his career at Washington. He transferred to UCLA and led the Bruins with 9 1/2 sacks this season.
ksl.com

Traores lead Long Beach State over Life Pacific 97-52

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Aboubacar Traore and Lussina Traore posted double-doubles and Long Beach State breezed to a 97-52 victory over Life Pacific. Lussina finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Beach (5-6)), while Aboubacar pitched in with 10 points, 15 boards, six assists and four steals. Joel Murray had 17 points and Chayce Polynice contributed 16 points and six rebounds off the bench. Marcus Tsohonis added 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Ethan Galang scored 12 points to lead the Warriors.
