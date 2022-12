Email sent to ACC Students by Lisa Matye Edwards, Vice President of Student Affairs on December 20, 2022. Starting Tuesday, January 3, 2023, until Friday, January 6, 2023, you will NOT be able to access ANY Microsoft 365 services - Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneDrive, One Note, and your CCCS/Arapahoe student email account.

LITTLETON, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO