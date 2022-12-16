Read full article on original website
5 Hidden Tax Benefits of Retiring in Florida
It's no secret that Florida is a mecca for retirees. While the Sunshine state's endless beaches and year-round agreeable weather make it an attractive option for many seniors, the state's many tax...
Florida finishing 2022 with record $22 billion surplus
(The Center Square) – The state of Florida is reporting a $21.8 billion surplus in 2022, the highest in state history. The state also decreased its debt by $1.3 billion this year, according to a newly published State Debt Report from the State of Florida Division of Bond Finance. According to the report, Florida decreased its debt by $1.3 billion, increased its revenues by 17% ($8.5 billion), and maintained its AAA bond rating primarily because of its strong growing economy. ...
iheart.com
Here's The Biggest Home In Florida
America is home to houses so jaw-droppingly huge that it's almost unreal. Most people can only dream about one day owning one of these massive dwellings, which can take up acres of land by itself. It's not always about the size or the number of bedrooms, it's also about the wonderful amenities that come with it. Pools, balconies, home theatres, basketball courts, and other extravagant additions can really sell a home.
nomadlawyer.org
05 Best Places to Live in Florida
Best Places to Live in Florida: Is the sunshine state calling your name? Florida is a great place to call home with its warm weather, sandy beaches, and zero-income state taxes. Whether you’re a single professional, a young couple, or a family looking to relocate. you can find the...
moneywise.com
Super rich New Yorkers — including billionaire Carl Icahn — are fleeing the Big Apple in droves. Here are the top 3 states they're escaping to
We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. Please be aware that some (or all) products and services linked in this article are from our sponsors. Between 2019 and 2020, the number of New Yorkers earning between $150,000 and $750,000 fell by nearly...
Florida may see coldest Christmas in over 30 years
The arctic blast that is covering much of the nation this week leading up to Christmas weekend isn't sparing the traditional winter repellant of Florida either.
Florida airports expected to set records during holidays
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The holiday travel season this year is expected to rival the busiest seasons before the pandemic at Florida’s two most bustling airports, which will see millions of travelers passing through them, officials said. Orlando International Airport, the state’s busiest airport and the seventh busiest airport in the U.S. last year, is […]
Homebuyers ‘flocking’ to Florida, Sun Belt for affordable homes
Florida markets are half of where people are trying to move, even with higher mortgage rates.
Gov. DeSantis wants to see constitutional carry implemented in Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — The Florida legislature doesn't reconvene until April 2023, but we're already getting an idea of what bills to expect. Gov. Ron DeSantis was recently asked about his stance on implementing constitutional carry in Florida. “Basically, this was something that I’ve always supported," DeSantis said. "The...
WESH
Fugitive wanted for manslaughter in Puerto Rico arrested in Kissimmee
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez says he and the governor of Puerto Rico have signed an agreement on a fugitive extradition program that returns criminals to their hometowns to be held accountable for their crimes. “We follow up on any leads they give us and...
Thrillist
This High-Speed Train Is Adding 2 New Stations Connecting South Florida
If you've ever been to Florida, you'll probably have noticed that it's quite difficult to get around if you don't have a car. However, it is getting easier thanks to an expanding train line serving five major cities starting this week. Brightline is an eco-friendly, inter-city, high-speed rail line that...
The Coolest Museum in the State of Florida, According to the Discoverer
Photo byLovelyLillith, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. If you want to learn or experience something new, there's arguably no better place to do it than a museum. And even better, the chances are good that if you're in a museum in Florida, you're out of the heat, into the air conditioning, and looking at some memorable things.
Tampa housing sales slowed the most in US, RE/MAX reports
Tampa home sales slowed down the most in the whole country, according to new data from RE/MAX.
Orlando celebrates completion of new Orlando Wetlands Park boardwalk
CHRISTMAS, Fla. — Orlando City leaders celebrated the completion of a new 2,200-foot boardwalk at Orlando Wetlands Park. The new boardwalk was unveiled by city leaders at a ribbon-cutting Monday. The elevated walkway will allow guests more opportunities to view and photograph the many birds and wildlife that call...
This Florida Destination Is One Of America's Best Christmas Cities
WalletHub found the best U.S. cities that'll get you in the holiday spirit.
Why Republicans are coughing up billions of dollars to save Florida’s insurance market
In the three months since Hurricane Ian struck Florida, the state’s fragile property insurance market has been teetering on the brink of collapse. The historic storm caused over $50 billion in damage, more than any disaster in U.S. history other than Hurricane Katrina. It also dealt a body blow to an industry that was already struggling to stay standing: Several insurance companies had already collapsed this year even before the hurricane, and major funders are now poised to abandon those that remain.
Oh, (cold) snap: Tips to keep you safe, warm during Florida freeze
ORLANDO, Fla. — Freezing temperatures are headed to Central Florida this week, and utility officials say now is the time to prepare. The Orlando Utility Commission (OUC) offers cold weather guide tips to ensure people stay safe and warm as temperatures drop. See what OUC says you need to...
Coast Guard searches for 9 people who capsized off Florida coast
The U.S. Coast Guard said it is searching for nine people whose boat capsized off the coast of Florida Sunday.
2 found dead inside Orlando home
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people were found dead inside a home in Orlando Tuesday afternoon, police said. Officers responded just after 5:20 p.m. to a home on Floral Drive to a wellbeing check when they found the two people dead inside, police said. The investigation is ongoing and no...
Florida woman wins $5M top lottery prize
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was the latest jackpot winner to claim a top prize from the Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. Maria Pagan, 69, of Hollywood, chose to receive her $5 million top prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,994,698. According to the Florida Lottery, Pagan […]
