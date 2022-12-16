ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

The Center Square

Florida finishing 2022 with record $22 billion surplus

(The Center Square) – The state of Florida is reporting a $21.8 billion surplus in 2022, the highest in state history. The state also decreased its debt by $1.3 billion this year, according to a newly published State Debt Report from the State of Florida Division of Bond Finance. According to the report, Florida decreased its debt by $1.3 billion, increased its revenues by 17% ($8.5 billion), and maintained its AAA bond rating primarily because of its strong growing economy. ...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Here's The Biggest Home In Florida

America is home to houses so jaw-droppingly huge that it's almost unreal. Most people can only dream about one day owning one of these massive dwellings, which can take up acres of land by itself. It's not always about the size or the number of bedrooms, it's also about the wonderful amenities that come with it. Pools, balconies, home theatres, basketball courts, and other extravagant additions can really sell a home.
FLORIDA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

05 Best Places to Live in Florida

Best Places to Live in Florida: Is the sunshine state calling your name? Florida is a great place to call home with its warm weather, sandy beaches, and zero-income state taxes. Whether you’re a single professional, a young couple, or a family looking to relocate. you can find the...
FLORIDA STATE
moneywise.com

Super rich New Yorkers — including billionaire Carl Icahn — are fleeing the Big Apple in droves. Here are the top 3 states they're escaping to

We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. Please be aware that some (or all) products and services linked in this article are from our sponsors. Between 2019 and 2020, the number of New Yorkers earning between $150,000 and $750,000 fell by nearly...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WFLA

Florida airports expected to set records during holidays

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The holiday travel season this year is expected to rival the busiest seasons before the pandemic at Florida’s two most bustling airports, which will see millions of travelers passing through them, officials said. Orlando International Airport, the state’s busiest airport and the seventh busiest airport in the U.S. last year, is […]
FLORIDA STATE
Grist

Why Republicans are coughing up billions of dollars to save Florida’s insurance market

In the three months since Hurricane Ian struck Florida, the state’s fragile property insurance market has been teetering on the brink of collapse. The historic storm caused over $50 billion in damage, more than any disaster in U.S. history other than Hurricane Katrina. It also dealt a body blow to an industry that was already struggling to stay standing: Several insurance companies had already collapsed this year even before the hurricane, and major funders are now poised to abandon those that remain.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

2 found dead inside Orlando home

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people were found dead inside a home in Orlando Tuesday afternoon, police said. Officers responded just after 5:20 p.m. to a home on Floral Drive to a wellbeing check when they found the two people dead inside, police said. The investigation is ongoing and no...
ORLANDO, FL
WFLA

Florida woman wins $5M top lottery prize

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was the latest jackpot winner to claim a top prize from the Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. Maria Pagan, 69, of Hollywood, chose to receive her $5 million top prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,994,698. According to the Florida Lottery, Pagan […]
FLORIDA STATE
