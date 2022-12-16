ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northport, AL

ABC 33/40 News

18-year-old killed in Sunday morning shooting

An 18-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Birmingham Sunday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 18-year-old Reginal Emanuel Duke Jr was shot in the 400 block of 4th Street just before 10:00 A.M. on December 18, 2022. He died a short time later at the hospital. If...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Northport apartment fire under investigation

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — An early Monday morning apartment complex fire is under investigation.   Four families were displaced after fire destroyed several units at the Saddlewood Apartment complex. Resident Victory Walker says it happened so fast, she evacuated and made sure she and her children left their apartment. “I heard my cousin yelling fire, fire […]
NORTHPORT, AL
wbrc.com

1 person killed in Downtown Birmingham triple shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person has died following a triple shooting in downtown Birmingham Monday evening. According to police, at approximately 9:37 p.m., North Precinct officers were dispatched to Park Place and 23rd Street North after Birmingham 911 received a call from an adult male who said he had been shot. While officers were looking for the 911 caller, they encountered two other individuals who had also been shot.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man found dead beside burning car, police say

Police in Alabama were searching for clues Monday after they found the body of a murdered man next to a car engulfed in flames Sunday night. Birmingham police said they were called to a shooting on Tuscaloosa Avenue at approximately 7:39 p.m. Arriving officers found a car ablaze and the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

16-year-old girl shot on Jefferson Avenue

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department says a 16-year-old girl was shot in the leg around 8 p.m. Saturday night. Officers were dispatched to the 2700 Block of Jefferson Avenue on report of a person shot, according to BPD. Officers arrived on the scene and discovered a 16 year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

24-year-old man charged in Thanksgiving shooting death of friend

A 24-year-old man has been charged in the Thanksgiving shooting death of 23-year-old Theodore Hill. Marvin Arnold is charged with reckless manslaughter and certain persons forbidden to carry a firearm. He is being held on a $75,000 bond. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, shots were fired from car...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Coroner identifies second Sunday homicide victim

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is investigating a second homicide that took place on Sunday, Dec. 18, at approximately 7:39 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Charles Anthony Smith, 33, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault. Birmingham 9-1-1 received a shot spotter […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

16-year-old girl injured in southwest Birmingham shooting

Shots rang out in southwest Birmingham Saturday night, leaving a 16-year-old girl injured. West Precinct officers were dispatched at 8 p.m. to the 2700 block of Jefferson Avenue on a report of a person shot. When they arrived on the scene, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald, they found the teen girl...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Fire destroys home in Center Point neighborhood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Center Point Fire is working to put out a fire at a home in the 600 block of 27th Avenue NW. The fire was fully involved when firefighters arrived. They can not provide us with much information at this time, but they say it is likely a complete loss.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Man charged in connection with fatal Center Point shooting

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Deputies announced a 24-year-old man was charged with reckless manslaughter in connection with a fatal Center Point shooting. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said 23-year-old Theodore Hill was inadvertently shot and killed on Thanksgiving day by Marvin Arnold. Hill and Arnold were celebrating Thanksgiving at a home on 5th Street […]
CENTER POINT, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham man shot, killed over the weekend identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man who was shot and killed over the weekend has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Charles Anthony Smith, 33, was shot Sunday night while in the 1500 block of Tuscaloosa Avenue Southwest. Smith was found around 7:30 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene at […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in Sunday morning Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday morning. According to BPD, around 10 a.m., officers received calls that a man had been shot in the 400 block of 4th Street. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Families displaced after Northport apartment fire

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Several families lost their apartments to a fire in Northport Monday. The cause remains under investigation. Northport Fire Rescue responded to an apartment fire at Saddlewood Apartments on Deerfield Lane around 4 a.m. When they arrived, flames were showing from one of the units. We’re told...
NORTHPORT, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Arrest made in connection to road rage incident on Interstate 65

The Vestavia Hills Police Department announced Friday an arrest has been made in connection to Thursday's "road-rage incident" on Interstate 65. The suspect, 29-year-old Terald Jamal Chambers, was taken into custody Thursday near his place of employment in Birmingham, according to police. Chambers is being charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle along with a gun possession charge. The total bond is $105,000.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wtva.com

Columbus Police identify car possibly involved in fatal hit and run

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus Police have identified a car that may have been involved in a fatal hit and run in late November. Police released surveillance footage of the car they’re seeking information about. The car is a silver Chevrolet Impala or Cadillac with damage to its front...
COLUMBUS, MS
