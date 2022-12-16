Read full article on original website
Preview: Quest To Defy Death In ‘Stuff Of Nightmares’ #4
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Stuff Of Nightmares #4, the next issue of their four-issue limited comic book series, out tomorrow from R.L. Stine, with chilling art by A.L. Kaplan, colors by Roman Titov, and letters by Jim Campbell. ‘FINAL ISSUE. It’s the horrifying finale of the Cameron...
Previewing ‘DCeased: War Of The Undead Gods’ #5
“A greater chaotic force enters the battle, and in so doing threatens reality itself. As more heroes fall, and whole galaxies are lost, the most powerful forces across the cosmos must stop watching from the sidelines and finally act.”. DCeased: War of the Undead Gods #5 is out Wednesday 20th...
Can The Greatest Collection Of Avengers Stop The Charge Of The Mephistos? Previewing ‘Avengers Forever’ #12
“AVENGERS ASSEMBLE, PART 3 – THE SIEGE OF INFINITY TOWER! The all Steve Rogers Howling Commandos. The interstellar air force that is the Carol Corps. The Star Panther. The God of Fists. The Invincible Ant-Man, Tony Stark. Together, they are the greatest army of Avengers ever assembled. But will they be enough to protect the Avengers Tower at Infinity’s End? Because Mephisto has come to claim that tower’s secrets, and he’s brought an army of his own.”
Christmas Comics Cavalcade: A Very Mutant Christmas In ‘Generation X’ #4
I said it last week, but mutants and Christmas go hand in hand. Whether it’s sweet and sentimental, or a horror action story, there seems to be tons of great X-Men Christmas stories. This week, we’re revisiting another- Generation X #4. If you weren’t there, you probably missed...
Review: ‘Dark Web: X-Men’ #1 Rocks The Christmas Trees
Dark Web is in full swing this week, and in Dark Web: X-Men #1, the mutants face the Inferno. And since it’s Christmas in New York, that means some Christmas carnage. Gerry Duggan, Rod Reis, and Cory Petit burn some Christmas trees. They deserve it. Maddy Pryor and Ben...
The Devil Rises In ‘Batman Vs. Robin’ #4 Preview
“As the final battle erupts between Batman and Robin at the heart of Lazarus Island, a strange tremor rocks the combatants to their senses…This isn’t an island at all—it’s a volcano! With the Devil Nezha pulling the strings and unbelievable transformative power about to explode out into the world, our heroes have no choice but to do the unthinkable—fall back! A battle between father and son goes global as the Earth enters into the Lazarus Planet…”
Previewing ‘DC Vs. Vampires: All-Out War’ #6 Final Issue
With the dying embers of their hope rekindled at the eleventh hour, what’s left of John Constantine’s Suicide Squad attempts to traverse the badlands with precious cargo in tow. But just as final victory over the vampires and their endless night seems all but assured, the team must contend with their most powerful and terrifying enemy yet: Baron Cinder himself.
Digging An Even Deeper Hole: Reviewing ‘Specs’ #2
‘Specs’ #2 places its focus correctly on the human element of story allowing the supernatural horror element to exist but not be the main driving force of the story. Exploring these young men and the world they live in and the domino effect these glasses are having on their lives is powerful, emotional, and often painful. A story set in the 80s that still speaks powerfully about elements we’re still dealing with to this day.
Preview: Erica Hunts The Duplicitype In ‘Something Is Killing The Children’ #27
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Something Is Killing The Children #27, out Wednesday from author James Tynion IV, artist Werther Dell’Edera, colorist Miquel Muerto, and letterer AndWorld Design. Leaving death and tragedy in her wake, a grief-burdened Erica hunts for the terrifying Duplicitype. With nothing left to...
Enter The Batman: Previewing ‘Catwoman’ #50
“Punchline and her Royal Flush gang are causing mayhem in Alleytown and things are blowing up—literally!—so Catwoman calls in backup!. We all know the cat has nine lives, and the same can be said about her gang! But what’s a nine-person heist without a little danger, maybe some…death? And, uh-oh, those handcuffs definitely don’t look like the sexy kind, but what’s worse is Selina has bigger things to worry about right now: like her ex-lover and current lover in the same room! At least she’s criminally good at being bad!”
The Monthly Megazine Issue #451: New Format, New Stories, Same Christmas Thrill Power
Welcome once more to The Monthly Megazine – doing just what it says, taking you through the latest goings-on in the sister monthly to 2000 AD. Oh heck, late, late, late with this one, The latest Megazine came out Wednesday 14th December. I blame Christmas for it all and it’s absolutely nothing to do with me forgetting what day it was and what I was meant to be doing. Absolutely not.
Advance Review: Leave The High School Drama Behind In Rogue Sun #9
The creative team takes a breather with this issue to set up what’s coming next. It doesn’t make for a great single issue, but it lays the groundwork for a better story arc over the next several installments. Overall. Story arcs can be difficult to pull off well....
‘Harley Quinn: The Animated Series – Legion Of Bats!’ #3
Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy, a.k.a. Harlivy, a.k.a. the DCU’s most favoritest couple. They’re inseparable, right? Right? Well, maybe not. While Ivy focuses on prepping for her new job with the Legion of Doom and Harley dives mallet-first into her role as a member of the Bat-Family, the DCU’s most favoritest couple find themselves stretched thin. But are they at their breaking point?
Image Comics Announces ‘Indigo Children’: ‘Radiant Black’ Meets ‘The Department Of Truth’
The Youth creative team, Curt Pires, Alex Diotto, Dee Cunniffe, along with Rockwell White and Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou have a new series coming from Image Comics. Indigo Children, launching in March from Image Comics. Radiant Black meets The Department of Truth in this epic new story that follows journalist Donovan Price...
Welcome To The Arrowcave: Previewing ‘Stargirl: The Lost Children’ #2
Stargirl and Red Arrow track down the mysterious island Courtney saw in her vision. But can the pair of heroes locate Wing and any other missing heroes or will they be captured by the creature who claims this island as their own?. Stargirl: The Lost Children #2 is out Tuesday...
Coming in 2023 – Garth Ennis And Patrick Goddard Bring Back Rogue Trooper
The return of the classic genetic infantryman, Rogue Trooper, in the 13-part ‘Blighty Valley‘ by writer Garth Ennis and artist Patrick Goddard begins in April. Well, you will have seen that teaser in our Weekly 2000 AD preview of this year’s Xmas Prog – but now we have more details from 2000 AD about the new Rogue Trooper series.
Peter, Broken – Previewing ‘Spider-Man: The Lost Hunt’ #2
Artist: Eder Messias & Belardio Brabo; Brent Peeples. “POWERLESS! – Peter must defend himself and MJ from the shadow that has fallen over them and their home. What powerful ally does Peter meet, and how are they related to the man hunting Spider-Man? And how does it all tie into the legacy of Kraven the Hunter? Find out as the hunt continues!”
Review Round Up: All Last Week Comic Book Reviews
Another round up of all the comic book reviews posted this past week. ‘Nuff said. I Am Batman #16 (DC Comics) TMNT: The Armageddon Game #3 (IDW Publishing) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles#135 (IDW Publishing) Tom Smithyman reviewed:. Dark Ride #3 (Image Comics) Ice Cream Man #33 (Image Comics) Where...
Friends Reunited: Previewing ‘The Flash’ #789
Old friends return as Wally finds that he’s on the wrong side of the law and a fugitive from justice! Wally must uncover the truth about the mayor, all while trying to outrun the Rogues who are attempting to track him down. The Flash #789 is out Tuesday 20th...
The Comicon Advent Calendar 2022: Day 19 – Daredevil’s Christmas Snow
Welcome, welcome one and all to another Comicon Advent Calendar entry… today it’s from Marvel Fanfare #1 in 1982, Roger McKenzie and Paul Smith with a seasonal Daredevil…. So, time for a little mulled wine or a hot chocolate (with marshmallows of course), enjoy the loveliest time of...
