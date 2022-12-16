ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tobey Maguire Stepped Out For A Rare Public Appearance With His 16-Year-Old Daughter, Ruby

By Chelsea Stewart
 5 days ago

Tobey Maguire just had a big evening out with his 16-year-old daughter, Ruby.

David Livingston / Getty Images

Yesterday, they attended the premiere of Tobey's new movie, Babylon , at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

Jason Laveris / FilmMagic

Wearing a red, fur-lined coat over a black velvet dress and boots, Ruby posed next to her dad, who donned a classic black suit.

Steve Granitz / FilmMagic
Emma Mcintyre / WireImage

Tobey had Ruby with his ex-wife, Jennifer Meyer, with whom he also has a son , Otis, 13. He and Jennifer announced in 2016 that they were separating after nine years together, before officially filing for divorce in 2020.

Picture Alliance / Picture Alliance via Getty Images

This year, Jennifer said on The World's First Podcast With Erin & Sara Foster that despite the split, she and Tobey have stayed cordial and remained friends.

David Livingston / Getty Images

"We talk about our significant others and ‘Hey, you got the kids? I'm going for a weekend away,' you know what I mean?" she said. "Now it's, like, anything or, I mean, ‘Hey, I'm having a hard day' or ‘Hey, you did this; it really bummed me out.'"

Bg002 / GC Images

After their split, Tobey reportedly went on to date model Tatiana Dieteman for three years, while Jennifer was briefly linked to Rich Paul before his relationship with Adele.

Gotham / GC Images

You can find out more about the latest on Tobey here .

