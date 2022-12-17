ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Brittney Griner Shared Emotional Photos Of Her Reunion With Her Wife After Being Freed From Russia

By David Mack
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d8WxN_0jl3KKlj00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiNVY_0jl3KKlj00

Griner steps on US soil at an airport in San Antonio last week.

Miguel Negron/ US Army / Via instagram.com

Brittney Griner has made her first public comments since her return to the US from Russian detention last week , thanking those who worked to secure her release and insisting she intends to return to the WNBA this season."It feels so good to be home!" Griner wrote in an Instagram post she shared Friday morning. "The last 10 months have been a battle at every turn. I dug deep to keep my faith and it was the love from so many of you that helped keep me going."From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for your help," Griner wrote.The basketball star had been held by Russian authorities since February after being arrested at a Moscow airport with cartridges of hashish oil in her luggage. She was subsequently sentenced to nine years in detention, with US officials and Griner advocates saying she was being used as a political pawn.President Joe Biden secured Griner's release as part of a prisoner swap for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Critics said the president should have done more to also secure the release of Paul Whelan, a former Marine who has been detained in Russia since 2018 on charges of being a spy, but the Biden administration has said this was the best available deal."President Biden, you brought me home and I know you are committed to bringing Paul Whelan and all Americans home too. I will use my platform to do whatever I can to help you," Griner wrote on Instagram. "I also encourage everyone that played a part in bringing me home to continue their efforts to bring all Americans home. Every family deserves to be whole."

A US Army photographer also captured the moment she was reunited with her wife, Cherelle Griner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LTRfA_0jl3KKlj00
Miguel Negron/ US Army

Griner has been receiving treatment at the Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio since her return to US soil last week.

That treatment has included participating in the Department of Defense’s Post Isolation Support Activities , a program that helps military personnel recovering from extended detention overseas readjust to normal life."I appreciate the time and care to make sure I was okay and equipped with the tools for this new journey," Griner said on Instagram as she thanked the PISA staff, adding that she would now be transitioning home."I also want to make one thing very clear: I intend to play basketball for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury this season," Griner added, "and in doing so, I look forward to being able to say ‘thank you’ to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon."

Brittney griner

Comments / 121

Ithri
3d ago

Who cares. My heart is with the families & the children that will be wiped out now. Thanks to her. She could’ve stood her ground and refused to be treated for that man, but she didn’t. And they say WE use privilege.?!

Reply(5)
25
winell jordan
2d ago

I would really appreciate it if this news platform wouldn’t even mention this. It’s sickening to watch and I really don’t give a crap. The news I’m interested in is seeing that Biden was impeached and his son convicted.

Reply
9
Walking Dead
4d ago

and yet is still out free and playing ball again...lol she was suppose to finish her time in the USA but hell no she isnt....if she can get out free then you mine as well let all the other druggies out too

Reply(6)
14
 

