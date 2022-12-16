Read full article on original website
TIPRO has stated that employment figures for November 2022 show continued growth in monthly employment for the Texas upstream sector. — The Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO) has stated that employment figures for November 2022 show continued growth in monthly employment for the Texas upstream sector.
Here's a fun fact about Texas, our state only has one lighthouse. So when you picture a lighthouse, I picture someplace in Maine. Waves crashing off of a coast, letting captains know. Hey, you're almost into port. I don't really think of Texas as a lighthouse state. For the obvious reason, not a lot of water surrounding our state. Except at the southern tip. That is where the only lighthouse in Texas stands today.
Another earthquake above 5.0 on the Richter scale shook the oil-rich Permian Basin region of Texas on Friday. A temblor measuring 5.4 rattled West Texas at 5:35 p.m., centered 14 miles northwest of Midland. Its depth was 5.6 miles, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported. Three more aftershocks ranging from...
Following Friday’s 5.4-magnitude earthquake that struck north of Midland, Texas, residents reflected on the record-breaking incident. While speaking to CBS7, Texas resident Kelley Morgan spoke about the earthquake. “It was not like anything I’ve ever experienced before,” she told the media outlet. She said that she was on the second floor of her North Midland at the time. “The whole house just [shook back and forth], and it just sounded like thunder was coming from inside the house almost.”
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The M5.4 earthquake sensed among the Big Country and surrounding areas has now been named the fourth largest earthquake in Texas history. At 5:35 p.m. on December 16, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 occurred 12.6 miles northwest of Midland. People as far El Paso, Dallas, and San Antonio felt […]
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — State and federal officials are warning horse owners not to feed their animals Top of the Rockies brand alfalfa cubes after nearly 100 horses developed neurologic illnesses — 45 of which have died or been euthanized. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued...
MIDLAND, Tex. (AP) — One of the strongest earthquakes in Texas history struck Friday evening in a western region of the state that's home to oil and fracking activity. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor had a magnitude of 5.4 and struck at 5:35 p.m., local time. It was centered about 14 miles (22 kilometers) north-northwest of Midland, with a depth of about 5.6 miles (9 kilometers).The service had previously issued a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 before updating it. In the interim, the National Weather Services office in Midland tweeted that...
AUSTIN, Texas - Phew, if you think it is chilly today, wait until next week!. Temperatures this morning are right around 40. The sunshine returns, and we warm up to the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. With clear skies overnight, we will wake up to near-freezing temperatures in Austin...
December has already been an interesting month in Texas where weather is concerned. We've had warmer than usual temperatures. This week there was a string of storms that blew through the state, resulting in multiple tornadoes. Now, people are looking forward to Christmas, and a supposed arctic blast we might...
UPDATE – MONDAY 9:30 p.m. – so far no major changes. Models still have rain coming in for much of Thursday. Winds pick up overnight with the first burst of snow coming in Friday before dawn. The snow will be moving fast so we should likely see a quick light accumulation of some wet snow […]
What a scary scene. Earlier this week, people outside Dallas encountered a tornado as they drove down a busy state highway. The tornado was among more than a dozen than spun down in north Texas as a potent storm system swept through the area. It’s the same system that dropped snow all across the Midwest and is now morphing into a nor’easter as it churns through New York and through New England.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A strong arctic cold front is going to hit Northwest Arkansas on Thursday. This includes plunging temperatures and dangerous wind chills. The wind chill could get to 30 below zero. Precipitation is possible, and 40/29's weather team is going through the models carefully as we move...
