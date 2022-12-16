ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reform Austin

Texas Lege High School Memories

The General elections are over and in the past, and now Texas must focus on the future: the 88th legislative session. More specifically, who are the state lawmakers that will be representing us? And even more specifically, what did they look like in high school?. RA news has compiled 9...
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Texas Water Infrastructure Needs Big Fixes

Houston was under a boil notice for two days this year, but that could be just a sign of things to come if the state doesn’t start investing in water infrastructure. Much like the electric grid, Texas’s water infrastructure is aging and poorly maintained, and in fact the two are often closely related. It was a loss of power that put the state’s largest city under a boil notice and closed schools all across the metropolitan area. When water pressure drops, even briefly, bacteria can seep in through holes and cracks in the pipes and lead to public health emergencies.
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

We Have More Guns, And Because Of That, More Dead Children

In 2020, guns killed more children than car crashes or disease, and that number is only going up. It makes sense if you postulate that causes of death rise in proportion to the proliferation of the fatal agent. Until the mid-1900s, disease was the most common childhood killer, but then came widespread vaccinations, penicillin, and other medical advances. The car supplanted disease as most American households began to own one, but then safety laws and engineering practices sent those numbers plummeting.
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Immigrants Are Thriving In Some Texas Cities, Study Shows

According to a new study by the Bush Institute, immigrants in the U.S. are heading for Sun Belt metros. This is important, because, immigration into the U.S. is critical for population and economic growth, so when they choose to move, they spread demographic and social change across the country. Cullum...
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Voters In Five Texas Cities Approved Decriminalizing Marijuana. Now City Officials Are Standing In The Way.

The fight in several Texas cities to decriminalize marijuana has entered a new phase, as some city leaders have rebuffed voter-approved rules that largely end criminal enforcement against having small amounts of the substance. Last month, residents in Denton, San Marcos, Killeen, Elgin and Harker Heights overwhelmingly approved ballot measures...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
Reform Austin

It Looks Like AG Paxton Wants A List Of All Trans Texans

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton ordered drivers license offices to provide him with a list of all transgender Texans this summer according to a bombshell report by The Washington Post. In June, the chief of the Texas Department of Public Safety’s license division asked employees to provide a count of...
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Texas House Starts Crafting Its Rules For 2023 Session

Last week, Texas House Administration Committee Chairman Will Metcalf held a hearing to address members’ proposals for how to change the body’s rules in the 88th legislative session. According to Scott Braddock from the Quorum report, this is the first time the rules have been done this way....
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Blackrock and Texas GOP Spar Over Climate Actions

Dec 15 (Reuters) – Financial executives and Texas state senators clashed over company concerns for climate change at a hearing on Thursday, a rare in-person confrontation asRepublicans ramp up attacks on the use of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors in investing. Texas Republicans at the hearing, which was...
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Who Is Texas’ House New Democratic Caucus Chair?

Last week, State Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer was elected as the newest chair of the Texas House Democratic Caucus, defeating Rep. Gina Hinojosa of Austin and Rep. John Bucy of Austin. Fischer replaces Rep. Chris Turner of Grand Prairie, who has led the caucus since 2017 and did not seek...
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

State Senators Ask PUC To Halt Changes To Power Grid For Now

On Monday, following meetings, lawmakers from both the Texas House and Senate asked the Public Utility Commission to hold off on its planned electricity market redesign until the Legislature can evaluate it next month. Last month, lawmakers asked the PUC, the state’s energy regulator, to testify to senators from the...
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Reform Austin

Austin, TX
