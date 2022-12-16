Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treat
Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, The Musical returns to New Orleans
New Orleans Bowl on 12/21
Taylor Swift spends her birthday weekend in New Orleans
Saints HC Dennis Allen exits Week 15 with 5 wins, a new career-high
As backhanded complements go, this one’s a doozy. So let’s start with the positives: New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen knocked off the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday to exit Week 15 with a win. Now to take our medicine, and it’s a bitter pill: Allen is 5-9 after Week 15, having lost nearly twice as many games as he’s won. That’s also a new career-high for Allen as a head coach in the NFL.
Yardbarker
Saints Make Four Moves, Activate C Erik McCoy
The team is also placing LB Zack Baun on injured reserve, activating WR Chase Hansen from IR, and elevating WR Kirk Merritt from the practice squad. McCoy, 25, was drafted by the Saints in the second round out of Texas A&M in 2019. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $6.1 million deal that includes a $2.4 million signing bonus.
atozsports.com
Saints’ dynamic duo has a connection that can’t be stopped
The New Orleans Saints have a new dynamic duo on their team, and it’s looking like it could be pretty good for years to come, as they have a connection that is unstoppable right now. The Saints’ 2022 draft class has shown out so far. You have Alontae Taylor...
LSU Hosts Pair of Elite Transfer Portal Defensive Linemen For Visits
It was a busy weekend on the recruiting trail for this LSU football program. Along with hosting a few 2023 targets, Brian Kelly’s staff also welcomed a pair of transfer portal defensive linemen. The Tigers brought in Oregon EDGE Bradyn Swinson and Arizona defensive lineman Paris Shands for visits...
What The Commitment Of Aaron Anderson Means For LSU
LSU reeled in one of the top offensive players in the portal on Sunday when Alabama transfer Aaron Anderson committed to Brian Kelly and the Tigers. Anderson, a New Orleans native and former 5-star recruit, entered the portal last week and wasted no time in committing back to LSU. Prior...
HBCU Legacy Bowl announces coaches for 2023 game
The HBCU Legacy Bowl has announced its coaching roster for the 2023 game. The post HBCU Legacy Bowl announces coaches for 2023 game appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Wichita Eagle
Atlanta Hawks December Mailbag: Coaching, Roster, & More
We are over one-third through the NBA regular season, and the Atlanta Hawks have not lived up to expectations. Of course, a 15-15 record does not doom the teams' chances, but it feels eerily reminiscent of last season. Christmas is one week from today, which many call the unofficial start...
Yardbarker
Frank Gore Jr. sets bowl record with incredible performance
Frank Gore Jr. set a bowl record with 329 yards on Saturday night. Southern Miss (7-6) beat Rice (5-8) 38-24 in the LendingTree Bowl on the back of Gore Jr.'s record-breaking performance. His father, NFL great Frank Gore, was on the sideline to cheer on his son. Gore played 16...
