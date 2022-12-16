As backhanded complements go, this one’s a doozy. So let’s start with the positives: New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen knocked off the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday to exit Week 15 with a win. Now to take our medicine, and it’s a bitter pill: Allen is 5-9 after Week 15, having lost nearly twice as many games as he’s won. That’s also a new career-high for Allen as a head coach in the NFL.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO