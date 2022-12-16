ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints HC Dennis Allen exits Week 15 with 5 wins, a new career-high

As backhanded complements go, this one’s a doozy. So let’s start with the positives: New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen knocked off the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday to exit Week 15 with a win. Now to take our medicine, and it’s a bitter pill: Allen is 5-9 after Week 15, having lost nearly twice as many games as he’s won. That’s also a new career-high for Allen as a head coach in the NFL.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Saints Make Four Moves, Activate C Erik McCoy

The team is also placing LB Zack Baun on injured reserve, activating WR Chase Hansen from IR, and elevating WR Kirk Merritt from the practice squad. McCoy, 25, was drafted by the Saints in the second round out of Texas A&M in 2019. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $6.1 million deal that includes a $2.4 million signing bonus.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
LSUCountry

What The Commitment Of Aaron Anderson Means For LSU

LSU reeled in one of the top offensive players in the portal on Sunday when Alabama transfer Aaron Anderson committed to Brian Kelly and the Tigers. Anderson, a New Orleans native and former 5-star recruit, entered the portal last week and wasted no time in committing back to LSU. Prior...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Wichita Eagle

Atlanta Hawks December Mailbag: Coaching, Roster, & More

We are over one-third through the NBA regular season, and the Atlanta Hawks have not lived up to expectations. Of course, a 15-15 record does not doom the teams' chances, but it feels eerily reminiscent of last season. Christmas is one week from today, which many call the unofficial start...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Frank Gore Jr. sets bowl record with incredible performance

Frank Gore Jr. set a bowl record with 329 yards on Saturday night. Southern Miss (7-6) beat Rice (5-8) 38-24 in the LendingTree Bowl on the back of Gore Jr.'s record-breaking performance. His father, NFL great Frank Gore, was on the sideline to cheer on his son. Gore played 16...
HATTIESBURG, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy