Khloe Kardashian Admits She Didn’t Like Kourtney’s Wedding Dress, Says Her ‘Style’ Changed With Travis

Awkward! Khloé Kardashian shaded her sister Kourtney Kardashian ’s wedding dress from her Portofino, Italy, ceremony and labeled her Travis Barker -inspired style a “phase.”

The Kourtney & Khloé alums took a lie detector test with Vanity Fair on Thursday, December 15, and the Poosh founder, 43, asked her younger sister, 38, a series of juicy questions.

“Did you like my wedding dress?” Kourtney asked, to which Khloé responded, “It was fine. I mean, it was beautiful, for sure. I just would have loved to [have] seen you in that at the afterparty, and then something prior.”

Kourtney’s Dolce & Gabbana wedding gown was a short sleeveless mini dress that featured a long, floral-pattern veil. She and the Blink-182 drummer tied the knot on May 22 at Castello Brown.

Next, Kourtney asked the Good American founder if she thought her older sister’s “sense of style” shifted when she first “started dating Travis,” 47, and Khloé replied “yes.”

“Do you like my style better now?” the brunette babe asked. “No, I don’t think so,” Khloé replied truthfully, adding, “I don’t know. It’s not bad or good. I liked your style before, and I like your style now, but I do think this is a phase, and you’ll go back to where your heart is.”

Kourtney and Travis started dating in late 2020 and made their romance Instagram official in February 2021, unafraid to pack on the PDA wherever they went. Long before they announced their engagement in October 2021, fans noticed that the Lemme founder’s fashion had changed from bright colors to edgier and punk-chic looks, similar to how Travis embraces his rock star style.

Aside from the playful sister snipes, Kourtney asked Khloé if she is “still sleeping” with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson following his paternity scandal. The exes share daughter True Thompson and their 5-month-old baby boy, whose name has yet to be revealed .

"No, I am not. I'm really not,” the blonde beauty quickly clarified, before adding, "I would die if [the lie detector] said I was."

Season 2 of The Kardashians , which premiered on September 22, addressed Khloé’s messy breakup from the NBA player, 31. In December 2021, a woman named Maralee Nichols claimed that Tristan was the father of her baby, a boy named Theo, whom she welcomed that month. The child was conceived in March 2021, when Tristan and Khloé were still in a relationship. The reality TV star found out about the matter shortly after their surrogate became pregnant with their second child.

Although the athlete initially denied her claims, Tristan issued a public statement on January 3 via his Instagram Stories, confirming the positive paternity test results. He also apologized to Khloé, noting she “[doesn’t] deserve this” or the “heartache and humiliation [he had] caused [her].”