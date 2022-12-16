ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Life and Style Weekly

Khloe Kardashian Admits She Didn’t Like Kourtney’s Wedding Dress, Says Her ‘Style’ Changed With Travis

Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 5 days ago

Awkward! Khloé Kardashian shaded her sister Kourtney Kardashian ’s wedding dress from her Portofino, Italy, ceremony and labeled her Travis Barker -inspired style a “phase.”

The Kourtney & Khloé alums took a lie detector test with Vanity Fair on Thursday, December 15, and the Poosh founder, 43, asked her younger sister, 38, a series of juicy questions.

Mrs. Barker! Kourtney Kardashian’s Style Evolution Since Travis Romance

“Did you like my wedding dress?” Kourtney asked, to which Khloé responded, “It was fine. I mean, it was beautiful, for sure. I just would have loved to [have] seen you in that at the afterparty, and then something prior.”

Kourtney’s Dolce & Gabbana wedding gown was a short sleeveless mini dress that featured a long, floral-pattern veil. She and the Blink-182 drummer tied the knot on May 22 at Castello Brown.

Next, Kourtney asked the Good American founder if she thought her older sister’s “sense of style” shifted when she first “started dating Travis,” 47, and Khloé replied “yes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B3uRM_0jl3BJ8T00

“Do you like my style better now?” the brunette babe asked. “No, I don’t think so,” Khloé replied truthfully, adding, “I don’t know. It’s not bad or good. I liked your style before, and I like your style now, but I do think this is a phase, and you’ll go back to where your heart is.”

Kourtney and Travis started dating in late 2020 and made their romance Instagram official in February 2021, unafraid to pack on the PDA wherever they went. Long before they announced their engagement in October 2021, fans noticed that the Lemme founder’s fashion had changed from bright colors to edgier and punk-chic looks, similar to how Travis embraces his rock star style.

Aside from the playful sister snipes, Kourtney asked Khloé if she is “still sleeping” with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson following his paternity scandal. The exes share daughter True Thompson and their 5-month-old baby boy, whose name has yet to be revealed .

"No, I am not. I'm really not,” the blonde beauty quickly clarified, before adding, "I would die if [the lie detector] said I was."

White and Black! See Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding and Reception Dresses

Season 2 of The Kardashians , which premiered on September 22, addressed Khloé’s messy breakup from the NBA player, 31. In December 2021, a woman named Maralee Nichols claimed that Tristan was the father of her baby, a boy named Theo, whom she welcomed that month. The child was conceived in March 2021, when Tristan and Khloé were still in a relationship. The reality TV star found out about the matter shortly after their surrogate became pregnant with their second child.

Although the athlete initially denied her claims, Tristan issued a public statement on January 3 via his Instagram Stories, confirming the positive paternity test results. He also apologized to Khloé, noting she “[doesn’t] deserve this” or the “heartache and humiliation [he had] caused [her].”

Comments / 4

Related
The Independent

Travis Barker hints he and Kourtney Kardashian will ‘probably eventually’ move to Tennessee

Travis Barker has suggested and he and Kourtney Kardashian Barker “probably will eventually” move to Tennessee after visiting the state for his 47th birthday.The Blink-182 drummer posted a series of photographs on Instagram on Sunday (20 November) showing the couple and their children staying in a cabin in the woods and rock climbing.He captioned the carousel: “Spent my birthday in Tennessee.”Under his post, the Poosh founder commented with cowboy and whisky cocktail emojis, adding: “Let’s move there.”Barker replied: “Yesssss.”A fan commented that the couple “should move to Tennessee, get out of Hollywood”, to which the rock musician responded: “Probably...
TENNESSEE STATE
People

Kim Kardashian Reveals Khloé's Baby Is 'Rob's Twin' — and Asks 'What Are We Going to Name Him?'

In the season finale of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian visit Khloé Kardashian's newborn son at home and reflect on their lives as moms Kim Kardashian is in awe of her family's newest addition. On the season finale of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder can be seen going to pick up little sister Khloé Kardashian as the Good American co-founder's surrogate is going into labor. Scenes from the labor play until Khloé and ex Tristan Thompson's baby boy is born, at which point Kim can...
shefinds

Kylie Jenner Just Showed So Much Skin On The Red Carpet In A Backless, Sideless Black Dress

Kylie Jenner’s style has really leveled up these past few months, as she has been giving us one sartorial hit after another not just on the red carpet but in her day-to-day life too. The black leather mini skirt she wore with a one-shouldered floral blouse while going out to dinner in New York instantly springs to mind, as does the casual yet sexy jeans with the unbuttoned risqué cardigan ‘fit she wore while on an NYC lunch date with older sister Kendall Jenner. And the super-revealing dress she wore on her most recent red carpet might be the most spectacular of all!
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Bare Baby Bump Hangs Out On Grocery Run With John & Kids: Photos

Chrissy Teigen, 36, embraced her bare baby bump on a casual grocery run with husband John Legend, 43, before Thanksgiving. The longtime couple were joined by their adorable kids Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Los Angeles. The Cravings author had no qualms showing off her growing bump as she expects Luna and Miles’ baby sibling as she sported a white Versace shirt with a black logo and leggings. The model and personality also stayed low key in a black textured baseball cap and sunglasses, keeping her hair pulled back.
LOS ANGELES, CA
toofab.com

Maralee Nichols Celebrates Her and Tristan Thompson's Son's First Birthday

Thompson was not mentioned or tagged in the birthday tribute. Maralee Nichols is commemorating her and Tristian Thompson's baby boy, Theo, on his first birthday. The 31-year-old took to Instagram to mark the occasion. She shared a carousel of photos of a birthday photoshoot as well as a throwback pic of her maternity shoot.
realitytitbit.com

Khloé left upset as Kourtney keeps Kendall's Christmas gift next to her bed

Khloé Kardashian was left ‘bamboozled’ after Kourtney Kardashian revealed she keeps a special gift from sister Kendall Jenner next to her bed, a present Koko didn’t receive herself for Christmas. The Kardashians love the holiday season, and with two new members of the clan being born...
HollywoodLife

Kanye West, 45, & Juliana Nalu, 24, Seemingly Split After 2 Months, As She Declares She’s ‘Single’

Kanye West, 45, appears to have split from Brazilian model Juliana Nalu, 24, amid continued controversy for the rapper. On Monday evening, December 5, a fan took the gorgeous model to task via Instagram for dating Kanye, whom she has been linked to for two months. More specifically, they asked how she could date an anti Semite. “I’m single. Thanks for caring,” she responded. Her newly free status comes just under a week after the embattled star finalized his divorce from The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian, 42, after eight years of marriage and four children. The duo shares joint custody of sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3 and daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, with Kanye shelling out 200,000 per month in child support.
People

Kim Kardashian Shares Rare Photo of Mason Disick on His 13th Birthday — and He's All Grown Up!

Kim Kardashian admitted that her nephew is "taller" as she shared a rare look at the teen Kim Kardashian is getting emotional about her nephew growing up. The SKIMS founder, 42, shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to nephew Mason Disick — the eldest child of Kourtney Kardashian's three kids and of all the Kardashian-Jenner grandchildren — on her Instagram Story Wednesday as he celebrated his 13th birthday. "The day has come where you're taller then me now," the proud aunt wrote. "I just love who you are and I'm...
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

47K+
Followers
5K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy