Henderson, NV

luxury-houses.net

Stunning Spacious Home on An Elevated Lot with Breathtaking Views of City and Strip in Las Vegas Selling for $4 Million

11296 Villa Bellagio Drive Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 11296 Villa Bellagio Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada is a stunning modern home situated on an elevated lot within the highly sought after Bluffs at Tuscan Cliffs Southern Highlands guard gated community with breathtaking city, mountain and strip views. This Home in Las Vegas offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 11296 Villa Bellagio Drive, please contact Brian Solomon (Phone: 702-400-7219) at Investors Realty Group for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Power shut off at troubled Las Vegas apartment complex

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Power was shut off to the Apex Apartments on Thursday night while the weather lingered around freezing temperatures. The 8 News Now Investigators learned that the power bill for the apartment complex had not been paid. Amy Erwin, who lives in one of the units,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegastribune.net

CHCIKPEAS MEDIETTRANEAN CAFÉ WILL BE FEATURED ON DINERS, DRIVE-INS, & DIVES

CHCIKPEAS MEDIETTRANEAN CAFÉ WILL BE FEATURED ON DINERS, DRIVE-INS, & DIVES. Las Vegas, Nevada- December 19, 2022. Chickpeas Mediterranean Café a locally-owned and operated Mediterranean Restaurant operating since 2015 will be featured on the food Network’s Diners, Drive-ins and Dives on Friday January 13th @ 6:00 p.m. local Las Vegas time.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Tries New Solution to a Big Problem

Hotel casinos and other businesses along the Las Vegas Strip are hoping to increase safety and reduce crime along the busy resort corridor to ease the minds of their guests, and Clark County believes it may have the solution for their concerns. The Strip has endured some high profile crimes...
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

An Architectural Masterpiece with A Theme of Illusion in Henderson Back on The Market for $8.5 Million

19 Sanctuary Peak Court Home in Henderson, Nevada for Sale. 19 Sanctuary Peak Court, Henderson, Nevada is a custom sanctuary designed by Swaback Partners presents an artistic juxtaposition of light vs seclusion, rounded edges vs geometric angles, and spectacular realism vs illusion. This Home in Henderson offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 8,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 19 Sanctuary Peak Court, please contact Ivan G. Sher (Phone: 702-400-2400) at IS Luxury for full support and perfect service.
HENDERSON, NV
TheStreet

Iconic Las Vegas Strip Casino Won't Close After All

Construction on the Las Vegas Strip moves slowly. When you're building on the scale required to wow people in Sin City, that takes hundreds of people, massive machinery, and months, or sometimes years. Even a basic renovation like the one Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Free Report has undertaken to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

'Somebody just needs to do something and we're just really asking for help, anyone,' Residents dealing with homeless problem in Sunrise Manor

After contacting police, the HOA, and the property owner, neighbors in Sunrise Manor said they are still having trouble dealing with the homeless surrounding the development. ‘Somebody just needs to do something and we’re just …. After contacting police, the HOA, and the property owner, neighbors in Sunrise Manor...
SUNRISE MANOR, NV
insideradio.com

Beasley Flips KXTE Las Vegas To Hot Talk As ‘X-1075 Xtreme Radio.’

One month acquiring alternative KXTE Las Vegas from Audacy in a station swap, Beasley Media Group flipped the station to hot talk on Monday at 12:01am. The launch brings back the “X-1075 Xtreme Radio” branding previously used by the station but now in the context of a topical male “guy talk” format with alternative music heard throughout the fabric of the station, including weekends.
LAS VEGAS, NV

