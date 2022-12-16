Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Triple B - Brooks Brothers Burgers: Serving up some of Henderson's best burgersEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat BuffetNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Seven Magic Mountains: a free place to take your friends and family when they visitEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Nevada woman shoots and kills carjacker with his guncreteNorth Las Vegas, NV
Fox5 KVVU
New owners turn Las Vegas motel into modern apartments after fire
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The site of the Alpine Motel Apartments fire in Las Vegas now has a total rebuild. The building constructed in the 1970s went up in flames three years ago this week and claimed the lives of six tenants. Investors purchased the property in 2021 and...
luxury-houses.net
Stunning Spacious Home on An Elevated Lot with Breathtaking Views of City and Strip in Las Vegas Selling for $4 Million
11296 Villa Bellagio Drive Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 11296 Villa Bellagio Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada is a stunning modern home situated on an elevated lot within the highly sought after Bluffs at Tuscan Cliffs Southern Highlands guard gated community with breathtaking city, mountain and strip views. This Home in Las Vegas offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 11296 Villa Bellagio Drive, please contact Brian Solomon (Phone: 702-400-7219) at Investors Realty Group for full support and perfect service.
Las Vegas local scores over $120k with a jackpot at Rampart Casino
A Las Vegas local won over $120k at Rampart Casino this December in Summerlin. The local was playing the Lightning Link slots and got the jackpot.
8newsnow.com
Power shut off at troubled Las Vegas apartment complex
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Power was shut off to the Apex Apartments on Thursday night while the weather lingered around freezing temperatures. The 8 News Now Investigators learned that the power bill for the apartment complex had not been paid. Amy Erwin, who lives in one of the units,...
lasvegastribune.net
CHCIKPEAS MEDIETTRANEAN CAFÉ WILL BE FEATURED ON DINERS, DRIVE-INS, & DIVES
CHCIKPEAS MEDIETTRANEAN CAFÉ WILL BE FEATURED ON DINERS, DRIVE-INS, & DIVES. Las Vegas, Nevada- December 19, 2022. Chickpeas Mediterranean Café a locally-owned and operated Mediterranean Restaurant operating since 2015 will be featured on the food Network’s Diners, Drive-ins and Dives on Friday January 13th @ 6:00 p.m. local Las Vegas time.
Suspect robs Las Vegas casino cage before leaving in taxi cab, sources say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A suspect robbed the cage at a Las Vegas casino Tuesday morning before leaving in a taxi cab, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators. Sources said a person arrived in a taxi around 3:30 a.m. at the Silverton Casino, robbed the cage and left in the same taxi. The person […]
Las Vegas Strip Tries New Solution to a Big Problem
Hotel casinos and other businesses along the Las Vegas Strip are hoping to increase safety and reduce crime along the busy resort corridor to ease the minds of their guests, and Clark County believes it may have the solution for their concerns. The Strip has endured some high profile crimes...
Decreasing gas prices have locals rethinking holiday travel plans
Millions of Americans are expected to hit the roads as holiday travel kicks off and drivers are finally seeing a break in gas prices.
8newsnow.com
Last-known person to see Steven Koecher alive in Las Vegas-area neighborhood details odd conversation moments before he vanished
“I can’t forget that,” the person believed to be among the last to see Steven Koecher alive said about his conversation with the missing man 13 years later. Last-known person to see Steven Koecher alive in …. “I can’t forget that,” the person believed to be among the...
kawc.org
'It is going to take real cuts to everyone': Leaders meet to decide the future of the Colorado River in Las Vegas
The Colorado River is shrinking at the hands of climate change, and the people who decide its future are caught in a standoff over how to share its water. Putting them all in the same room, then, is bound to breed some tension. The most powerful policymakers in the arid...
Autoweek.com
No Cheap Seat: Wynn Las Vegas Offering $1 Million Ticket Package for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Most Formula 1 race fans figured that tickets prices for the inaugural F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix would be high. But Wynn Las Vegas is offering a next-level experience for the race weekend, schedule for Nov. 16-18, 2023. For $1 million—you read that right—Wynn will set you up with a ticket for yourself and five of your best friends.
Construction near LAS could slow holiday travel
Officials at Harry Reid International Airport say overnight construction projects leading to the airport connector tunnel may slow traffic on Monday and Tuesday.
Contract confusion leads to Las Vegas U-Haul customer's felony arrest
From innocent to incarcerated. Customers who rented U-Hauls ending up under arrest due to missteps and misunderstandings.
news3lv.com
Have you been a Las Vegas local since 2008? If so, you might remember the snow
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Did you live in Las Vegas in 2008?. If you did, you might remember seeing some snow. On this day 14 years ago, Las Vegas and the surrounding desert became a winter wonderland thanks to a big snowstorm that swept across Southern Nevada. The official...
luxury-houses.net
An Architectural Masterpiece with A Theme of Illusion in Henderson Back on The Market for $8.5 Million
19 Sanctuary Peak Court Home in Henderson, Nevada for Sale. 19 Sanctuary Peak Court, Henderson, Nevada is a custom sanctuary designed by Swaback Partners presents an artistic juxtaposition of light vs seclusion, rounded edges vs geometric angles, and spectacular realism vs illusion. This Home in Henderson offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 8,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 19 Sanctuary Peak Court, please contact Ivan G. Sher (Phone: 702-400-2400) at IS Luxury for full support and perfect service.
Man accused of robbing employee at Las Vegas business near Lake Mead, Tenaya
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are searching for a man accused of robbing someone at a business Monday morning. Police said the suspect entered a business near Lake Mead Boulevard and Tenaya Way around 10:10 a.m. and robbed an employee. He was described as a Black male adult in his 30s, 5 […]
963kklz.com
School Start Times For Las Vegas High School Students Could Be Changing
School start times for Las Vegas high school students could be changing soon. Remember back to when you were in school? Starting the school day later, and was always OUR suggestion, but no one listened! Well it might be happening here in Clark County – at least on one end of the school day.
Iconic Las Vegas Strip Casino Won't Close After All
Construction on the Las Vegas Strip moves slowly. When you're building on the scale required to wow people in Sin City, that takes hundreds of people, massive machinery, and months, or sometimes years. Even a basic renovation like the one Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Free Report has undertaken to...
8newsnow.com
'Somebody just needs to do something and we're just really asking for help, anyone,' Residents dealing with homeless problem in Sunrise Manor
After contacting police, the HOA, and the property owner, neighbors in Sunrise Manor said they are still having trouble dealing with the homeless surrounding the development. ‘Somebody just needs to do something and we’re just …. After contacting police, the HOA, and the property owner, neighbors in Sunrise Manor...
insideradio.com
Beasley Flips KXTE Las Vegas To Hot Talk As ‘X-1075 Xtreme Radio.’
One month acquiring alternative KXTE Las Vegas from Audacy in a station swap, Beasley Media Group flipped the station to hot talk on Monday at 12:01am. The launch brings back the “X-1075 Xtreme Radio” branding previously used by the station but now in the context of a topical male “guy talk” format with alternative music heard throughout the fabric of the station, including weekends.
