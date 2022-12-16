Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WISH-TV
Person killed in crash in Logansport
LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WISH) — A person was killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash in Logansport, according to the Logansport Police Department. Just before 1 p.m., officers with Logansport Police Department were sent to the area of US 35 and 18th Street on reports of a crash involving a semi and a passenger car. That’s on the south side of Logansport.
WNDU
2 accused of fleeing police in stolen vehicle in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are accused of resisting law enforcement in a stolen vehicle over the weekend in Elkhart County. On Sunday around 5 a.m., police say they spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Warsaw. They tried to pull the vehicle over at County Road 3 and County Road 118, but the vehicle took off and pulled into a dead-end subdivision.
abc57.com
Police identify women found dead of suspected overdose
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Police have identified the women who were found dead in a running vehicle near Oak and Stanton roads in St. Joseph County on Monday morning. Jennifer Ann Kelley, 30, and Tracy May Burns, 26, both of Walkerton, were pronounced dead at the scene by medics.
WNDU
Columbia City man arrested after high-speed pursuit through Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Columbia City man is in custody after leading police on a high-speed pursuit through Goshen on Monday night. Officers tried to pull a vehicle over at Lincolnway East and Plymouth Avenue around 8:30 p.m., but police say the driver, identified as 36-year-old Travis King, refused to stop.
WNDU
Man arrested in connection to violent purse snatching in Niles
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a violent purse snatching in Niles earlier this year that was caught on camera. **WARNING: Some viewers might find the video attached to this story disturbing.**. It happened on April 14 just outside of the Methodist Church...
max983.net
Marshall County Sheriff’s Department Responds to Rollover Accident
A Rochester woman was injured in a rollover accident that occurred Friday, December 16 on U.S. 6 east of the west junction of State Road 106. The accident occurred just after 5:30 a.m. ET. Bremen Police, Bremen Fire and EMS, and Marshall County Sheriff’s Department officers responded to the scene where an investigation found that 21-year-old Makaila Caudill of Rochester was traveling east on U.S. 6 in a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado when she lost control of the vehicle on an icy roadway.
max983.net
Rochester Man Arrested Following Accident in Marshall County
A Rochester man was arrested Sunday, December 18 following an accident investigation by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department. Police say a two-vehicle accident occurred on Michigan Road near the intersection of 18th Road just before 1:30 a.m. ET. An investigation found that a white 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by 36-year-old David L. Lowe of Akron, was traveling northbound on Michigan Road while a 2015 Ford Edge, driven by 41-year-old Daniel L. Perdieu of Rochester, was traveling southbound on Michigan Road when the pair collided.
Indiana man dies after being struck by SUV on US 31
ROCHESTER, Ind. – A 51-year-old man died after being hit by an SUV on U.S. 31 in northern Indiana. Indiana State Police and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly before 7:30 p.m. Thursday to a reported crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on U.S. 31 near Fulton County Road 50 East. The preliminary […]
abc57.com
Rochester man dies in crash on U.S. 31
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. - A Rochester man died in a crash on U.S. 31 Thursday evening, according to Indiana State Police. At 7:27 p.m., state troopers and deputies from the Fulton County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian on U.S. 31 near County Road 50 East.
abc57.com
Driver dies in crash on County Road 31
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A driver died in a crash on County Road 31 Friday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 5:29 a.m., a 2004 Jeep SUV was traveling north on C.R. 31, north of C.R. 46, when the driver drove left of center and left the road, according to reports.
wfft.com
Kendallville man seriously injured in county line crash
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Kendallville man is hospitalized with serious head injuries after crashing a truck near the Noble and Dekalb County line. The Dekalb County Sheriff's Department says 23-year-old Marshall Davis was driving on County Road 28 crossing the county line just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday. That's when...
Suspect arrested after armed robbery inside Kokomo mall
Police have a man in custody after they say he robbed a business inside the Markland Mall at gunpoint Monday.
hometownnewsnow.com
Police Keeping Lips Sealed on Homicide
(Michigan City, IN) - No arrests have been reported yet since a fatal shooting more than two weeks ago in Michigan City. According to police, officers just before 1 a.m. on December 3 responded to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of E. 10th Street. A person...
2 teens killed in Tipton County crash 1 week before Christmas
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two central Indiana teenagers were killed in a crash Sunday morning, just one week before Christmas. Connor Gavin Petro, 18, of Sheridan, and Adam Michael Gordon Johnson, 17, of Kokomo, died in the crash, according to Tipton County Coroner Robert Nichols. Petro was driving his...
WNDU
Jury finds man charged in August 2020 homicide not guilty
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka man accused of killing another man in August 2020 has been found not guilty. On Thursday, Dec. 15., a jury found Brandon Stahl, who was 26 at the time, not guilty of killing Ryan Serafino, 28. Stahl chose not to testify at the trial; instead, his defense team presented evidence before the jury. After deliberation, the jury returned with its verdict.
95.3 MNC
Firefighters near Wakarusa challenged by explosives inside burning building
It appeared to be a standard call about a fire at a barn in Elkhart County on Monday night, Dec. 19, but it took on a whole new scope when firefighters discovered explosives inside the building. The barn is along County Road 36, near County Road 7, north of Wakarusa,...
Kokomo hit by large-scale power outage
KOKOMO, Ind. — Duke Energy confirmed that 10,000 customers in the Kokomo area were without power at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The outage reportedly went into effect around 3 p.m. and peaked at more than 10,000 customers mostly on the city’s north and west side. By 5:15 p.m., nearly all power had been restored throughout […]
Lafayette woman charged with beating 5-year-old
A 26-year-old Lafayette woman was charged Monday with two felony counts of battery after her boyfriend called police and told them she had hit her 5-year-old son about 15 times Sunday, "all over" his body. Payslie Chantel Lewis was staying at the Red Roof Inn on South Street with her...
WNDU
Crews respond to fire at Mishawaka home
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials say nobody was hurt after a fire broke out in their home on Saturday. Emergency crews were called just after 12 p.m. to the 2500 block of W. Ewing Avenue on reports of a fire in the back of a house. Fortunately, officials say the residents of the house were able to get out before the fire spread.
95.3 MNC
Elkhart County Traffic Safety Partnership stepping up patrols during Safe Family Travel holiday enforcement campaign
The Elkhart County Traffic Safety Partnership will be stepping up patrols as part of the Safe Family Travel holiday enforcement campaign. Starting this week, officers will be out in greater numbers showing zero tolerance for anyone driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The Elkhart County Traffic Safety Partnership...
Comments / 0