Nike Crushes Earnings Estimates and Stock Pops 13%
Nike reported second quarter financial results after the market close on Tuesday that easily beat Wall Street expectations. Investors cheered the news, after last week’s government retail sales report showed consumer spending down sharply. Nike shares rose 13% in after-hours trading. Revenue for the three months was $13.32 billion, up 17% from a year ago; growth was 27% excluding currency changes. It topped the forecast of $12.57 billion. The strong showing was led by North America, where sales rose 30% to $5.8 billion. The Asia Pacific and Latin American market was up 19%, followed by Europe at 11%. China, the company’s...
Top 3 cryptocurrency picks to invest when the bull market returns
Are you looking forward to investing in cryptocurrencies once the bull market returns? Probably, you are wondering which coins to buy that will return big. There are several top contenders, of course, but if given a choice to make, the following will return big:. Bitcoin (BTC) Can you even talk...
Are fan tokens dead? Are sports tokens good investments
Fan tokens are cryptocurrencies created by teams and organizations. The tokens have a major utility flaw. Fan tokens are important assets in the blockchain industry. They are cryptocurrencies that are issued by teams in a bid to boost their fan engagement. Most fan tokens are powered by Chiliz, the blockchain company that owns Socios.com. So, what is the future of fan tokens?
It is important to regulate crypto issuers and intermediaries, says Gensler
SEC chairman wants cryptocurrency companies to be regulated. The cryptocurrency market is compatible with securities laws, says Gensler. The volatile and non-compliant nature of the market puts investors at risk, he added. Gensler calls for crypto regulation. Gary Gensler, the chairman of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), told...
Proof-of-work is a feature, not a flaw, says Kadena CEO
The former JPMorgan executive believes that the Proof of Work is a feature. He pointed out that Kadena is not ready to move away from the Proof of Work mechanism yet. We were very thrilled by the fundamental design of Bitcoin, the CEO added. Kadena will not let go of...
Why is MINA outperforming the broader cryptocurrency market today?
MINA is up by more than 5% today, outperforming the broader crypto market. MINA is targeting the $0.60 resistance level. Bitcoin and Ether are also trading in the green zone for the second-consecutive day this week. MINA adds more than 5% to its value today. MINA, the native coin of...
Best Altcoins To Buy During The Crypto Crash for 2023
Any crypto crash can sting and a lot of coin holders have been feeling the hurt recently. The situation has left quite a few investors overexposed with tokens that were bought near the top of the bull market. As such, some are now reluctant to hop back into new investments.
IMX surge by 10% after the WAGMI NFT launch on Immutable X
IMX is the best performer amongst the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap today. IMX could break past the $0.50 resistance level in the next few hours. The total crypto market cap slowly moves to $810 billion. WAGMI Games launches its NFT on Immutable X. The Immutable X team announced...
Shiba Inu nears a demand zone as the SHIB army guesses Shibarium in “countdown”
Shiba Inu recovered 1.21% on Monday after a bearish move. The developers teased a “countdown,” as some fans speculate the Shibarium update. Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) gained 1.21% on Monday to trade at $0.0000087. The token is slightly recovering from a bottom price of $0.0000080 over the weekend. This is an important zone for SHIB, or rather, the cryptocurrency could touch a demand zone that was crucial to bulls in the past.
Learn about OKT, a Cosmos-based altcoin now defying a bear market
The cryptocurrency has been boosted by new partnerships. OKT, the cryptocurrency native to the OKX Chain, made headlines last week. The cryptocurrency rose by double digits to end the week at $27 after trading at just $17 seven days earlier. OKT has since cooled and traded at $22 as of press time. A spot technical check shows that the token has been on an uptrend for more than a month. What has been boosting the price?
Wallets and stablecoins present excellent opportunities in 2023, says Vitalkik Buterin
Ethereum co-founder has identified three key areas that would provide huge opportunities in the crypto space next year. Vitalik Buterin believes stablecoins and wallets present exciting opportunities for innovators in the space. Technical developments that contribute to the Ethereum blockchain are also another excellent opportunity. There are opportunities in the...
US Banking Committee chairman suggests banning cryptocurrencies
Banking Committee chairman Sherrod Brown made the suggestion during an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”. He however stated that it would be “very difficult” to ban crypto since they would simply “go offshore.”. Brown has been calling for imminent and aggressive action to be...
Here’s How Metacade (MCADE) Is Different From Other Coins Like TRON (TRX)
Metacade, a new Web3 gaming project, has been drawing a lot of attention. Lately, some have been wondering what the difference between Metacade and other projects, like TRON, is. This article will explain the differences between the two and why you might want to consider investing in Metacade over TRON.
Binance.US acquires Voyager assets
The main purpose is maximizing the value returned to clients. Voyager’s claims against Three Arrows Capital are still with the bankruptcy estate. Binance.US will make a $10 million deposit in good faith reimburse Voyager up to $15 million. Voyager Digital LLC, the operating unit of Voyager Digital Ltd., has...
Looking Glass Labs announces a strategic development partnership with Cavrnus
Looking Glass and Cavrnus partner to deliver clear metaverse innovation and commercialisation strategy. Brands and creators will have access to powerful, user-friendly metaverse builder and deployment tools. The partnership seeks to bring community and brand applications to the industry forefront. Looking Glass and Cavrnus to launch metaverse-focused tools. Looking Glass...
TRON DAO Ventures to Empower Elite Blockchain Startups
TRON DAO Ventures (TDV) exists to discover elite startups, invest profoundly, optimize strategically, then exit at an empowering moment. The TRON DAO Ecosystem Fund intends to define decentralization, and TRON DAO recently announced the launch of TDV as part of that effort. TRON DAO has been actively seeking new development teams and startups interested in creating decentralized applications on the TRON blockchain. Existing projects built on other Layer 1 blockchains that have thriving communities and established MVPs are also desired. TDV was launched to support the best of both – the elite teams #BUIDLING in the TRON ecosystem AS WELL AS the proven projects able and willing to bridge synergistically into the TRON ecosystem. TRON DAO leaders believe in a decentralized, multi-chain future with seamless interoperability. For projects built on other Layer 1 blockchains, the chance to coordinate strategically for cross-chain functionality is ideal and will spur industry innovation toward mass adoption and recognition.
Popular Ethereum scaling solutions you should buy in 2023?
Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solutions have been becoming popular. The L2 solutions scale applications and handle transactions off Ethereum. In doing so, they raise the transaction’s throughput and cut the gas fees. But do you know which tokens of Ethereum L2 solutions to buy next year? Read on:. Polygon...
Lost 100 BTC from scam exchange QuadrigaCX suddenly move
QuadrigaCX filed for bankruptcy in 2019 after its CEO Gerald Cotten died in mysterious and sudden circumstances. Cotten was claimed to be the only one with access to cold wallets containing funds. Cotten was later revealed to have been scamming customers, with QuadrigaCX a Ponzi scheme. Over 100 BTC were...
Toko Token price prediction as TKO volume spikes
Toko Token is the crypto for Tokocrypto, a leading Indonesian exchange. The token has come to the spotlight following Binance acquisition rumors. Toko Token price went vertical on Monday as concerns about the crypto industry continued. The TKO token surged to a high of $0.4131, which was the highest level since December 9. It has jumped by more than 60% from the lowest level this year, giving it a market cap of over $41 million.
Arguing that governments can’t shut down Bitcoin is missing the point
Chair of the US Banking Committee has suggested a ban on all cryptocurrencies. Many declare that crypto is immune to government shutdowns, but this is only true directly. By attacking the ecosystem and the ability to access it, crypto can be curtailed significantly by lawmakers. Bitcoin cannot be shut down,...
