Related
Swiss Watch Exports Hit $2.6 Billion in November, the Highest Monthly Total Ever
The Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry (FHS) has just released its latest export statistics, and November has certainly left its mark. In 2021, the luxury-watch market bounced back vigorously from the pandemic recession: It notched the highest year on record for Swiss watch exports at just over $24 billion, with the US overtaking China as the top market. Now, November has logged the best-ever monthly performance for Swiss watch exports, coming in at over $2.6 billion. The US acted as the top driver for sales, with a 32.9 percent increase from the same time frame last year. And November may not...
‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Premiere Gets Five-Network Simulcast From AMC Networks (EXCLUSIVE)
“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” has been given a five-network simulcast premiere from AMC Networks. The world premiere will take place across BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV and WEtv alongside AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, January 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In addition to the anticipated series debut, the network has set “All of Them Witches,” a documentary exploring the history of witches, to be released on Dec. 21 on AMC+ and on Jan. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC as a companion special. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, “Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” the eight-episode series focuses on an intuitive...
‘Twister’ Sequel Sets Summer 2024 Release Date
“Twisters,” a sequel to the 1996 disaster epic “Twister,” will wreak havoc on movie theaters in the summer of 2024. Universal, which is backing the film, set “Twisters” to release theatrically on July 19, 2024. On its current release date, “Twisters” will open on the big screen alongside Paramount’s “Transformers: A New Generation” and one week ahead of Marvel’s “Thunderbolts.” Lee Isaac Chung, who steered “Minari” to several Oscar nominations, is directing “Twisters.” The screenplay will be written by Mark L. Smith, who co-wrote filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Academy Award-winning “The Revenant,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio. The original “Twister” became a massive hit, earning...
Elon Musk considering possible new Twitter CEO
Elon Musk is looking for a new CEO for Twitter after a poll came back saying he should step down. Joe Lonsdale and members of PayPal Mafia on short list.
People Are Sharing Popular Movie Tropes That Defined The Past Decade, But Will Make A Film Feel Verrry Dated In 25 Years
Can't wait till the "well, THAT just happened" style of comedy is over.
