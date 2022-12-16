These Are the 10 Most ‘Recession-Proof’ Jobs Heading Into 2023

Shutterstock

Between reports of corporate layoffs and forecasts anticipating a recession early next year, it’s no surprise that most Americans are feeling on edge about their job security.

Some workers, however, can breathe a sigh of relief, according to a Payscale report ranking which jobs are least likely to feel the impact of an economic downturn. The compensation data and software company determined its list of most "recession-proof" jobs by salary growth using employee-reported data from more than 1.1 million workers in the U.S.

According to Payscale, people working in food service, banking, emergency response, advertising and sales strategy are some of the most unlikely to get laid off in the event of a recession. Payscale says the jobs listed are stable thanks to staffing troubles amid labor scarcity and increased competition.

“Despite the possibility of an economic downturn, the labor market remains tight, forcing employers to pay top dollar to attract and retain talent for the most sought-after roles,” Lexi Clarke, vice president of People at Payscale, said in a news release.

The report also found that the top 10 positions on the list saw significant wage growth this year, with compensation increasing 14% to 30%.

Having an emergency fund is now more important than ever

By setting some money aside in a Savings Account, you will be prepared to face any emergency that could arise. Click on your state and get started.

These are the most "recession-proof" roles moving into the new year.

Waiter/waitress Median pay: $19,900 annually Salary growth: 30% Private banker Median pay: $93,000 Salary growth: 25% Media director Median pay: $108,000 Salary growth: 23% Police, fire or ambulance dispatcher Median pay: $44,500 Salary growth: 19% Sales consultant Median pay: $56,800 Salary growth: 18% Microbiologist Median pay: $59,900 Salary growth: 16% Marketing and business development director Median pay: $119,000 Salary growth: 16% Dock worker Median pay: $41,100 Salary growth: 15% EKG technician Median pay: $40,400 Salary growth: 15% Installation technician

Median pay: $46,800

Salary growth: 15%

Ad

To prepare for a recession, you may want to boost your emergency fund

Opening a Savings Account to start an emergency fund makes a lot of sense for moments like these. Click below to get started.

Labor market outlook for 2023

Outside the tech industry, the threat of a recession has had a much softer impact on wages and unemployment than economists expected. The Labor Department reported that unemployment remained low in November at 3.7%, the same as the previous month.

Wages were also up 5.1% year-to-year, suggesting that an economic downturn probably won’t have the devastating toll on the labor market that Americans experienced in connection with the Great Recession in 2008.

Overall, workers probably won’t have to relinquish all the power they’ve gained over the past few years. Though the Great Resignation may seem like it's winding down, Payscale says companies that ask employees to return to in-person office work are at risk of losing talent, even with the potential of layoffs.

“Workplace flexibility has been shown to improve employee satisfaction, so rescinding this perk can be a major factor in employees’ decisions to resign,” Clarke said in the news release.

Newsletter

Money Classic

To celebrate our 50th anniversary, we've combed through decades of our print magazines to find hidden gems, fascinating stories and vintage personal finance tips that have withstood the test of time. Dive into the archives with us.

By clicking "Sign Up" I agree to receive newsletters and promotions from Money and its partners. I agree to Money's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice and consent to the processing of my personal information.

Dollar Scholar Asks: How Should I Prepare for a Recession?