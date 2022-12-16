Read full article on original website
Hailey Bieber Rocks No Pants Look On Pilates Date With Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber and husband Justin Bieber enjoyed a Pilates class in a hot studio in Los Angeles. Hailey was rocking a no-pants look with her gray short-shorts hidden by an oversized blue and white sweatshirt. The couple has been spending a lot of time together at their Los Angeles home...
Mom slammed for going ‘too far’ with Elf on the Shelf prank
A mom has been criticized for cutting her daughter’s pajamas in the middle of the night and blaming it on the elf. McKenzie Taylor, from the UK, was participating in Elf on the Shelf with her child, which is a game where in the lead-up to Christmas parents hide an elf figurine in various positions around the house. The mom has been documenting what she is making the elf do in various videos — but it was her latest clip that has angered many online users. In it she showed her daughter asleep as she cut holes in her pajamas. The mom had to...
‘Below Deck’ Fans Want to Know Who Kate Chastain’s Baby Daddy Is After Pregnancy Reveal
While Kate Chastain is no longer the beloved Chief Stew on Below Deck, the Florida native is still a part of the Bravo universe. The entrepreneur and host of the After Deck with Kate Chastain podcast. After leaving the show in February 2020, Kate hosted Bravo’s chat room and is currently a regular on Below Deck Galley Talk.
A Look Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Holiday Christmas Party
The Kardashian-Jenner clan are back again with another lavish Christmas party, but this time it was for the businesses behind the family and all of their teams. The celebration took place at Casa Vega, a KarJenner family favorite, and saw Kylie Jenner behind (and in front of) the lens to give fans a sneak peek at what the night entailed. In attendance were the teams behind Kim Kardashian’s award-winning shapewear brand, SKIMS, alongside Khloé Kardashian‘s Good American brand, Kendall Jenner‘s 818 Tequila and Kylie Jenner’s KylieSkin makeup line.
LPBW’s Tori and Zach Roloff Reunite With Audrey and Jeremy at Holiday Party Amid Family Drama
Home for the holidays! Little People, Big World stars Tori Roloff and husband Zach Roloff reunited with Audrey Roloff and Jeremy Roloff at their Christmas party amid the ongoing family drama. Tori, 31, and Audrey, 31, shared videos and photos via their respective Instagram Stories on Saturday, December 17, from...
Gucci Takes Heat for Ad With Harry Styles and a Toddler Mattress
Kering, the parent company behind embattled luxury brand Balenciaga, is facing another PR dustup this week over backlash to a promotional image featuring Harry Styles for Gucci, another one of the company’s brands. In the Gucci campaign, which was released on Nov. 2, Styles wears a teddy bear T-shirt...
I’m a plus-size fashion pro – my simple tip helps cover belly fat and accentuates my waist
A PLUS-SIZE woman has shared with viewers her fashion tip that covers belly fat and accentuates her waistline. The TikTok creator gave viewers a glimpse into her closet in a video that has entertained audiences. TikTok creator McKayla, also known as @makingitmckayla on the platform, enjoys posting body-positive and fashion-related...
Rebel Wilson shares rare photos with her new baby girl in a winter wonderland
Rebel Wilson is enjoying a chilly holiday vacation with her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, and her newborn daughter, Royce — and the proud mom has the heartwarming pics to prove it. On Sunday, Dec. 18, the "Pitch Perfect" star took to her Instagram stories to share the sweet shots with...
Jenna Ortega just debuted her new chin-length shaggy wolf haircut
If you're anything like me (or the whole internet as of late, it seems), you are most certainly obsessed with Wednesday Addams and her IRL counterpart, Jenna Ortega. Read: 'I'm gonna dance, dance, dance. With my hands, hands, hands. Above my head, head, head. Like Jesus said'. Soz... Now, while...
Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare Cousin Holiday Photo Of True, Stormi, Chicago, Dream & Psalm
Khloe Kardashian has become the unofficial archivist for the KarJenner cousins as she shared another photo of the young kiddos together. Taking to her Instagram on Friday, Dec. 16, the Good American designer posted an adorable snap of her daughter True, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, sitting next to cousins Stormi, Chicago, Dream and Psalm. “They are all growing up way too quickly,” Khleo captioned the pic, adding, “This was last Thanksgiving, time flies.”
Mom declares ‘B-shaped’ pregnancy bellies are ‘normal and beautiful’ in TikTok PSA
This pregnant mama is encouraging other moms to embrace their B-shaped bellies. A “B” belly is when a pregnancy bump appears as though it is creased in the middle. This invisible “waistband” causes it to appear like a “B” as opposed to the more common “D” shape.
Bella Hadid Shares Rare New Pic of Gigi’s Baby Khai at the Natural History Museum
On Saturday, Bella Hadid shared a fun photo dump of what it looks like she's been up to this fall and winter. Amongst the miscellaneous selfies and pictures of food and street shots, there was shuffled in a photo of baby Khai, her sister Gigi Hadid's only child. Gigi shares Khai with her ex, Zayn Malik, and rarely shares pictures of her on social media — especially not her face.
Inside Mason Disick’s lavish bar mitzvah: Food trucks, cake, balloons and more
Mason Disick’s famous family went all out for his lavish bar mitzvah. The night celebrating Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s eldest child – who turned 13 on Dec. 14 – included a massive cake, group dancing and wild fashion choices. New video obtained by TMZ shows Mason’s 8-year-old brother, Reign, who shares a birthday with the bar mitzvah boy, being hoisted up onto partygoers’ shoulders at the Offsunset lounge in West Hollywood, Calif., on Saturday. However, Mason was still the star of the celebration as he was presented with a giant, two-tier cake decorated with Star of David symbols and topped with celebratory...
What Kate Hudson And Fiancé Danny Fujikawa’s Body Language Says About Their Relationship
Kate Hudson and fiancé-slash-baby daddy Danny Fujikawa stunned at the red carpet premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery—the much-anticipated follow up to the cinematic perfection that was Knives Out—this November in Los Angeles. The actress and musician were all smiles and laughs while cuddling up together to get their picture taken by paparazzi.
Move Over Kim, North West Is the Newest Kardashian Influencer
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to being influencers, few families do it like the Kardashians. And now, the family has added an accidental new influencer to their fold: North West. The daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian may be only 9 years old, but she’s already making a splash on TikTok, with a recent post about Touchland’s “Power Mist” Hand Sanitizer leading to a huge surge in sales for the health and hygiene brand. In fact, a rep for Touchland...
Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick reunite for Mason’s bar mitzvah party
Nothing brings the Kardashian-Jenner family together quite like a party. Exes Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick reunited on Saturday to host a star-studded bar mitzvah party as son Mason turned 13th. The former couple were photographed arriving separately for the bash, held at the Offsunset lounge in West Hollywood, Calif. It appears Kourtney, 43, attended the party without husband Travis Barker. She stunned in a black ensemble featuring trousers and a blouse with cutouts around her midsection. Scott, who also rocked an all black outfit, walked hand-in-hand with their youngest child, Reign Disick, who was celebrating his eighth birthday. He and Mason were both...
Gemma Atkinson on balancing Christmas fun and a healthy routine
Gemma Atkinson says being a mum has reinvigorated her love for Christmas. The 38-year-old actress and her fiancé, Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Márquez, 32, are parents to Mia, 3,. She said: 'Since being a mum, Christmas has got the excitement all over again. Before Mia came along...
Tamra Judge Shows Her Dazzling 2022 Christmas Decor at Home
The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member's holiday setup includes colorful ornaments and chic white stockings above the fireplace. Although Tamra Judge may take a slightly different approach to her holiday decorating style each year, The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member always transforms her house in a stunningly festive way to celebrate Christmas.
Nordstrom's Glam Up Days Sale Is Slashing Prices On Beauty Products
Did you forget about your favorite Holiday? That's right– it's the Nordstrom Glam Up Days Sale. The Holidays are nearly here, and–surprise, surprise–we're still not finished shopping. With just nine days left until your sister guilt trips you about her gift being“lost in the mail” it's time to get serious about last-minute gifting. And as luck would have it, Nordstrom is offering daily beauty deals from now through the end of the year. Not sure what to get your new colleague, or that distant family member you've only met twice? Beauty gifts are tried-and-true presents that everyone would be happy to receive.
North West Pranks Mom Kim Kardashian in Bed By ‘Shaving’ Her Eyebrows With Filter: Watch Video
The ultimate jokester! North West pranked her mom, Kim Kardashian, while she lay in bed by “shaving” her eyebrows in a new video, using a photo filter. “So funny, the fake eyebrows filter,” the youngster, 9, and the Hulu star, 42, captioned their TikTok post on Sunday, December 18, as the duo share their joint account @kimandnorth.
