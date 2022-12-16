Read full article on original website
New discount store opening this week in Louisiana promises big savings for shoppersKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
The wealthiest person in Lafayette is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLafayette, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
LOVESAC, Furniture Company Known for Reconfigurable Couches, Opening Lafayette Store in 2023
LOVESAC, a modern furniture store known for its reconfigurable "sactionals" along with the foam-filled "Lovesac", is set to open a Lafayette location in 2023. According to Developing Lafayette, that new store will be located at 4247 Ambassador Caffery Parkway. It will be in the space between Sleep Number and Orthopedic Urgent Care (basically the old Smashburger location).
Restaurants Open in Lafayette on Christmas Day
Here are the restaurants in Lafayette that will be open on Christmas Day this year.
Christmas at Bridge Point Drive-Through Evening Light Display Closed for 2022 Season
One of the most popular local holiday attractions in Lafayette has been shut down just days before Christmas. Christmas at Bridge Point Farms was a bright spot for hundreds of families this holiday season, but after running into issues beyond their control late last week, Lafayette's first-ever drive-through Christmas light display is now closed for the season.
brproud.com
How to prepare your home for upcoming Arctic outbreak
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Temperatures are expected to drop in the next few days and people have started to brace for the cold. Local leaders said you need to pay attention to the four P’s: People, plants, pets and your pipes. “Once we get around 23, 22...
Lafayette Christmas drive-thru light show gets shut down
As first reported last month, Acadiana's first drive-thru Christmas light show at Bridge Point Farms opened for business on Thanksgiving Day, but it is closing a week before Christmas.
Moon Griffon’s Show Expanding into Baton Rouge Market
Moon Griffon, who hosts "The Moon Griffon Show", will be expanding his radio presence as he will now be heard on a Baton Rouge radio station. For years, people in other markets have expressed that they want to hear "The Moon Griffon Show" on their local radio station, and for those people who live Baton Rouge along with the surrounding areas, they will have the chance to hear his show live.
A Lafayette Pizza Restaurant Has Closed
Lafayette has lost another restaurant. It was announced on Thursday, December 15, 2022, that Crust Pizza would be closing its doors. Crust Pizza is located at 4243 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite 101. This pizza establishment opened its doors about 14 months ago and was known for its Chicago-style thin-crust pizza.
LFD Responds to Commercial Fire in Vacant Building at Old Coburn’s Site in Downtown Lafayette
Lafayette authorities responded to a fire at the old Coburn's building in Downtown Lafayette on Wednesday afternoon (Dec. 21). According to Alton Trahan with the Lafayette Fire Department, the commercial fire was in one of the vacant metal buildings closer to the railroad tracks on Grant Street in downtown Lafayette and has been put out safely.
Toddler found wandering in Lafayette hotel, covered in feces
A toddler was found alone Tuesday wandering the hallways of a Lafayette hotel
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food.
Theft increases in Acadia Parish this holiday season
This holiday season the Grinch isn't the only one stealing Christmas. The Acadia parish Sheriff's Office warns people about protecting themselves; their homes and their possessions.
theadvocate.com
After 22 years, this popular Oil Center gift shop says it can no longer compete with online shopping
When Jody’s opened in the Oil Center in 2000, it was the first store of its kind in Lafayette. It offered high-end gifts and luxury brands for which Lafayette residents previously had to travel to Baton Rouge or New Orleans. They opened the business when a dress shop in...
theadvocate.com
How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana
A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
Have You Had Enough With the Trucks With Bright Lights?
The headlights of vehicles, in particular trucks, are blinding at night.
Abbeville Meridional
Gregory Lee “Peck” Broussard
July 9, 1961 - December1, 2022. Gregory Lee Broussard, faithful, joyful, endearing husband, father, brother and friend, passed into heaven while at home in Meridian, Idaho on December 1, 2022. Greg was born and raised in Abbeville, Louisiana and had “Cajun” roots through and through. He had a brilliant mind...
Over 6K pounds of items to be donated to those impacted by New Iberia tornadoes
KATC, Second Harvest and Rouses teamed up to help New Iberia tornado victims and raised 10 pallets worth of donations for those impacted by the New Iberia tornadoes last week.
birchrestaurant.com
11 Best Seafood Restaurants in Lafayette, LA
Are you in the mood for seafood? Then, you are in the right place. Many restaurants offer seafood, but every place is not the same in terms of quality. If you are new to Lafayette, LA or have not had a good experience when eating out, you are probably wondering where to go that will be worth your time.
Lafayette Transit System and trash holiday schedule
Lafayette Consolidated Government released its Lafayette Transit System, and trash and compost holiday schedule.
Crowley police unit totaled in crash
A Crowley police unit was involved in an crash Tuesday morning in Rayne that left the vehicle totaled.
LSU Early Signing Day Class
LSU is coming off Brian Kelly's first season as head coach in Baton Rouge, finishing the regular season at a respectable 9-4, winning the SEC West division. Before the Tigers play Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on January 2nd, Kelly has his sights set on procuring an elite signing class.
