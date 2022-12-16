ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

KPEL 96.5

LOVESAC, Furniture Company Known for Reconfigurable Couches, Opening Lafayette Store in 2023

LOVESAC, a modern furniture store known for its reconfigurable "sactionals" along with the foam-filled "Lovesac", is set to open a Lafayette location in 2023. According to Developing Lafayette, that new store will be located at 4247 Ambassador Caffery Parkway. It will be in the space between Sleep Number and Orthopedic Urgent Care (basically the old Smashburger location).
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

How to prepare your home for upcoming Arctic outbreak

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Temperatures are expected to drop in the next few days and people have started to brace for the cold. Local leaders said you need to pay attention to the four P’s: People, plants, pets and your pipes. “Once we get around 23, 22...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Moon Griffon’s Show Expanding into Baton Rouge Market

Moon Griffon, who hosts "The Moon Griffon Show", will be expanding his radio presence as he will now be heard on a Baton Rouge radio station. For years, people in other markets have expressed that they want to hear "The Moon Griffon Show" on their local radio station, and for those people who live Baton Rouge along with the surrounding areas, they will have the chance to hear his show live.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

A Lafayette Pizza Restaurant Has Closed

Lafayette has lost another restaurant. It was announced on Thursday, December 15, 2022, that Crust Pizza would be closing its doors. Crust Pizza is located at 4243 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite 101. This pizza establishment opened its doors about 14 months ago and was known for its Chicago-style thin-crust pizza.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana

A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
LOUISIANA STATE
Abbeville Meridional

Gregory Lee “Peck” Broussard

July 9, 1961 - December1, 2022. Gregory Lee Broussard, faithful, joyful, endearing husband, father, brother and friend, passed into heaven while at home in Meridian, Idaho on December 1, 2022. Greg was born and raised in Abbeville, Louisiana and had “Cajun” roots through and through. He had a brilliant mind...
ABBEVILLE, LA
birchrestaurant.com

11 Best Seafood Restaurants in Lafayette, LA

Are you in the mood for seafood? Then, you are in the right place. Many restaurants offer seafood, but every place is not the same in terms of quality. If you are new to Lafayette, LA or have not had a good experience when eating out, you are probably wondering where to go that will be worth your time.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

LSU Early Signing Day Class

LSU is coming off Brian Kelly's first season as head coach in Baton Rouge, finishing the regular season at a respectable 9-4, winning the SEC West division. Before the Tigers play Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on January 2nd, Kelly has his sights set on procuring an elite signing class.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

