The Green Bay Packers had the ball at the Los Angeles Rams one-yard line while leading 24-12 with 1:39 left to play during Monday night’s game. But instead of punching it in for another touchdown, the Packers decided to end the game with a series of quarterback kneels. And that decision likely cost some bettors quite a bit of money.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO