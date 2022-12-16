ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dartmouth, MA

capecod.com

Sandwich Police arrest man on drug and weapon charges

SANDWICH – A 28 year old man from Waban Massachusetts is facing serious charges of Trafficking Class A Ketamine, Trafficking Fentanyl, Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B Suboxone, Possession with Intent to Distribute Class C, Possession of Firearm without FID Card, Possession of Ammunition without FID Card, and Improper Storage of a Firearm.
SANDWICH, MA
FUN 107

Man Injured in New Bedford Stabbing

NEW BEDFORD — A man was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries after a stabbing in New Bedford's South End on Friday night. New Bedford Police spokesman Lt. Scott Carola said South End units responded to reports of a stabbing victim near Acushnet Avenue and Delano Street at around 10 p.m. Friday.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
NECN

Victim in Deadly Shooting in Downtown Boston Identified

A man from South Weymouth was killed in a shooting in Downtown Boston earlier this month, police confirmed Tuesday. Branden P. Barrett, 34, died several days after he was shot near the corner of Tremont and Stuart Streets on the night of Dec. 11. It happened in the highly-trafficked entertainment...
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Dighton Man Killed in Norwood Ammonia Leak Identified

NORWOOD — A Dighton man killed in an ammonia leak incident at a Norwood food processing facility on Monday has been identified as 68-year-old Richard Arguin. The Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said another man was also injured in the leak, but first responders were able to stabilize the second victim and he has been taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for specialized treatment.
NORWOOD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts senior correctional officer facing 10 years in prison for assault on inmate with mental illness

BOSTON – A federal jury in Boston has convicted a senior Massachusetts correctional officer of injuring an inmate following a five-day trial. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 42-year-old Seth M. Bourget, of Woodstock, Conn., a Senior Correctional Officer at U.S. Bureau Prisons Federal Medical Center in Devens (FMC Devens), was convicted of one count of deprivation of civil rights under color of law. U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper scheduled sentencing for April 5, 2023. Bourget was arrested and charged in February 2020.
BOSTON, MA

