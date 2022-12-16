Read full article on original website
fallriverreporter.com
48-year-old former fugitive arrested in Bristol County rape ordered held without bail
A 48-year-old former fugitive arrested last month for the 1994 violent rape of a woman in Attleboro was ordered held without bail Monday in Fall River Superior Court, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. Eduardo Mendez was apprehended last month in New York City on an arrest...
fallriverreporter.com
DCYF determines maltreatment contributed to near fatalities of two-year-old and one-year-old after crash
Providence, R.I. (December 20, 2022) — The Department of Children, Youth & Families is disclosing the near fatality of a two-year-old child and a one-year-old child from Woonsocket who were involved in a head-on vehicle accident. The Department had previous involvement with the family, but not at the time...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Trooper, K9, released from hospital, driver to face charges in crash on Route 495
The Massachusetts State Police K9 Unit Trooper whose cruiser was struck yesterday on Route 495 in Hopkinton, and his K9 partner, were both released from their respective hospitals today after being held overnight for tests and observation. According to Massachusetts State Police, Trooper Kenneth Hanchett, 37, and his partner, Orry,...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police arrest two suspects in two Fall River daycare break-ins, other related incidents
Two Fall River residents have been charged in two Fall River daycare break-ins and other incidents. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, on December 10 and 11, Fall River Police Department Officer Jennifer Deleon responded to two separately reported breaks and larcenies at the Pumpkin Patch Daycare located at 1310 South Main Street.
fallriverreporter.com
Man sentenced to life in prison after murdering Rhode Island man that was dating his ex-girlfriend
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha has announced that a man has been sentenced in Washington County Superior Court to life in prison after being found guilty of the 2020 murder of 28-year-old Vincent Sebastian in Westerly. On October 11, 2022, following the conclusion of a 14-day...
capecod.com
Sandwich Police arrest man on drug and weapon charges
SANDWICH – A 28 year old man from Waban Massachusetts is facing serious charges of Trafficking Class A Ketamine, Trafficking Fentanyl, Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B Suboxone, Possession with Intent to Distribute Class C, Possession of Firearm without FID Card, Possession of Ammunition without FID Card, and Improper Storage of a Firearm.
Man killed in Providence shooting
Police in Providence are investigating the city's ninth homicide of the year.
Man Injured in New Bedford Stabbing
NEW BEDFORD — A man was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries after a stabbing in New Bedford's South End on Friday night. New Bedford Police spokesman Lt. Scott Carola said South End units responded to reports of a stabbing victim near Acushnet Avenue and Delano Street at around 10 p.m. Friday.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man accused of using chainsaw at police department, dangling children from window pleads not guilty
A Massachusetts man has pleaded not guilty after police say he used a chainsaw at a police department and dangling two young children from a window. Brien J. Buckley, 35, was arraigned at Quincy District Court and entered a plea of not guilty according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.
WCVB
Massachusetts trooper, police K-9 injured in crash at Interstate 495 construction detail
HOPKINTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts State Police trooper and police K-9 were injured Monday in a crash while working a construction detail on Interstate 495. First responders rushed to the scene on the southbound side of the highway in Hopkinton around 1:45 p.m. State police said the trooper's SUV...
GoLocalProv
Old School Patriarca Boss “Cadillac Frank” Salemme Dies in Prison
Francis “Cadillac Frank” Salemme, the once powerful New England Mafia boss who was serving a life sentence behind bars for the 1993 killing of a Boston nightclub owner who grew up in Providence, has died at the age of 89, according to the Bureau of Prisons. Salemme died...
NECN
Victim in Deadly Shooting in Downtown Boston Identified
A man from South Weymouth was killed in a shooting in Downtown Boston earlier this month, police confirmed Tuesday. Branden P. Barrett, 34, died several days after he was shot near the corner of Tremont and Stuart Streets on the night of Dec. 11. It happened in the highly-trafficked entertainment...
Boston Man Charged With Attacking Tenants Over 'Messy' Rooms: DA's Office
A man who apparently assaulted three teenagers and one woman over the condition of their home has been charged with assault and battery and is being held in lieu of $500 bail, authorities said.Desmond Fortes, 37, was intoxicated and being held down by a woman and a teenage boy when police found him…
Unlicensed driver hits teen on Providence crosswalk
A 16-year-old boy is recovering after being struck by a car while crossing the street on Wednesday.
Turnto10.com
North Providence police seek help in locating girl, 13, reported missing
(WJAR) — The North Providence Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing girl. Isabella Rivera, 13, was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 8, walking away from St. Mary's Group Home in North Providence. Police said Rivera is known to frequent the Providence area and the...
Dighton Man Killed in Norwood Ammonia Leak Identified
NORWOOD — A Dighton man killed in an ammonia leak incident at a Norwood food processing facility on Monday has been identified as 68-year-old Richard Arguin. The Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said another man was also injured in the leak, but first responders were able to stabilize the second victim and he has been taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for specialized treatment.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts senior correctional officer facing 10 years in prison for assault on inmate with mental illness
BOSTON – A federal jury in Boston has convicted a senior Massachusetts correctional officer of injuring an inmate following a five-day trial. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 42-year-old Seth M. Bourget, of Woodstock, Conn., a Senior Correctional Officer at U.S. Bureau Prisons Federal Medical Center in Devens (FMC Devens), was convicted of one count of deprivation of civil rights under color of law. U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper scheduled sentencing for April 5, 2023. Bourget was arrested and charged in February 2020.
fallriverreporter.com
Former New England Patriot pro bowler in Bristol County jail after Fall River court appearance
A former New England Patriot was in court in Fall River Monday and later transported to the Bristol County House of Correction. According to Jonathan Darling of the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, J.C. Jackson is in custody at a jail in Dartmouth on a non-violent family issue after arriving a few hours ago.
Who Is the Jenny Lind in New Bedford’s Jenny Lind Street?
Johanna Maria "Jenny" Lind was born on October 6, 1820, in Klara in central Stockholm, Sweden. So how is it that there is a street named for her in New Bedford?. Well, since you ask, I will tell you. I don't know. Jenny Lind was a Swedish opera singer often...
fallriverreporter.com
Weymouth man accused of murdering Marshfield couple pleads not guilty in return to Massachusetts
BROCKTON – A Weymouth man has pleaded not guilty to charges that he brutally murdered a married couple found bludgeoned to death in their home, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz and Marshfield Police Chief Phillip A. Tavares have announced. Today in Plymouth District Court, Christopher Keeley, 27,...
