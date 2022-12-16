Read full article on original website
Matik Launches App To Create Personalized, Data-driven Presentations From Within Salesforce
Matik App for Salesforce Lets Salesforce Users Create Google Slides and Microsoft PowerPoint Presentations in Minutes. Matik, an automation platform for data-driven content, announced the launch of Matik App for Salesforce. With the app, Salesforce users will now be able to create personalized, data-driven Google Slides and Microsoft PowerPoint presentations for their prospects and customers in minutes and without ever leaving their Salesforce instance.
