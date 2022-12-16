Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in New Hampshire (-47° F!)
Discover the Coldest Place in New Hampshire (-47° F!) New Hampshire is well-known for its frigid temps, just as many of the other New England States are. What most people don’t realize, however, is just how cold one place in the state gets. In fact, one particular mountain gets so cold it has a few world records of its own! Today, we are going to explore this freezing place, plus learn a bit about some of the other cold places across the state of New Hampshire. Let’s discover the coldest place in New Hampshire!
WMUR.com
Officials urge hikers to be prepared as cost of searches in New Hampshire rises
CONCORD, N.H. — After spending hundreds of thousands of dollars this year on search and rescue missions -- including two high profile cases recently in the White Mountains -- New Hampshire Fish and Game officials are reminding people to be prepared. Officials said rescues are costing more, and in...
Dover, New Hampshire, Getting New Brewery to Add to Your Beer Trip Adventure
If I have learned anything from being a member of the New Hampshire Brewed Facebook Group, it is that our fine state has no shortage of breweries. It has encouraged me to broaden my beer horizons. I used to only partake in fruity beers that taste like juice. (think: a...
WMUR.com
Incoming storm could impact flights to and from New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The late-week storm headed to New Hampshire could impact travel plans. AccuWeather meteorologists say two-thirds of the nation's flights are likely to be impacted Thursday or Friday. That's because several major hubs, including Chicago and New York City, are right in the path of the storm.
mynbc5.com
Green Mountain Power triples lineworkers in response to power outages
HARTFORD, Vt. — Green Mountain Power tripled its line workers following this weekend’s nor’easter that theft thousands without power. The utility company said it’ll keep those additional workers around as we look ahead to another potentially major storm by the end of the week. At the...
‘This one attacked us’: Upper Valley residents dig out from weekend storm
In Woodstock, where many residents were still without power Monday, business had mostly resumed. But everyone had stories of the weekend’s snow. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘This one attacked us’: Upper Valley residents dig out from weekend storm.
Report: New Hampshire fuels cigarette black market
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire has the highest rate of illegal cigarette smuggling in the nation, according to a new report by a tax watchdog. The report by the nonpartisan Tax Foundation ranked the Granite State as having the highest level of net outbound smuggling, at 52.4% of consumption, which is likely due to its relatively low tax rates and proximity to high-tax states in the region. The value of the outbound smuggling is estimated at nearly $68 million by the foundation.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire snow totals by town: Dec. 16, 2022
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A strong winter storm brought heavy snow and rain to New Hampshire on Friday, and it will continue into Saturday. The following snow totals, as of 9:32 p.m. Friday, come from National Weather Service local spotters. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
The 21 Best Seafood Restaurants in New Hampshire
You ever realize you’ve been cheating on a restaurant? How about two?. Not long ago, someone asked me what my favorite seafood restaurant on the Seacoast was, and without hesitation, I replied The Beach Plum in North Hampton. It’s been a staple of any trip to North Hampton State Beach for as long as I can remember, and it wouldn’t be summer without lunch from the Beach Plum.
Photos: The season's first major snowstorm created a whiteout in Vermont
The season's first major snowstorm created a winter wonderland a week before Christmas. Read the story on VTDigger here: Photos: The season's first major snowstorm created a whiteout in Vermont.
whatsupnewp.com
Powerful storm system brings potential for damaging winds, coastal flooding, and heavy rain to Northeast
The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for northern Connecticut, all of Massachusetts east of Berkshire County, and Rhode Island. According to the Outlook, a powerful storm system is expected to bring the potential for damaging southerly wind gusts, coastal flooding, heavy rain, and the risk of small river and stream flooding. The main time of concern is Thursday night and Friday.
More than 11,000 still in the dark as crews work to restore power across Vermont
Green Mountain Power had 450 lineworkers, more than 150 tree workers and more than 200 other field operations crew working to restore services on Sunday evening. Read the story on VTDigger here: More than 11,000 still in the dark as crews work to restore power across Vermont.
WMTW
Maine snow totals by town: Dec. 17, 2022
MAINE — A nor'easter moving through Maine and New Hampshire on Friday and Saturday brought several inches of snow throughout both states. Where you live made a huge difference in how much snow fell. Check out some of the snowfall totals as of early Saturday morning from the National...
laconiadailysun.com
A ‘cloudy’ forecast: NH’s economy is not falling apart, but it is slowing down
New Hampshire’s economy has certainly bounced back from the pandemic shutdown of two years ago, but there just isn’t as much bounce to the economy as there was last year. Of course, it’s hard to no tice when the unemployment rate is so low and people are out shopping like there is no tomorrow, but is this a sign of economic health or the last hurrah before the fall?
mainepublic.org
New property tax relief for Maine seniors is quite popular
A new tax relief program for Maine homeowners over the age of 65 has proven to be quite popular in its first year. The program allows Maine homeowners age 65 and older to have their property taxes frozen at the previous year's levels, as long as they meet a few requirements. Applications closed earlier this month.
WMUR.com
4 feet of snow fell in one New Hampshire town during historic snowstorm two years ago
DANBURY, N.H. — Four feet of snow fell in Danbury during a winter storm in New Hampshire in 2020. Snow piled up quickly across the state over Dec. 16-17, 2020, with several communities picking up 2-3 feet of snow. Danbury saw 48 inches of snow during that storm, the...
newscentermaine.com
Parts of Maine got more than two feet of snow from the Nor'easter
MAINE, USA — A Nor'easter pummeled New England this weekend and brought heavy snow to some, while others received almost no snowfall. Temperatures with this system were pretty warm for snowfall overall. Most in the state were right at or below freezing as the storm passed through. This made for a slushy and pasty snow.
WMUR.com
NH Business: The growing strain on New Hampshire hospitals
MANCHESTER, N.H. — COVID-19, RSV, and flu cases are putting a strain on hospitals across the country, and New Hampshire hospitals are struggling to keep up with the volume of patients they are seeing. The lack of adequate resources, coupled with ongoing staffing shortages, is forcing New Hampshire health care professionals to adapt to these new challenges as winter sets in.
WMUR.com
Late-week storm impacts for New Hampshire include early wintry mix, heavy rain, gusty winds, flash freeze
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It will be sunny and dry ahead of another late-week storm that will impact New Hampshire. Tuesday and Wednesday will feature more sunshine than Granite Staters saw on Monday. Highs will be in the 30s on both days with a northwesterly breeze. >> Weather alerts. Clouds...
nbcboston.com
New England Winter Storm: Snowfall Totals
Reports have started coming in tallying snowfall amounts in areas of New England that have seen accumulation Saturday morning. Tens of thousands are still without power due to the impact of the storm in the region. Here are the snowfall totals in New England:. Massachusetts. Rowe - 18" Hawley -...
