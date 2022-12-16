Read full article on original website
ORDINANCE 2023.1
Notice is hereby given that the Carbon County Recreation/Transportation Special Service District and Local Building Authority met in regular session on December 12, 2022 and established the following dates for the 2023 Board Meetings. All meetings will take place at the Carbon County Administration Building, 751 East 100 North, Price, UT 84501 and commence at 4:00 p.m. unless otherwise indicated.
Green River Community Rallies for Roundy Family
Annie Roundy, a beloved wife, mother and active member of the community, passed away due to complications from cancer on Dec. 12. Roundy fought cancer for seven years and was a stalwart member of the Green River community since 2005. An outpouring of love and support for the family followed...
Veterans Honored at Christmas Dinner
Emery County veterans were honored on Friday evening with a special Christmas dinner aimed at extending appreciation to those who served. The dinner, served at the Orangeville Community Center, was provided by BK’s Stop ‘n Shop and Wally’s Tires, both of Huntington. About 40 veterans and their guests were served a complete ham dinner followed by a white elephant gift exchange and a drawing for gift certificates.
Helper Police Awarded ADF Grant
Helper City Police Chief Chris Gigliotti informed the mayor and city council of a grant that was recently awarded to the city’s police department. This was announced during last week’s council meeting. Chief Gigliotti stated that he submitted this grant application quite some time ago and assumed that...
2023 MEETING DATES OF PRICE CITY COUNCIL AND CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP
The Price City Council meets the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 5:30P.M. in the Price City Hall Council Chambers, 185 East Main, Price, Utah. The City Council Workshop meets the second Wednesday of each month at 4:00 P.M. in the Price City Hall, Room 106, 185 East Main, Price, Utah. Meetings will be held on the following dates:
Letter to the Editor: Castleview Hospital
I just spent two nights in the Price hospital, I would like to tell everyone out there that I was never treated any better. The staff, doctors, nurses, everyone was so special to me. They all treated me like I was a princess. Not only did they come in my room to give me my pills and shots on time, but came in and asked if I needed anything, like a warm blanket, ice water, juice, crackers, anything at all.
CHS Marching Band Recognized by School Board
The Carbon High School (CHS) marching band was recognized during the Carbon School Board’s meeting last week. The marching band was brought in front of the board on Wednesday evening for earning the runner-up trophy for their successful performance at state last month. The band battled this season in...
Shop-With-a-Cop Brings Christmas Cheer to Carbon County
The annual, beloved Shop-With-a-Cop program returned to the Price Walmart on Saturday morning to bless local youngsters with Christmas gifts. This event is hosted annually by local law enforcement agencies of Carbon County, including each of the city police departments, the county sheriff’s office, the Utah Highway Patrol and more.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS IN THE ESTATE OF JESSELYN PUGLIESE – CASE NUMBER: 223700056
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative of to the District Court of Carbon County, Utah on or before March 9, 2023 or the claims may be forever barred. 7th Judicial District Carbon County. 120 East Main Street, Price,...
Gov. Cox, along with 24 other governors, call on President Biden to end Federal Public Health Emergency
SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox signed a letter with 24 other governors calling on President Joe Biden to end the federal public health emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic. The letter states in part, “It has been nearly three years since the federal government has declared a national...
Opinion: Utah is positioned as ‘a potential Saudi Arabia’ of renewable energy sources
Utah can supply the U.S. with renewable energy from wind, solar and geothermal energy. Read more here.
‘I just cried’: recent layoffs could signal the Utah tech boom is tapering
When 26-year-old Kyra Stoner showed up for work on Wednesday, Nov. 2, she thought it would be a normal day. Instead, she was blindsided by unexpected news. Stoner worked for nearly three years as a recruiting specialist and eventually a university recruiter at Qualtrics, a software company specializing in customer experience data.
Lady Dinos Top Tooele Invitational
The Lady Dinos took the Tooele Invitational over the weekend as Carbon continued to impress in the pool. The team beat the second-place finisher, Stansbury, by over 30 points. Ada Bradford took home first in the 200-yard free, shaving an impressive 6.08 seconds off her time. Evie Halk (2:28.15) took sixth in the same event while Ellie Hanson finished in seventh (2:28.79). Bradford also placed in the 100-yard back with a fourth-place finish.
8 Utahns charged for defrauding consumers of $100 million through the sale of dietary supplements
Eight Utahns and one man from Washington have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Utah for allegedly participating in a fraudulent online scheme through which they obtained more than $100 million by stealing credit and debit card payments.
Man shot after exchanging gunfire with law enforcement in Uintah County
A man was shot and killed by law enforcement officers in the early hours of Friday morning after what started as a fight at a motel.
An accused serial predator is back behind bars, but for how long?
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A Utah County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirmed to the KSL Investigators that Joshua Homer, 26, was arrested Wednesday. The day before his latest arrest, Homer was the subject of a KSL investigation that revealed crimes against women spanning the last decade, but sentences amounting to less than a month in jail.
Former college football player accused of raping, attempting to kill Utah woman
EPHRAIM, Sanpete County — An Orem man was charged Monday with sexually assaulting and attempting to kill his girlfriend a few years ago while attending Snow College. Peni Latuselu, 23, is charged in 6th District Court with attempted murder and two counts of rape, first-degree felonies; kidnapping, a second-degree felony; two counts of aggravated assault resulting in serious injury and unlawful use of a financial card, third-degree felonies.
Lady Dinos Win 4th Straight
The Lady Dinos go into the holiday break the winners of four straight after handling Manti on Monday night. Carbon had no problems on the road as the team was firing on all cylinders. The Dinos came out strong, outscoring Manti 16-7 in the opening period. Carbon held on to...
