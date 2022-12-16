I just spent two nights in the Price hospital, I would like to tell everyone out there that I was never treated any better. The staff, doctors, nurses, everyone was so special to me. They all treated me like I was a princess. Not only did they come in my room to give me my pills and shots on time, but came in and asked if I needed anything, like a warm blanket, ice water, juice, crackers, anything at all.

5 DAYS AGO