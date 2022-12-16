Read full article on original website
Jacksonville man charged with illegal purchase of firearmDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Duval County beach hotel cited for violationsDon JohnsonJacksonville Beach, FL
Florida driver videotapes four silent triangle-shaped objects overhead at tree top levelRoger MarshOrlando, FL
Clay County District Schools upcoming closures, meetingsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Family-friendly Chanukah events around Northeast FloridaDebra FineJacksonville, FL
Dak Prescott’s immediate reaction to OT loss to Jaguars
The Cowboys were defeated by the Jaguars after quarterback Dak Prescott threw a game-ending pick-six in overtime. Following the loss, Prescott spoke about his mentality bouncing back the rest of the season. Dallas fell to Jacksonville 40-34. Prescott threw his interception on just the fourth offensive play of overtime for...
Cowboys Mike McCarthy’s immediate reaction to Dak Prescott’s game-ending pick-6
The Cowboys fell to the Jaguars after Dak Prescott threw a game-ending pick-six. Immediately after the loss, head coach Mike McCarthy shared his thoughts on Prescott’s unfortunate turnover. Dallas lost to Jacksonville 40-34 in overtime. McCarthy had a simple response in defeat, saying “Unlucky bounce for us. Great play...
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping
Arch Manning became a trending topic and subject of rumors on Twitter Tuesday, and it’s all due to a reporter’s tweet. The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman, a national college football reporter, said that a “big-time QB” would be flipping his commitment on Wednesday. Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow.... The post Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Photos: Meet The NFL Owner's Daughter Who's Going Viral
The Kansas City Chiefs edged out a win over the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City topped Houston, 30-24, in overtime on Sunday afternoon. Prior to the game, the daughter of the Chiefs owner went viral on social media. Gracie Hunt, the daughter of the Chiefs owner, has gone viral on Instagram.
Cowboys legend expected to land new coaching job
Future Hall of Famer Jason Witten is back in the national spotlight. The former Dallas Cowboys tight end is set to accept the head coaching job for renowned Lipscomb Academy’s football team, 104.5 The Zone’s Brent Doughtery tweeted on Monday. The Nashville high school is one of the...
Chris Jones Was Not Drinking Beer on Sideline During Chiefs-Texans
He was not slugging a brew.
Look: Rex Ryan's Comment On The Cowboys Is Going Viral
The Dallas Cowboys blew a massive lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon and Rex Ryan wasn't happy about it. The Cowboys were up 27-10 in the first half before losing in overtime on a walk-off interception, 40-34. The loss sent them to 10-4, though they did clinch a playoff spot thanks to the New York Giants win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football.
Cowboys HC has perfect response to big controversy vs. Jaguars
The Dallas Cowboys held a three-point lead with only 1:20 remaining in the game and faced third-and-10. The Jacksonville Jaguars, who had scored three touchdowns in the previous four drives, had one timeout and were hoping for a miracle. Out of the shotgun, Dak Prescott threw a deep shot down...
NFL World Reacts To What Rex Ryan Said About Cowboys
Rex Ryan had a harsh assessment of the Dallas Cowboys' defense following Sunday's 40-34 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. On ESPN's Get Up, the former New York Jets head coach called the defense "overrated" and said the Cowboys "ain't the team you think they are." "They're soft," Ryan said of...
Fan Gets Crushed By Security After Running on the Field During Commanders - Giants Game
VIDEO: Security takes out fan on the field during Commanders - Giants game.
Look: NFL World Feels Bad For Sam Ponder Tonight
Anyone who makes picks on television is going to get called out by fans when they're wrong. That's part of the job, after all. But getting called out by arguably the greatest running back in NFL history?. That's unfortunate. ESPN host Sam Ponder picked the Jets to beat the Lions...
Eagles get two wins on Sunday in Week 15
The Philadelphia Eagles were able to get two wins on Sunday in Week 15. Of course, they beat the Chicago Bears, but they also got a win in one other way. Anytime your biggest rival loses and you win, it’s a double win, but this one was a bit special. The Dallas Cowboys lost in a way only they can.
'Guys Are Stunned!' Cowboys Top 10 Takes from Choke at Jaguars
A catch that should've been a first down turned into a drop for a touchdown in a gut-wrenching 40-34 overtime loss to the Jaguars.
Giants get away with pass interference on deciding play against Commanders
The New York Giants beat the Washington Commanders 20-12 in Week 15 of the NFL season on Sunday, and they got away with an obvious pass interference at the end. The Commanders had a 3rd-and-goal at the 1 with a minute left and handed the ball to Brian Robinson, who scored. But the officials threw... The post Giants get away with pass interference on deciding play against Commanders appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jerry Jones changes stance on Odell Beckham Jr.
For the past several weeks, Dallas Cowboys team owner and general manager Jerry Jones has been pretty insistent that the Cowboys were likely to sign veteran free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to provide a boost for the team down the stretch and in the playoffs. But now, Jones seems to be pumping the Read more... The post Jerry Jones changes stance on Odell Beckham Jr. appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jags Offseason 2023
What’s up guys. As much as I’m loving the meaningful games in December 2022 I always find myself addicted to looking ahead to FA and the draft as well. I think a lot of us that looked at this had a strong idea of how the next offseason would likely begin. However recent weeks have significantly shifted the landscape of the upcoming offseason. I’m curious what some of your thoughts are on where we go next. We all know that we enter the offseason over the cap but the recent Calvin Ridley trade had brought that over the cap number to 16 plus million. The Jags will likely be making some cuts and some unpleasant FA decisions to begin the offseason.
Former Buffalo Bills Star Snapped in an Embarrassing Picture
In the NFL you'll do anything to make a tackle. ANYTHING. Sometimes it's a desperate leap to try and stop a man from getting by you. Other times it's holding on for dear life to the end of a player's jersey. Shoe string tackles are just that. There are also times when you grab anything and everything to try to bring a man down. We mean ANYTHING.
Jaguars Expected To Make History Against The Cowboys Sunday
It's been 16 years since the Jacksonville Jaguars last hosted America's Team. And according to Mark Long of the Associated Press, Sunday's game is expected to make some franchise history. Per Long: "The Cowboys-Jaguars game, the first one in Jax since 2006, is expected to become the highest-grossing home gate...
