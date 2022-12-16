What’s up guys. As much as I’m loving the meaningful games in December 2022 I always find myself addicted to looking ahead to FA and the draft as well. I think a lot of us that looked at this had a strong idea of how the next offseason would likely begin. However recent weeks have significantly shifted the landscape of the upcoming offseason. I’m curious what some of your thoughts are on where we go next. We all know that we enter the offseason over the cap but the recent Calvin Ridley trade had brought that over the cap number to 16 plus million. The Jags will likely be making some cuts and some unpleasant FA decisions to begin the offseason.

1 DAY AGO