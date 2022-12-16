ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed News

Brad Pitt Finally Discussed The Controversial Kiss That Margot Robbie Snuck Into The “Babylon” Script Because She Thought The “Opportunity Might Never Come Up Again”

By Leyla Mohammed
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VhO2R_0jl2M2B900

Earlier this month, Margot Robbie got very candid about a particular kiss she and Brad Pitt share in their new movie, Babylon .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mxFj9_0jl2M2B900
George Pimentel / WireImage

Margot, who portrays Nellie LaRoy in the raunchy period comedy-drama, surprised fans when she revealed that she completely improvised the kiss between her and Brad’s character Jack because she saw it as her only “chance” to kiss him .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1klF1s_0jl2M2B900
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Turner

“That wasn’t in the script,” she said of the smooch when speaking with E! News . “But I thought, When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt? I'm just gonna go for it .”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q3coh_0jl2M2B900
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

Margot admitted that she spoke with the movie’s director, Damien Chazelle, and convinced him that Nellie kissing Jack would be a great addition to the script. “I said, ‘Damien, I think Nellie would just go up and kiss Jack,’” she recalled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S8UwD_0jl2M2B900
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

And according to Margot, Damien was onto her from the jump, suspecting that she’d only make the suggestion in a bid to kiss Brad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CT7hu_0jl2M2B900
Jeff Spicer / Jeff spicer / Getty Images

“Damien was like, ‘Well, she could— wait, hold on. You just wanna kiss Brad Pitt,’” Margot recounted. “And I was like, ‘Oh, so sue me.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xwAxP_0jl2M2B900
Jesse Grant / Getty Images For Paramount Pictures

“‘This opportunity might never come up again,’” she went on. “And he was like, ‘It does work for the character,’ and I was like, ‘I think so.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=220nJW_0jl2M2B900
Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt / AFP via Getty Images

And Margot, who seemed very pleased with herself, described the kiss with Brad as “just great.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkxvE_0jl2M2B900
Arnold Jerocki / Getty Images

However, several fans were left uneasy by her comments, with many pointing out that if the roles had been reversed, there’d be far more outrage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=302qek_0jl2M2B900
Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage

“imagine if it was ‘Brad Pitt snuck in an unscripted kiss with Margot Robbie,’” one person tweeted.

Now, imagine if it was "Brad Pitt snuck in an unscripted kiss with Margot Robbie"? Just imagine... https://t.co/X3eiyO2VQ9

@PrinConsuella_ 11:58 AM - 09 Dec 2022

“Are we gonna let it slide as usual cos it's involved a woman not a man? Y'all find it beautiful not harassment, right?” said another.

Are we gonna let it slide as usual cos it's involved a woman not a man? Y'all find it beautiful not harassment, right? https://t.co/c6XIRhZtp5

@Slim411 03:03 AM - 09 Dec 2022

After several people questioned how fans would react if it was “the other way around,” the conversation quickly moved along to “double standards.”

Let’s be honest, if Brad had asked Chazelle to put in an unscripted kiss with Margot just because he wanted to kiss her and was joking about it in interviews certain people on here would be up in arms. Double standards? https://t.co/rgYFigvSQX

@Brads_Lip_Balm 09:39 AM - 06 Dec 2022

@PopCrave Man would get cancelled for the same thing

@Alter5Star 05:20 PM - 08 Dec 2022

Some people defended Margot, arguing that she did get Damien’s permission to make the addition to the script beforehand. “she’s weird for that but a lot y’all sound confused... it says unscripted - not ‘without consent’ - she went over it with the director and pitt beforehand from the looks of the article,” one tweet read.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BMBqB_0jl2M2B900
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

In response, others noted Brad still seemingly had no idea about the kiss before it happened, which many found questionable. Fans also expressed their discomfort with Margot’s comments given that she’s been married to Tom Ackerley since 2016.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VdMRz_0jl2M2B900
James Devaney / GC Images

It’s also important to note that Brad's ex-wife Angelina Jolie has accused him of physical and emotional abuse and said she feared for the safety of their four children while they were married. A recent lawsuit claims that Brad accused Angelina of being “too deferential” to their kids and “grabbed” her “ by the head and shook her ” before pushing her “into the bathroom wall” on an airplane in 2016.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WScYZ_0jl2M2B900
Anthony Harvey / Getty Images

Brad also allegedly “poured beer” on Angelina and later “choked” one of the children who tried to verbally defend her. In light of these allegations, several more fans were outraged by Margot’s gushing comments about the actor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E73Kh_0jl2M2B900
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Now, Brad has weighed in on the conversation around Margot's controversial kiss himself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31ALtk_0jl2M2B900
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the Babylon premiere in Los Angeles, Brad was asked if Margot had "snuck" the kiss in, with the reporter saying, "She wasn't supposed to kiss you, and she kissed you."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l2lhu_0jl2M2B900
Jun Sato / WireImage

But in response, Brad defended Margot, saying: "No, not necessarily."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A6LDZ_0jl2M2B900
Entertainment Tonight

“There’s always room for character interpretation,” he added, seemingly ignoring the fact that Margot’s reasoning behind the script change had everything to do with her wanting to kiss him in real life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oXMJQ_0jl2M2B900
Entertainment Tonight

And Brad went on to call the unscripted kiss from Margot “the tamest thing” in comparison to some of the other things she does in the movie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r0Qga_0jl2M2B900
YouTube

“Believe me, that's the tamest thing she does in this,” he said with a laugh. “She’s on fire on this. It’s the best I’ve ever seen her.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o3PfA_0jl2M2B900
Entertainment Tonight

More on this

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Hailey Bieber Rocks Crop Top & Jeans Holding Hands With Justin After He Has H&M Merch Pulled: Photos

Just another glam day! Hailey Bieber, 26, was seen looking flawless, as per usual, as she stepped out with her popstar hubby Justin Bieber, 28, on Thursday, December 22 for a little last minute holiday shopping after Justin’s spat with H&M. In photos, the Victoria’s Secret model rocked a pair of baggy light blue jeans paired with a black crop top as she held hands with the “Yummy” singer. She wore a cozy tan overcoat over the top, accessorizing with black shoes, a black belt, and a pair of chic shades. A pair of gold earrings, deep mauve lipstick, and coordinating tan handbag perfected the overall look.
BuzzFeed News

The Royal Family’s Press Offices Changed Their Story About Being Contacted By The Producers Of Netflix’s “Harry & Meghan” And Failed To Mention Their Communications With The Company

Spokespersons for Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace claimed they were unable to verify the authenticity of an email from the docuseries’ producers, but neglected to tell reporters that a top royal press official engaged with the company and requested clips from the then-unreleased show.
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

22K+
Followers
2K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy