Matthew Perry Opened Up About Why It’s Still So “Painful” For Him To Watch “Friends” Weeks After Admitting His Addiction Left Him “Numb” And “Dead Inside” While Shooting The Finale

By Ellen Durney
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LMaQE_0jl2M1IQ00

Matthew Perry is opening up about the difficulties of making peace with your past.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04uG3b_0jl2M1IQ00
Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for GQ

In case you’ve missed it, the 53-year-old actor spoke more candidly than ever before about his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction in his new memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wZfdR_0jl2M1IQ00
Gotham / GC Images

In the book — which was named a New York Times No. 1 bestseller — Matthew recalls how his addiction developed around the time he was cast as Chandler Bing in Friends , revealing that it caused severe medical complications throughout the decade the show was shot between 1994 and 2004.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JwQHB_0jl2M1IQ00
Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

After the book’s release last month, Matthew sat down with Tom Power for CBC and became visibly emotional while remembering how he quietly fought his addiction during filming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UbDmz_0jl2M1IQ00
Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“I had a rule that I would never drink or do drugs while working,” he said. “Because I had too much respect for the five people I was working with. So I was never wasted while working.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v559x_0jl2M1IQ00
Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“But Chandler never changed,” he added. “The writing never changed … It was my ability to pull off this addiction that I didn’t understand.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RBfKn_0jl2M1IQ00
CBC

Speaking more specifically about his famous costars — David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow — Matthew broke into tears saying that he felt it wasn’t fair that their experiences were so different to his.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RTByK_0jl2M1IQ00
Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“It’s not fair that I had to go through this disease while the other five didn’t,” he said. “They got everything that I got, but I had to fight this thing — and still have to fight this thing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l0yN2_0jl2M1IQ00
CBC

Having faced such difficulties while shooting Friends , it came as no surprise to hear that the actor was uncomfortable with rewatching the beloved series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OKIej_0jl2M1IQ00
Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

“I didn’t watch the show, and haven’t watched the show, because I could go, drinking, opiates, drinking, cocaine ,” he said. “I could tell season by season by how I looked. That’s why I don’t wanna watch it, because that’s what I see.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12d4Xh_0jl2M1IQ00
CBC

However, later in the conversation, the 17 Again actor expressed that he hoped to put the past behind him and reconnect with the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EWh8q_0jl2M1IQ00
Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

“I think I’m gonna start to watch it, because it really has been an incredible thing to watch it touch the hearts of different generations,” he said. “I’ve been too worried about this, and I wanna watch Friends, too.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3trq5X_0jl2M1IQ00
CBC

Now, just three weeks later, Matthew made another appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show — in the very same lot that Friends was filmed all those years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hyX63_0jl2M1IQ00
youtu.be

“How does it feel to be back?” Jennifer asked, prompting him to say it felt “incredible” to walk down memory lane.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NdH1e_0jl2M1IQ00
youtu.be

“Oh, it feels amazing to be back here,” he began. “I drove here the same way that I did. … I was here for 11 years. It was incredible driving here and, you know, I miss everybody. … We just had such a good time."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FCpDQ_0jl2M1IQ00
youtu.be

The pair went on to talk more about Friends , with Matthew revealing that he’s started rewatching it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rh9JI_0jl2M1IQ00
Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“I watch it a little bit,” he said. “I don’t watch it that much because sometimes it’s painful to watch because I was in difficult situations, and sometimes it’s tough to watch for me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XCQYZ_0jl2M1IQ00
youtu.be

He added: “But I watch it sometimes, and it’s definitely funny.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35hlTf_0jl2M1IQ00
youtu.be

Both in his memoir and during the promotional tour, Matthew recalled specific episodes that were particularly difficult to film, namely the show’s iconic finale in 2004.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sh6no_0jl2M1IQ00
NBC

Reflecting on the day it was shot, Matthew wrote that his costars were overcome with emotion, but he felt “numb.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NvdMu_0jl2M1IQ00
Mike Pont / WireImage

“Jennifer Aniston was sobbing — after a while, I was amazed she had any water left in her entire body. Even Matt LeBlanc was crying,” he writes. “But I felt nothing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MqEk5_0jl2M1IQ00
Ron Davis / Getty Images

He continues: “I couldn’t tell if that was because of the opioid buprenorphine I was taking, or if I was just generally dead inside.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11j97W_0jl2M1IQ00
Getty Images

Matthew is now happily sober and opened up to Jennifer Hudson about what he’s learned from the tumultuous journey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FNPny_0jl2M1IQ00
Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic

“If all your dreams come true, that doesn’t fix the inside, that doesn’t fix it,” he said, revealing that had prayed at a young age for God to make him famous.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E2RpI_0jl2M1IQ00
youtu.be

“I had to find other things, and what I found was helping people and helping people on a grand scale sometimes, because I was fortunate enough to be on that show,” he said. “And you see the light come on in their eyes and they start to come to life because of stuff you’ve said, and that’s the dream.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21qiks_0jl2M1IQ00
youtu.be

Comments / 5

