Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — At long last, “Top Gun: Maverick” is coming to a streaming hub. The biggest film of the year is gearing up to land on Paramount+ as of Thursday after its high-flying run in theaters in which it became the highest grossing film of the year with over $1.4 billion in worldwide ticket sales. In the unlikely chance you’ve been holding out for this moment to finally watch the film which finds Tom Cruise back in the cockpit, the AP’s Mark Kennedy, in his review, wrote that "Top Gun: Maverick" is "a textbook example of how to make a sequel.”

