New this week: Mariah Carey special, 'Maverick,' 'Best Man'
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — At long last, “Top Gun: Maverick” is coming to a streaming hub. The biggest film of the year is gearing up to land on Paramount+ as of Thursday after its high-flying run in theaters in which it became the highest grossing film of the year with over $1.4 billion in worldwide ticket sales. In the unlikely chance you’ve been holding out for this moment to finally watch the film which finds Tom Cruise back in the cockpit, the AP’s Mark Kennedy, in his review, wrote that "Top Gun: Maverick" is "a textbook example of how to make a sequel.”
musictimes.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Suicide Note Found: Dancer Opened Up About This Before Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss left a suicide note that reportedly detailed his past struggles. tWitch checked into the Oak Tree Inn - which is a few minutes away from his Los Angeles home - on Monday. The motel staff had to enter his room the next day after he failed to check out at 11 a.m.
Popculture
Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
Jeremy Clarkson column about Meghan sparks tide of criticism
LONDON — British television presenter Jeremy Clarkson said Monday he is “horrified to have caused so much hurt” with a scathing column about Prince Harry's wife, Meghan, that attracted a flood of complaints. Clarkson, who hosts motoring show “The Grand Tour” on Amazon, wrote in tabloid newspaper...
Q&A: Naomi Ackie, Kasi Lemmons tell Whitney Houston’s story
Naomi Ackie, who plays Whitney Houston in the new biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” is the first to admit that she is not a doppelganger for the pop star. In fact, she’ll go so far as to say she doesn’t look like her at all.
Music Review: Ab-Soul finds purpose after pain on 'Herbert'
“Herbert” by Ab-Soul (Top Dawg Entertainment) Ab-Soul’s “Herbert" is peppered with messages — a voicemail from his praying grandma, snippets of encouragement from his inner circle and so on. But it’s the rapper’s reflections on himself and his life that define his latest project, making it the lauded lyricist’s most beautifully vulnerable set yet.
‘Avatar 2’ makes waves with $134 million domestic debut
“ Avatar: The Way of Water ” didn’t make quite as big of a splash as many assumed it would, but James Cameron’s big budget spectacle still helped breathe life into the box office this weekend. The sequel earned $134 million from North American theaters and $300.5 million internationally for a $434.5 million global debut, according to studio estimates on Sunday.
