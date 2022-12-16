Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
College Football Bowl Picks 2022: Predictions for Most Underrated Games on Slate
The college football bowl season gives us a chance to celebrate teams that flew under the radar in the regular season. The Duke Blue Devils were not in the national conversation much, but they were one of the most surprising teams in the ACC. Duke plays the UCF Knights in...
Bleacher Report
Fringe NFL Playoff Contenders That Would Be Better Off Missing the Postseason
The NFL playoff bracket is starting to materialize after five teams clinched a spot this past weekend, but there are still eight berths up for grabs heading into the final three weeks of the 2022 regular season. With only five teams officially eliminated at this juncture, there are plenty of...
Bleacher Report
Michigan's Blake Corum '50-50' on Returning to School, Entering 2023 NFL Draft
Michigan running back Blake Corum hasn't made a final decision on whether to return to the Wolverines next season or declare for the 2023 NFL draft. Corum told ESPN's Adam Schefter that he's "50-50" and still weighing his options:. Corum also said recently that he'll come to a decision "sooner...
Bleacher Report
2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games Scoring, Rules Revealed for Skills Competition, Flag Football
The NFL announced the rules and regulations for the revamp of the 2023 Pro Bowl on Tuesday, which will be highlighted by a series of skill competitions and three flag football games. Renamed the Pro Bowl Games, the new format will see the NFC and AFC battle for supremacy over...
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022-23 Week 16: Standings and Matchups to Watch
If it feels like almost all of the teams in the NFL are holding on to playoff hopes, however, slim, the feeling isn't wrong. Heading down the stretch, a number of clubs remain in the running for the postseason, while positioning remains in flux. Below, we'll break down the current...
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Bleacher Report
AP College Basketball Poll 2022: Complete Week 7 Men's Rankings Released
Purdue remains the No. 1 team in the men's college basketball Associated Press poll, but a busy weekend led to a major shake-up in the Top 10. There were five games between Top 25 teams on Saturday alone, leading to losses for three of the Top Six teams in the previous rankings.
Bleacher Report
5-Star QB Recruit Dante Moore Flips Commitment from Oregon to Chip Kelly, UCLA
Highly touted quarterback prospect Dante Moore has flipped his commitment from Oregon to UCLA. <a href="https://t.co/bXU1l3mJob">pic.twitter.com/bXU1l3mJob</a>. "I went on a visit to UCLA," Moore told Pete Thamel of ESPN. "I talked to God and my people and really within myself. I knew that UCLA was the right move for me."
Bleacher Report
Early National Signing Day 2022: Dates, Top CFB Prospects, Odds and TV Schedule
For those college football programs not named Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU, the top priority has already shifted toward recruiting. Getting better in order to make a run for the College Football Playoff is paramount, so there's a huge spotlight on the early signing period for the class of 2022, which gets underway Wednesday.
Bleacher Report
2023 Men's NCAA Tournament Bracket: Latest Projection of the Field of 68
Slowly but surely, the 2023 men's NCAA tournament picture is starting to come into focus. Connecticut, Purdue, Kansas and Arizona are sitting atop the projected seed line as we hurtle toward the new year and nonstop conference play. Speaking of conferences, the Big Ten is leading the way with nine...
Bleacher Report
Bijan Robinson Declares for 2023 NFL Draft; Texas RB Ranked No. 4 on B/R Big Board
Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson will forgo his senior season and declare for the 2023 NFL draft, he announced Monday:. Robinson will not participate in the Alamo Bowl against the Washington Huskies. Robinson is projected to be the top running back in the 2023 class, topping Alabama's Jahmyr Gibbs...
Bleacher Report
Dorian Singer Transfers to Join Caleb Williams, USC; Pac-12's Leading WR Last Year
USC has made a significant addition to its offense for 2023 by securing a commitment from former Arizona star Dorian Singer. Singer announced Monday he's transferring to the Trojans:. Singer caught 66 passes for a Pac-12-high 1,105 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games with the Wildcats in 2022. USC...
Bleacher Report
Bijan Robinson's Ideal Landing Spots After Declaring for 2023 NFL Draft
The positional value of running backs in the NFL draft may have fallen in recent years, but that's unlikely to stop Texas star Bijan Robinson from being a Day 1 selection. Robinson announced Monday he's entering the 2023 NFL draft and skipping the Longhorns' Alamo Bowl matchup against No. 12 Washington on Dec. 29.
Bleacher Report
UNC's Drake Maye Received 2 $5M Offers to Transfer, Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Says
University of Pittsburgh head football coach Pat Narduzzi ripped the state of the NCAA transfer portal, saying North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye was offered $5 million by two schools to transfer. "It's a sad, sad deal," Narduzzi said Tuesday on 93.7 The Fan. Maye has not entered the transfer portal,...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 16 Waiver Wire: Royce Freeman and More Surprising Pickups
The first week of the 2022 fantasy football playoffs is in the books, and managers fortunate enough to still have something to play for must continue their vigilance on the waiver wire. While there isn't a ton of startable talent to be found in the free-agency pool right now, injuries...
Bleacher Report
2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 16?
After 15 weeks of the 2022 season, the playoff picture is taking shape in the NFL. Three divisions are already decided. The San Francisco 49ers kicked off the action by taking care of the rival Seattle Seahawks to capture the NFC West. The Minnesota Vikings are the champions of the NFC North after the biggest comeback in NFL history. Despite getting a scare from the Houston Texans, the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC West for the seventh straight season.
Bleacher Report
New York Giants Have Far More to Play for Than Postseason over Final Three Games
A collective sigh emanated from the New York Giants organization and its fanbase after escaping Sunday Night Football with a dubious 20-12 victory over the rival Washington Commanders. Aside from Washington committing a massive mental error with an illegal formation on what could have been the game-tying touchdown run with...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Colts' Jonathan Taylor Likely out for Rest of Season with Ankle Injury
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is reportedly "highly unlikely" to play again this season after suffering a high ankle sprain in Saturday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported no formal determination has been made, but "all eyes are expected to be on a healthy...
Bleacher Report
Twitter Hypes Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux for Dominant Showing in Win over Commanders
The New York Giants have the inside track on a playoff spot thanks in large part to their rookie defensive end. Despite an inconsistent offensive performance, the New York Giants escaped Sunday's NFC East showdown with a 20-12 victory over the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field. The teams tied two weeks ago and had identical 7-5-1 records entering the game, but the Giants moved ahead with a critical head-to-head win.
Bleacher Report
Cowboys Clinch 2nd Consecutive Playoff Berth with Commanders' Loss to Giants
The Dallas Cowboys are headed to the playoffs for the second year in a row. Dallas lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday but still clinched its spot in the postseason thanks to the Washington Commanders' loss to the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football. While the Cowboys are...
