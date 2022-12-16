If you’ve driving up or down the hill it’s hard not to notice the activity at the Spaghetti Western – the restaurant and saloon that has moved into the long vacant Willie Boys property in the Morongo valley. Fresh signage and newly decorated outdoor approach joins their revamp of the inside, which has only been seen by only a few high desert foodies – until now! The Spaghetti Western is holding their official public opening tonight – from 4 to 10PM.

