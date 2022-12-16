Read full article on original website
Moreno Valley, December 20 High School ⚽ Game Notice
KESQ
DEL dominates DVL in first ever “Desert Elite Showcase” 49-0
The Desert Empire League showed up and showed out in the inaugural Desert Elite All-Star game in defeating the Desert Valley League, 49-0, on Saturday night at Shadow Hills high school. The game featured the very best players from each respective league and the DEL was coached by long-time Palm...
Hemet, December 20 High School ⚽ Game Notice
z1077fm.com
Wildfire Season Planning: 29 Palms and Wonder Valley meeting tonight 12/20
California made it through the 2022 wildfire season without experiencing the devastating numbers from previous years – but ongoing drought and an unpredictable climate makes planning for fire seasons essential, especially here in the high desert. Robert Haydon rejoins us with meetings where you can share your input. The...
z1077fm.com
Blood drive tomorrow 12/21 at Vons in Yucca Valley
Blood is desperately needed in the Morongo Basin. To that end, Lifestream will be holding a blood drive tomorrow (December 21) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Vons, located at 57590 Twentynine Palms Highway in Yucca Valley. Healthy individuals at least 15 years of age may donate blood. Everyone under 17 years of age must provide LifeStream with written parental consent.
z1077fm.com
A trip on Basin Transit from Yucca Valley, through Joshua Tree to 29 Palms
The wide expanse of the high desert can often feel fragmented, our shifting destinations distant, inconvenient and even dangerous due to our extreme weather and pitch-black nights. With the option of a walking commute a rarity, it’s ironic we live in an area of such natural beauty yet spend most of our time confined to our automobiles; our eyes fixated on the road rather than the gorgeous panorama surrounding us.
No-Burn Order Issued Sunday in Southland
The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning in much of the Southland Sunday due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area.
vvng.com
City seeks eminent domain to seize property near Hesperia Country Club and Golf Course
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com)— The City of Hesperia is seeking to pass a resolution at its next meeting on December 20, 2022, to start the process of seizing a property near the golf course through eminent domain. The 15.5-acre property is located at Buckthorn Avenue, north of the Hesperia Country...
z1077fm.com
‘Spaghetti Western Saloon’ moseys into the Morongo Valley tonight for Grand Opening 12/16
If you’ve driving up or down the hill it’s hard not to notice the activity at the Spaghetti Western – the restaurant and saloon that has moved into the long vacant Willie Boys property in the Morongo valley. Fresh signage and newly decorated outdoor approach joins their revamp of the inside, which has only been seen by only a few high desert foodies – until now! The Spaghetti Western is holding their official public opening tonight – from 4 to 10PM.
vvng.com
Hit and run suspects in Can-Am arrested after a pursuit in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two men were arrested after a hit-and-run off-road crash that turned into a pursuit in Hesperia. It happened on Friday, December 16, 2022, at approximately 9:03 a.m., in the desert area west of Arrowhead Lake Road, near Hesperia Lake. Deputies arrived and determined 32-year-old Bryan...
z1077fm.com
No Delays in Holiday Burrtec Collections schedule
Burrtec, the waste disposal company that is responsible for collecting trash and recycling from residences in Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms, and the unincorporated parts of the high desert, has announced that there will be no delays with collection services over the next two weeks. Because both Christmas and New Years...
z1077fm.com
Wednesday Water Round up: Joshua Basin Water District and Hi-Desert Water District
Tomorrow (December 21, 2022) at 4 p.m., the Hi-Desert Water District will meet at the district office on Inca Trail. And in Joshua Tree, the Joshua Basin Water District’s regular meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at the office on Chollita Road, and this meeting will be available to the public via Zoom or telephone only.
Fontana Herald News
Two persons die in traffic collision in Highland on Dec. 14
Two persons died in a traffic collision in Highland on Dec. 14, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. At 9:18 a.m., officers with the San Bernardino Police Department responded to 5th Street at the intersection with Victoria Avenue. Officers and paramedics arrived on scene and confirmed...
2 people injured in single vehicle crash in Palm Desert
Two people were taken to the hospital early Sunday morning, after a single vehicle crash. CalFire officials said that the crash happened just after midnight Sunday morning, on Portola Ave. and Mesa View Drive, near the Ironwood Country Club. Firefighters said that one car was on its side against a gate when they arrived on The post 2 people injured in single vehicle crash in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
knock-la.com
Hemet Rapper Spank Nitti James Takes Over LA Music Scene
A couple weeks ago on a cold winter night, I drove to the R Baron MoneyCorps Music Group’s studios in Hollywood for an interview with Spank Nitti James. Spank has been heating up the Inland Empire and Los Angeles streets since he dropped his debut single “Caucasian” in 2018. The song gained him millions of views and supporters, and he followed up by dropping a mixtape. One of his latest singles, “Dirt On My Jersey” featuring JayLuckk, dropped a month ago.
2urbangirls.com
Temecula man arrested in connection with Huntington Beach murder
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Huntington Beach police arrested a 33-year- old murder suspect Saturday in the city of Moreno Valley, in Riverside County. Detectives from the HBPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit took Tyrell Avion Lee of Temecula into custody on Saturday on suspicion of murdering 31- year-old Jimmy Sengpaseauth of Los Angeles, according to the department.
z1077fm.com
Structure fire at ‘Chollita Complex’ in Joshua Tree on Saturday 12/17
A boarded up structure that caught fire in Joshua Tree was quickly handled by San Bernardino County Fire on Saturday morning (December 17). At around 10:30 a.m., an engine dispatching medical aid in the high desert saw smoke in the distance. Upon arrival at the location on Chollita Road west of El Reposo, County Fire crews discovered a boarded up single story building producing a moderate amount of smoke.
Indio Police hosts ‘Shop with a Cop’ to spread holiday cheer to 12 local students
The Indio Police Department helped make the holidays a little more special for 12 local students. The children participated in Indio PD's annual "Shop with a Cop" program at the Walmart Supercenter in Indio Monday morning. Indio PD partners with Walmart and the Desert Sands Unified School District to identify students in need and give The post Indio Police hosts ‘Shop with a Cop’ to spread holiday cheer to 12 local students appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana resident helps Cal State’s Model United Nations team achieve top honors at conference
Members of two teams in Cal State San Bernardino’s Model United Nations program, including one student from Fontana, brought home top honors after participating in the National Model United Nations-Japan conference in Kobe, Japan recently, continuing the program’s long tradition of excellence. The team representing India was named...
knewsradio.com
Thieves Busted In Temecula
Some of the items stolen in Temecula in Dec 2022. Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. A 28 year old woman from Riverside and a 15 year old child have been arrested for burglarizing several stores in Temecula. Christian Ragland would park her 2017 Lincoln Continental, then run into a...
