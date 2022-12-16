ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage County, OK

bartlesvilleradio.com

Nowata County Commissioners Last Meeting of 2022

The Nowata County Commissioners met this Monday morning in their last county commissioners meeting of 2022. With it being the last meeting of the year, there were a number of topics on the agenda, starting with an appointment of new deputy Tyrone Chrismon. Laurie Summers, emergency manager, was in attendance...
NOWATA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

ODOT Issues Traffic Advisories for Rest of Week

NEAR SAPULPA – I-44/Turner Turnpike will have a speed reduction to 45 MPH at SH-66 in both directions while bridge construction continues. NEAR VINITA – I-44/Will Rogers Turnpike will have lane shifting and speed reductions in both directions north of the service plaza due and near the Vinita Exit due to bridge replacement work.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Washington County Commissioners Approve Pictometry Contract

In today's regular meeting of the Washington County Commissioners, a contract for services between the Assessor's office and Pictometry International Corporation was approved for a one year period of time with nine possible reneals at a later date. Pictometry International, a division of Eagleview, provides fly-over photography of the county that is utilized by a multitude of county departments, including Emergency Management System (EMS), the Sheriff's department as well as the Assessor's office when planning for departmental activities and for tactical support of training events.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Arctic front on the way with snow & wind

WIND CHILL WATCH for Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner & Washington counties in Oklahoma and Chautauqua & Montgomery counties in Kansas from Thursday PM thru Friday AM. Mostly cloudy and brisk through Wednesday. Arctic air...
MCINTOSH COUNTY, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Candidacy Challenge Passed - Then Failed on Second Motion

PRYOR, Oklahoma - It took the election board two motions, "to get the right answer," at Wednesday's Mayes County Election Board Special Meeting. The first motion to retain Lora Siever on the ballot as a candidate for Pryor City Council Ward 4 failed with one vote for and two votes against the motion. Then after a short sidebar between District Attorney Matt Ballard and two of his assistants, the attorneys suggested the board could entertain a second motion to retain Ms. Siever. The second motion passed with 2 in favor and 1 opposed of retaining Ms. Siever on the ballot.
PRYOR, OK
okcfox.com

Governor Stitt appoints Duncan man as 2023-2024 Oklahoma State Poet Laureate

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Governor Stitt has appointed Jay Snider to serve as the 2023-2024 Oklahoma State Poet Laureate. Snider is a nationally recognized, award-winning cowboy poet and recording artist. He is a frequent contributor to the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center programs in Duncan, Okla. and is widely recognized...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Warming Centers to Open As Cold Weather Approaches

With the anticipation of very cold weather coming soon, two warming shelters are opening their doors in Bartlesville. The Jane Phillips Medical Center on Virginia will open on Thursday and volunteers are needed. Please call or text Keith at 918-214-4968 or Christy 918-214-5494. Disciples Christian Church at 5800 Douglas Ln....
BARTLESVILLE, OK
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Dec. 13-18

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Dec. 13-18. Christopher Michael Abbott, 38, Ponca City, felon in possession of a firearm. Jalen Allen, 21, Ponca City, weapons and drug charges. Dora Alvarado, 49, drug trafficking. Gerita Faye Amador, 50, sanctions.
KAY COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Creek County crash kills Sapulpa man

A Monday night traffic accident northwest of Sapulpa claims the life of a 40-year-old man. OHP says Jeremy Taylor of Sapulpa was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck, near 97th West Avenue and West 62nd Street. The accident happened around 9:30pm. An investigation into exactly what happened is...
SAPULPA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Caney Valley Trojans Struggling Into Christmas Break

The Caney Valley Trojans are 2-5 on the season and coming off a loss this last weekend to Wyandotte in OT in what was a low scoring affair, 39-37. The Trojans have had a rough start of it, losing 5 of their last 6 games, including two losses to Wyandotte, after winning their season opener.
RAMONA, OK
okcfox.com

US Deptartment of Agriculture invests $378k for underserved rural Oklahomans

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing more than $378,000 to expand access to housing, equip schools with necessary transportation, and fund city infrastructure, USDA Rural Development Oklahoma State Director Kenneth Corn announced. In total, USDA is investing more than $102 million across 263 projects...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Sapulpa Fire Dept. Responds To Fire At Large Structure

Sapulpa firefighters have been busy with several fires, including one at a large structure. They say several crews responded to a fire near West 71st and State Highway 97 at around 8 p.m. Friday night. The fire department says its responded to 230 fires this year.
SAPULPA, OK
blackchronicle.com

75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two organizations are asking for help following an investigation into a dog breeder in Oklahoma. Last week, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case involving more than a dozen dogs from a breeder.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Former Pawhuska Star Enters Transfer Portal

A former Pawhuska football great is going to change college. Former Husky QB Bryce Drummond announced on social media on Monday that his is going to enter the transfer portal. Drummond spent the first two years of his college career at North Texas. He underwent a position change from quarterback to linebacker this past offseason, playing in one game and logging one tackle against Memphis.
PAWHUSKA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Buy Broken Arrow drawing held Saturday

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Chamber hosted its annual Buy Broken Arrow campaign drawing Saturday to give away $10,000, $3,000, $2,000, and $1,000. As of noon on Saturday, December 17th, all prizes have been claimed, the chamber announced. $10,000 –Bought from Lowe’s. $3,000 –Bought from...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Plumbing Tips for the Cold Weather

Preparing for the icy cold temperatures means protecting your home and especially your plumbing. Eddie Mason with Mason’s Plumbing in Bartlesville tells us the most common thing he is seeing so far is open crawl spaces. According to Mason, those crawl spaces need to be covered to keep the cold air from coming into your house and freezing your pipes. Another thing Mason advises is to disattach the hoses to your outdoor faucets.
BARTLESVILLE, OK

