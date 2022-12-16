Read full article on original website
Related
bartlesvilleradio.com
Nowata County Commissioners Last Meeting of 2022
The Nowata County Commissioners met this Monday morning in their last county commissioners meeting of 2022. With it being the last meeting of the year, there were a number of topics on the agenda, starting with an appointment of new deputy Tyrone Chrismon. Laurie Summers, emergency manager, was in attendance...
bartlesvilleradio.com
ODOT Issues Traffic Advisories for Rest of Week
NEAR SAPULPA – I-44/Turner Turnpike will have a speed reduction to 45 MPH at SH-66 in both directions while bridge construction continues. NEAR VINITA – I-44/Will Rogers Turnpike will have lane shifting and speed reductions in both directions north of the service plaza due and near the Vinita Exit due to bridge replacement work.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Commissioners Extend Interim Tourism Director and Pays Off Dist. 1 Equipment Debt
The Osage Co. Commissioners met in their weekly Monday meetings and extended interim tourism director Mary Beth Moore through the end of March 2023. The commissioners also approved to have an audit scheduled for District 1 on Dec. 30 by Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd. One item on...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Washington County Commissioners Approve Pictometry Contract
In today's regular meeting of the Washington County Commissioners, a contract for services between the Assessor's office and Pictometry International Corporation was approved for a one year period of time with nine possible reneals at a later date. Pictometry International, a division of Eagleview, provides fly-over photography of the county that is utilized by a multitude of county departments, including Emergency Management System (EMS), the Sheriff's department as well as the Assessor's office when planning for departmental activities and for tactical support of training events.
Arctic front on the way with snow & wind
WIND CHILL WATCH for Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner & Washington counties in Oklahoma and Chautauqua & Montgomery counties in Kansas from Thursday PM thru Friday AM. Mostly cloudy and brisk through Wednesday. Arctic air...
pryorinfopub.com
Candidacy Challenge Passed - Then Failed on Second Motion
PRYOR, Oklahoma - It took the election board two motions, "to get the right answer," at Wednesday's Mayes County Election Board Special Meeting. The first motion to retain Lora Siever on the ballot as a candidate for Pryor City Council Ward 4 failed with one vote for and two votes against the motion. Then after a short sidebar between District Attorney Matt Ballard and two of his assistants, the attorneys suggested the board could entertain a second motion to retain Ms. Siever. The second motion passed with 2 in favor and 1 opposed of retaining Ms. Siever on the ballot.
okcfox.com
Governor Stitt appoints Duncan man as 2023-2024 Oklahoma State Poet Laureate
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Governor Stitt has appointed Jay Snider to serve as the 2023-2024 Oklahoma State Poet Laureate. Snider is a nationally recognized, award-winning cowboy poet and recording artist. He is a frequent contributor to the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center programs in Duncan, Okla. and is widely recognized...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Warming Centers to Open As Cold Weather Approaches
With the anticipation of very cold weather coming soon, two warming shelters are opening their doors in Bartlesville. The Jane Phillips Medical Center on Virginia will open on Thursday and volunteers are needed. Please call or text Keith at 918-214-4968 or Christy 918-214-5494. Disciples Christian Church at 5800 Douglas Ln....
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Dec. 13-18
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Dec. 13-18. Christopher Michael Abbott, 38, Ponca City, felon in possession of a firearm. Jalen Allen, 21, Ponca City, weapons and drug charges. Dora Alvarado, 49, drug trafficking. Gerita Faye Amador, 50, sanctions.
Creek County crash kills Sapulpa man
A Monday night traffic accident northwest of Sapulpa claims the life of a 40-year-old man. OHP says Jeremy Taylor of Sapulpa was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck, near 97th West Avenue and West 62nd Street. The accident happened around 9:30pm. An investigation into exactly what happened is...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Caney Valley Trojans Struggling Into Christmas Break
The Caney Valley Trojans are 2-5 on the season and coming off a loss this last weekend to Wyandotte in OT in what was a low scoring affair, 39-37. The Trojans have had a rough start of it, losing 5 of their last 6 games, including two losses to Wyandotte, after winning their season opener.
KOKI FOX 23
OMMA: 709 commercial marijuana licenses no longer active since 2021 after administrative actions
TULSA, Okla. — More than 700 commercial marijuana licenses have become inactive due to administrative actions, according to the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA). It comes as the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) stated they believe a quarter of all legal grows in Green Country may be operating illegally.
okcfox.com
US Deptartment of Agriculture invests $378k for underserved rural Oklahomans
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing more than $378,000 to expand access to housing, equip schools with necessary transportation, and fund city infrastructure, USDA Rural Development Oklahoma State Director Kenneth Corn announced. In total, USDA is investing more than $102 million across 263 projects...
news9.com
Sapulpa Fire Dept. Responds To Fire At Large Structure
Sapulpa firefighters have been busy with several fires, including one at a large structure. They say several crews responded to a fire near West 71st and State Highway 97 at around 8 p.m. Friday night. The fire department says its responded to 230 fires this year.
blackchronicle.com
75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two organizations are asking for help following an investigation into a dog breeder in Oklahoma. Last week, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case involving more than a dozen dogs from a breeder.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Former Pawhuska Star Enters Transfer Portal
A former Pawhuska football great is going to change college. Former Husky QB Bryce Drummond announced on social media on Monday that his is going to enter the transfer portal. Drummond spent the first two years of his college career at North Texas. He underwent a position change from quarterback to linebacker this past offseason, playing in one game and logging one tackle against Memphis.
KOKI FOX 23
Buy Broken Arrow drawing held Saturday
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Chamber hosted its annual Buy Broken Arrow campaign drawing Saturday to give away $10,000, $3,000, $2,000, and $1,000. As of noon on Saturday, December 17th, all prizes have been claimed, the chamber announced. $10,000 –Bought from Lowe’s. $3,000 –Bought from...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt under investigation for “illegal” ad – Newstalk KZRG
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma County’s top prosecutor confirmed Thursday he’s investigating whether a recent campaign ad by Gov. Kevin Stitt violates state law and ethics rules. David Prater said he launched an investigation after a bipartisan group of House legislators suggested the 30-second ad, titled “...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Plumbing Tips for the Cold Weather
Preparing for the icy cold temperatures means protecting your home and especially your plumbing. Eddie Mason with Mason’s Plumbing in Bartlesville tells us the most common thing he is seeing so far is open crawl spaces. According to Mason, those crawl spaces need to be covered to keep the cold air from coming into your house and freezing your pipes. Another thing Mason advises is to disattach the hoses to your outdoor faucets.
TPD searches for suspect following overnight robbery at QuikTrip
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a suspect after a west Tulsa QuikTrip was robbed overnight. It happened near 41st and 33rd West Avenue. A store employee says the man showed him a gun, then took money from the register. The man then ran off. This is...
Comments / 0