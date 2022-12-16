ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princess Kate Curtsies to King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla at Annual Royal Christmas Concert

By Meredith Nardino
 4 days ago

Hosting for the holidays! Princess Kate celebrated the success of her second annual Christmas concert while also paying respect to her royal in-laws.

The Princess of Wales, 40, was joined by husband Prince William and their children Prince George , 9, and Princess Charlotte , 7, for the special event at Westminster Abbey in London on Thursday, December 15. King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla also attended the Royal Carols: Together at Christmas taping. (The Cambridge couple's youngest son, Prince Louis , 4, seemingly stayed home.)

A video from the holiday bash made the rounds on social media on Thursday, showing Kate bending down to curtsy to the king, 74, and his wife, 75. "Family 💐💖," a TikTok user captioned the clip , which also showed Charles hugging his grandkids and eldest son, 40.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pb4xq_0jl29d7t00
King Charles III, the Queen Consort, the Prince of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, the Princess of Wales and Sophie Countess of Wessex during the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in London on December 15, 2022. Yui Mok/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

The showing of royal family unity came shortly after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan , concluded. The show aired in two parts, with the final three episodes dropping on Thursday after volume one premiered on December 8.

Harry, 38, and the Suits alum, 41, reflected on their ups and downs as senior royals and shed more light on what prompted them to exit their roles in 2020 . In episode 6, the Duke of Sussex gave an update on where he stands with his father and older brother , confessing that "it was hard" to return to the U.K. for Prince Philip 's funeral in April 2021.

"Especially spending time [and] having chats with my brother and my father. [They] were very much focused on the same misinterpretation of the whole situation," Harry told the cameras. "None of us really wanted to have to talk about it at my grandfather's funeral, but we did."

When it comes to burying the hatchet with Charles and William, the Spare author said: "I've had to make peace with the fact that we're probably never gonna get genuine accountability or a genuine apology. My wife and I, we're moving on. We're focused on what's coming next."

Earlier in the series, Harry looked back on a tense meeting with the now-monarch and the Prince of Wales at Queen Elizabeth II 's Sandringham House in January 2020. The royals convened to discuss Harry and Meghan's next steps — but the Deal or No Deal alum wasn't invited to the conversation.

"[I] went in with the same proposal that we'd already made publicly [about stepping down as senior working members]. But once I got there, I was given five options," Harry recalled in episode 5. "One being, all in, no change. Five being, all out. I chose option three in the meeting. Half in, half out."

He continued: "It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father say things that just simply weren't true, and my grandmother quietly sit there, and sort of take it all in. ... I mean, the saddest part of it was this wedge created between myself and my brother , so that he's now on the institution's side."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jGStW_0jl29d7t00
PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images

Before detailing their departure from the palace , Meghan and Harry spoke about the California native's introduction to royal life. The Bench author recalled the "surreal" experience of meeting the queen for the first time in 2017, with the former military pilot teasing that the big day "was a bit of a shock to the system" for his now-wife.

"I remember being in the car and he was like, 'You know how to curtsy, right?' and I just thought it was a joke," Meghan confessed in the second episode. "Americans will understand this, we have Medieval Times Dinner and Tournament. It was like that. Like, I curtsied as if I was [bowing down to the floor]."

No senior members of the royal family — including Charles and William — have publicly responded to the allegations laid out by the Archewell cofounders in their documentary. In the first episode, a disclaimer appeared on the screen: "Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series."

Soon after the December 8 premiere, however, a palace source told Us Weekly that The Firm was not "approached for comment regarding the content of the series." Netflix refuted the denial, arguing that household offices for the monarchy and other high-ranking royals "were contacted and given sufficient time to respond," according to royal correspondent Omid Scobie .

Comments / 51

Donna Gastin
3d ago

Glad that Kate curtsies, I had forgotten how to do it. I was briefly taught to but I never had the chance to be in a situation where the act was necessary.

Reply
13
Muriel Cole O'Conner
2d ago

How did this report about Kate turn into negative assaults on Harry and Meghan? Why does everything spiral back to them?

Reply
8
Just my 2 cents
2d ago

Curtsying is a sign of respect, it is part of their culture. Kate is pure class.

Reply
17
