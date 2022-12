The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center has announced an open call for its 44th CineFestival, featuring films made by Latinx and Indigenous filmmakers. Touted as the nation’s first and longest-running Latino film festival, for over forty years CineFestival has hosted groundbreaking U.S. Latino and Mexican films, actors, and directors. Since 2017, the festival has made concerted efforts to prioritize local and regional filmmakers, while retaining space for international works made by filmmakers from Latin America, Spain, and Mexico.

