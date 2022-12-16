Read full article on original website
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Developers seek Hays County approval after city denies 290-acre housing proposal
The City of Hays has a population of less than 300 people. But that number could dramatically increase with a proposed 290 acre housing development called "the Hays Commons" by Milestone Builders.
Preliminary plan for new street, residential development approved for Lakeway
Lakeway City Council voted unanimously to approve a development plan for new street Taranga Drive on Dec. 19. (Community Impact file photo) A preliminary plan that includes 10 new residential lots, one drainage reserve lot and a new street called Taranga Drive was approved unanimously during Lakeway’s Dec. 19 city council meeting.
Buda seeking feedback from residents, prepares for future with comprehensive, downtown, corridor plans
The city of Buda is seeking feedback from residents for its comprehensive and downtown master plans. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The city of Buda has begun planning for its future through the creation of committees for the new comprehensive plan and downtown master plan, which were formed in November and comprise Buda residents.
90 days of new management: How the ARCH has changed since Cali-based company’s takeover
AUSTIN (KXAN)– It’s been 90 days since Urban Alchemy took over the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless (ARCH), and there has been a lot of change. You may notice one before you even walk inside: Fewer people loitering around the building. “We worked and built relationships with the residents who were encamped around the […]
Austin breaks ground on redevelopment of oldest African American public housing project in U.S.
East Austin's Rosewood Courts was built in 1939. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Rosewood Courts, an 83-year-old East Austin complex that was the first public housing in the U.S. for African American tenants, is on its way to being overhauled as an affordable residential district and historic site. Expansion and renovation work...
Round Rock City Council approves economic incentive for Switch data center
Round Rock officials approved an economic development agreement with Switch Ltd. in a 7-0 vote Dec. 15. (Courtesy Switch) Round Rock officials approved an economic development agreement with Switch Ltd. in a 7-0 vote Dec. 15. The agreement will see the data center earn back half of the sales tax...
Resort-style community MorningStar has 1,150 homes, more under construction in west Georgetown
The MorningStar neighborhood is located in west Georgetown off Hwy. 29. (Devin Langer/Community Impact) Located off Hwy. 29 in west Georgetown, the MorningStar neighborhood is close to both Leander and Liberty Hill as well as new development in the area. The resort-style community has 1,150 homes with more under construction. It offers residents a relaxing atmosphere with amenities and green space.
Suds Brothers Express Car Wash coming soon to downtown Dripping Springs
Construction of Suds Brothers Express Car Wash is expected to begin in 2023 and estimated to be completed in spring 2024. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Suds Brothers Express Car Wash will open at 610 W. Hwy. 290, Dripping Springs, with construction expected to begin in 2023 and estimated to be completed spring 2024.
Austin’s Mayor-Elect calls City’s affordability issue an 'emergency'
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Mayor-Elect Kirk Watson has many issues to tackle in Texas’ capital city, but he says one must be addressed from the start. “Our affordability issues in Austin, it’s an emergency. I don’t even use the word 'crisis.' It’s an emergency. And when you have an emergency, you need to react like it’s an emergency,” Watson said on Inside Texas Politics.
Home sales dip, inventory grows as Round Rock, Pflugerville, Hutto housing market cools, report shows
Active home listings in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto have tripled since last November. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) As the housing market in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto continues to normalize, the area is seeing lower prices and higher inventory levels, according to the Austin Board of Realtors' November market report.
Pflugerville ISD might close schools. The superintendent blames insufficient state funding.
Superintendent Douglas Killian did not mince words when he announced Pflugerville ISD was considering closing several elementary schools in an effort to cut at least $10 million in costs. “It seems like the entire five and a half years I’ve been here, I think we only had one year where...
Bee Cave approves $160,000 in hotel occupancy tax funds, new development fee schedule
Bee Cave City Council discussed items related to hotel occupancy funds and fee schedules during their Dec. 13 City Council Meeting. (Community Impact staff) Bee Cave City Council approved several ordinances for the use of hotel occupancy tax funds, as well as an amended ordinance for the city’s development, building and library fee schedules during their Dec. 13 City Council meeting.
Residents in rural Austin neighborhood fighting plans for large concert venue
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — A California developer is looking to bring a new concert venue to the Austin area. But some neighbors say they don't want it and are working together to fight the plans. Just north of Dripping Springs sits a small Austin neighborhood nestled in Hays County...
Construction on Cedar Park’s Brushy Creek North Fork Trail project moves forward
The city will begin construction on the Brushy Creek North Fork Trail project at the beginning of 2023. (Courtesy Pexels) Cedar Park City Council approved an agreement with Fazzone Construction Company for the construction of the Brushy Creek North Fork Trail project at its Dec. 15 meeting. Stretching from Parmer...
Killeen: Boil water notice issued to residents in the Middle Pressure Plane
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen has put out a boil water notice for residents of the Middle Pressure Plane on Monday, Dec. 19. According to the notice, crews are going to isolate and repair a 16-inch main water line that was damaged by a private boring contractor.
Georgetown ISD names new director of human resources
Georgetown ISD announced Amanda Johnson as its next director of human resources Dec. 12. (Courtesy Georgetown ISD) Georgetown ISD announced Amanda Johnson as the district's new director of human resources at the Dec. 12 board of trustees meeting. Johnson, who has 21 years of public education experience, will begin with...
Hays County coalition says no to proposed 5,000 seat concert venue
A spokesperson with Blizexas says the company is aware of the opposition from neighbors and "plans to continue working with the community to discuss concerns and craft solutions."
Williamson County Commissioners Court approves use of ARPA funds for water infrastructure projects
The city of Cedar Park will use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to expand the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority's water treatment plant in Cedar Park. (Community Impact staff) The Williamson County Commissioners Court approved two separate agreements with the cities of Cedar Park and Leander to use...
Austin’s Texas Mall Opens to the Public
The Texas Mall, part of Austin’s Capitol Complex Project, is finally open to the public. Writing in Towers, James Rambin calls it “the crown jewel of this sprawling multi-phase state redevelopment plan, creating a pedestrian-friendly outdoor green space spanning six acres across several blocks on the north side of the Capitol grounds.”
5 businesses expected to have 2023 openings in Round Rock
A third Round Rock location of Dutch Bros Coffee is under construction at 2630 S. A.W. Grimes Blvd., Round Rock, with plans to open in early 2023, according to a company representative. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Here are five Round Rock businesses with openings planned for 2023:. Amy's Ice Creams will...
