Hutto, TX

Community Impact Austin

Resort-style community MorningStar has 1,150 homes, more under construction in west Georgetown

The MorningStar neighborhood is located in west Georgetown off Hwy. 29. (Devin Langer/Community Impact) Located off Hwy. 29 in west Georgetown, the MorningStar neighborhood is close to both Leander and Liberty Hill as well as new development in the area. The resort-style community has 1,150 homes with more under construction. It offers residents a relaxing atmosphere with amenities and green space.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Austin’s Mayor-Elect calls City’s affordability issue an 'emergency'

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Mayor-Elect Kirk Watson has many issues to tackle in Texas’ capital city, but he says one must be addressed from the start. “Our affordability issues in Austin, it’s an emergency. I don’t even use the word 'crisis.' It’s an emergency. And when you have an emergency, you need to react like it’s an emergency,” Watson said on Inside Texas Politics.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Home sales dip, inventory grows as Round Rock, Pflugerville, Hutto housing market cools, report shows

Active home listings in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto have tripled since last November. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) As the housing market in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto continues to normalize, the area is seeing lower prices and higher inventory levels, according to the Austin Board of Realtors' November market report.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Bee Cave approves $160,000 in hotel occupancy tax funds, new development fee schedule

Bee Cave City Council discussed items related to hotel occupancy funds and fee schedules during their Dec. 13 City Council Meeting. (Community Impact staff) Bee Cave City Council approved several ordinances for the use of hotel occupancy tax funds, as well as an amended ordinance for the city’s development, building and library fee schedules during their Dec. 13 City Council meeting.
BEE CAVE, TX
Austin’s Texas Mall Opens to the Public

The Texas Mall, part of Austin’s Capitol Complex Project, is finally open to the public. Writing in Towers, James Rambin calls it “the crown jewel of this sprawling multi-phase state redevelopment plan, creating a pedestrian-friendly outdoor green space spanning six acres across several blocks on the north side of the Capitol grounds.”
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
