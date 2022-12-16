Read full article on original website
Related
solarpowerworldonline.com
Prevailing wage and apprenticeship requirements bring new challenges to large solar projects
The Inflation Reduction Act established 10 years of solar tax incentives, but added new requirements to reach the full 30% ITC for projects 1 MWAC and larger. Starting on January 30, 2023, contractors with four or more workers on a jobsite must employ apprentices for a certain number of labor-hours and pay prevailing wages to all workers to receive the full tax incentive.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Georgia PSC declines to expand monthly solar netting pilot program
On Dec. 20, the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) voted on a final order in the Georgia Power Company (GPC) rate case. The order fails to expand the successful rooftop solar pilot program that the PSC created in 2020. Instead, the PSC adopted GPC’s anti-solar proposals to retain an instantaneous netting structure and impose a much higher and unjustified $100 interconnection fee for new solar customers, while approving a rate increase across the board for all ratepayers.
solarpowerworldonline.com
The first step, not the last: Community solar after the IRA
After 140 years of relying primarily on fossil fuels, the U.S. has made the most serious investment in our clean energy future to date. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will accelerate the clean energy transition and it has the potential to revolutionize our energy system, but we’re a long way from the finish line. We’ve made some strides, but our lumbering jog must become a sprint if we are going to reverse the course of the climate crisis before its worse impacts hit.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Contractor’s Corner: Sumpter Solar Services
Big, national solar installers often command many headlines thanks to vast marketing and public relations budgets, but when bad things happen and those companies close up shop, small local contractors are the ones that pick up the pieces. Such was the case for Detroit, Michigan-area installer Sumpter Solar Services when...
Food Stamps Schedule: January 2023 — When SNAP Payments Distribute
Recipients of SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, will receive their January payment soon, which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for fiscal year 2023. The COLA kicked in...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Growatt releases new LFP battery for residential and commercial applications
Growatt has released its new APX HV cobalt-free LiFePO4 battery to the global market. Integrated with soft-switching parallel connection technology, the new battery solution stores more energy by eliminating the effect of the energy mismatch between packs, allowing each module to fully charge and discharge independently. The APX also provides flexibility for installation and expansion with batteries with varied state of charge (SoC) and from different batches. It also features a redundancy design that prevents system shutdown from a defective pack.
Comments / 0