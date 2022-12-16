After 140 years of relying primarily on fossil fuels, the U.S. has made the most serious investment in our clean energy future to date. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will accelerate the clean energy transition and it has the potential to revolutionize our energy system, but we’re a long way from the finish line. We’ve made some strides, but our lumbering jog must become a sprint if we are going to reverse the course of the climate crisis before its worse impacts hit.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO