Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz may never give each other peace. McGregor and Diaz have one of, if not the single biggest rivalries in MMA, stemming from their pair of bouts in 2016 that rank among the most successful pay-per-views in UFC history. Since then, the two have never passed up an opportunity to take shots at one another, a tradition that continued this past weekend when McGregor saw the promotional videos for Dana White’s Power Slap league and pitched the idea of facing off with Diaz in that arena.

1 DAY AGO