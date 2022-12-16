Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 66 video: Drew Dober demolishes Bobby Green with devastating one-punch knockout
Drew Dober knows he’s always got a puncher’s chance — and Bobby Green found that out the hard way at UFC Vegas 66. Despite eating a lot of punches through the first half of their fight, Dober kept marching forward and throwing huge hooks just chasing Green’s chin. He eventually connected with a left hook that clubbed Green, but it was the follow-up that ended the fight.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 66 post-fight show: What’s next for Jared Cannonier, Arman Tsarukyan, and rest of big winners?
The UFC’s 2022 schedule is officially at an end — and Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland couldn’t have closed it out with a weirder fight. MMA Fighting’s Shaun Al-Shatti, Jed Meshew, and Alexander K. Lee react to Cannonier’s listless decision win over Strickland in the main event of UFC Vegas 66 as well as the unique judging phenomenon that accompanied the bout. Additionally, they discuss the co-main event between Arman Tsarukyan and Damir Ismagulov, Drew Dober’s hellacious come-from-behind win over Bobby Green, Amir Albazi’s ceiling in the UFC following his knockout of Alessandro Costa, the chances Michal Oleksiejczuk is a dark horse in the middleweight division, Alex Caceres’ continued success in his 27th UFC bout, and much more.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 66 video: Michal Oleksiejczuk smashes Cody Brundage with vicious ground-and-pound knockout
Michal Oleksiejczuk had a slow start but came storming back for an impressive finish to kick off the main card at UFC Vegas 66. After getting controlled on the ground in the early going, Oleksiejczuk reversed his fortunes by getting on top of Cody Brundage and unleashing some vicious punches. With his opponent trapped underneath him, Oleksiejczuk continued throwing hammers until Brundage went limp, which forced the referee to stop the fight.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 66 bonuses: Drew Dober and Bobby Green earn Fight of the Night honors after back-and-forth war
Drew Dober and Bobby Green put on a show at UFC Vegas 66 and that helped the lightweights earn Fight of the Night honors in the final card of 2022. Dober and Green will both take home $50,000 after engaging in a back-and-forth battle on the main card on Saturday night.
MMA Fighting
‘You can’t act like a lion and fight like a cat’: Fighters react to listless UFC Vegas 66 main event
Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland didn’t exactly send 2022 off with a bang. In the final UFC main event of the year, Cannonier narrowly won a split decision over Sean Strickland after five rounds of technical—and occasionally uneventful—striking. The back-and-forth contest produced one of the stranger sets of scorecards you’ll see, with two judges scoring the fight 49-46 for Cannonier and the other 49-46 for Strickland.
MMA Fighting
BKFC: Paige VanZant ‘welcome’ to compete again, but she’s doing ‘very, very well’ outside of fighting
Paige VanZant was originally scheduled to make her return to bare-knuckle competition in August, but her fight was cancelled, and the expectation was that she would be rebooked before the end of 2022. Unfortunately, no fight was ever rescheduled, and VanZant has kept busy lately with endeavors outside of fighting,...
MMA Fighting
Video: Anderson Silva’s son Kalyl scores body punch knockout in pro boxing debut
Kalyl Silva, son of former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva, was victorious in his professional bout debut Saturday night in Bahia, Brazil. Cornered by “The Spider” and boxing coach Luiz Carlos Dorea, Silva met Paulo dos Santos in a four-round match contested at 155 pounds, and got the stoppage in the final stanza, hurting dos Santos with a left to the body.
MMA Fighting
Holly Holm vs. Yana Kunitskaya in the works for UFC event on March 25
Holly Holm and Yana Kunitskaya are expected to clash at the upcoming UFC Fight Night card scheduled on March 25 in San Antonio, Texas. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the matchup to MMA Fighting. As a former champion at 135 pounds, Holm remains a constant...
MMA Fighting
‘Bad mofo’: Fighters react to Drew Dober’s monster out-of-nowhere knockout of Bobby Green
Drew Dober wowed everyone with one of the must shocking knockouts of the year. Facing a seasoned veteran in Bobby Green, Dober was being soundly out-struck for one-and-a-half rounds before he caught Green with a dynamite left hand to pick up the win out of nowhere. Green wasn’t the only one caught off guard as many in the MMA community shared their stunned reactions on social media.
MMA Fighting
Taila Santos vs. Erin Blanchfield in the works for UFC event on Feb. 18
The flyweight division may crown a new No. 1 contender when Taila Santos clashes with Erin Blanchfield at the upcoming UFC event scheduled on Feb. 18. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans including Blanchfield’s manager Oren Hodak from KO Reps confirmed the matchup is expected to take place in February with both fighters agreeing to the fight. Blanchfield first revealed the news to Morning Kombat.
MMA Fighting
Arman Tsarukyan calls for fights against Charles Oliveira or Beneil Dariush following UFC Vegas 66 win
Arman Tsarukyan knew he was stepping into a high-risk, low-reward situation with his co-main event fight against Damir Ismagulov at UFC Vegas 66. While he praised Ismagulov as a worthy opponent, the reality is that Tsarukyan faced someone lower in the rankings who wasn’t as established in the lightweight division. Despite those odds, the 26-year-old got the job done to improve his UFC record to 6-2, with his only losses coming to Mateusz Gamrot and reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.
MMA Fighting
Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa scrapped from UFC 284 card in Australia
The upcoming UFC 284 card in Australia has just taken a major hit with the cancellation of Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa. For several weeks, Costa has publicly said he hadn’t actually agreed to the matchup or the date for the fight as he continued negotiations with the UFC on a new contract. The one-time title challenger is reportedly on the final fight of his current deal and is seeking a new contract before signing onto his next fight.
MMA Fighting
Drew Dober had tough time matching Bobby Green’s trash talk: ‘He told me to shut up and he hit me with a 2-piece’
Drew Dober was reminded that sometimes, it’s best to let his fists do his talking for him. The lightweight contender scored an incredible knockout victory over Bobby Green this past Saturday at UFC Vegas 66 after falling behind on the scorecards to the chatty veteran. Dober eventually found the target with power punches in the second round to end his 2022 campaign with a 3-0 record, all wins by KO/TKO.
MMA Fighting
Jared Cannonier ‘confident’ he beat Sean Strickland, targeting title fight or No. 1 contender bout next
Jared Cannonier only has eyes for the top of the middleweight division right now. On Saturday night, Cannonier won a split decision over Sean Strickland after a back-and-forth battle in the main event of UFC Vegas 66. The fight was closely contested, with no universal agreement between the judges on rounds and even fellow fighters struggling to determine a clear-cut winner. but Cannonier said he had zero doubt about the outcome heading into the official announcement.
MMA Fighting
Matt Brown sides with Jake Shields over recent altercation with Mike Jackson: ‘You said fighting words’
Matt Brown lives by the philosophy that fighting solves everything but even more so when somebody insults you — in real life or on the internet. That’s why the 14-year UFC veteran sides with Jake Shields over his recent spat with Mike Jackson after the two fighters ended up in a physical altercation at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. While Shields and Jackson disagree on what preceded the actual fight that broke out between them, the inciting incident started on Twitter.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz exchange trash talk, tease third fight
Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz may never give each other peace. McGregor and Diaz have one of, if not the single biggest rivalries in MMA, stemming from their pair of bouts in 2016 that rank among the most successful pay-per-views in UFC history. Since then, the two have never passed up an opportunity to take shots at one another, a tradition that continued this past weekend when McGregor saw the promotional videos for Dana White’s Power Slap league and pitched the idea of facing off with Diaz in that arena.
MMA Fighting
‘What a GOAT’: Fighters react to all-time classic World Cup final as Lionel Messi leads Argentina over France
All eyes were on the World Cup final on Sunday and the stars did not disappoint. Decorated MMA champions like Francis Ngannou and Kamaru Usman were in absolute awe at what they witnessed as Argentina’s legendary Lionel Messi and French superstar Kylian Mbappé were at the peak of their powers for their countries in the final of the World Cup tournament in Qatar. Messi netted two goals and Mbappé scored a hat trick in a match that was rife with drama.
MMA Fighting
Jared Cannonier wins split decision in back-and-forth battle against Sean Strickland at UFC Vegas 66
It wasn’t always pretty, but Jared Cannonier did enough to win a split decision over Sean Strickland in the final UFC fight of the year at UFC Vegas 66. The difference in the fight really came down to Cannonier’s power versus Strickland’s volume, as the one-time title challenger was constantly seeking to land big, heavy punches. Strickland landed a strong jab throughout the five-round affair but couldn’t match Cannonier’s ability to march forward and find a home with huge hooks and overhand punches that likely helped him edge out the victory.
MMA Fighting
Sean O’Malley claims to have turned down Ramzan Kadyrov invite to Chechnya: ‘The guy is a murderer’
Sean O’Malley is all about the money, but not at the cost of his morals. In November, three former UFC champions — Kamaru Usman, Henry Cejudo, and Justin Gaethje — were heavily criticized for accepting an invitation from Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadryov to visit Chechnya and attend a birthday party for one of Karyrov’s teenage sons. And according to O’Malley, he was given a similar offer, but chose not to pursue it.
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Jiri Prochazka, Gordon Ryan, Drew Dober, and Alex Caceres
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: We look back at another busy weekend in combat sports. 1:40 p.m.: Drew Dober...
