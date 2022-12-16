Read full article on original website
The Umbrella Academy boss shares new details about final season 4
The Umbrella Academy boss Steve Blackman has taken to Twitter to reveal a key detail about the show's upcoming fourth and final season. Blackman revealed to fans that the final season of the Netflix superhero show will consist of six episodes. This will make the show the shortest season in the show's pantheon so far, with seasons 1-3 each having 10 episodes, including the dramatic third season.
Why Netflix's Firefly Lane was cancelled after season 2 – and the chances of season 3
Firefly Lane season 2 spoilers follow. It's a swift two seasons, many questionable wigs and out for folksy Netflix drama Firefly Lane, and as sad as that may be, it's always been the plan. Fans were reunited with life-long BFFs Kate and Tully (played by TV royalty Sarah Chalke and...
His Dark Materials star Amir Wilson almost stabbed himself accidentally on set
His Dark Materials star Amir Wilson has revealed he almost accidentally stabbed himself on set. The actor, who plays Will Parry on BBC’s fantasy show, spoke exclusively with Digital Spy about the third and final series, which sees his character equipped with a knife. Despite being a prop, Wilson...
Emmerdale star Jessie Elland explains Chloe's big new crisis
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale star Jessie Elland has discussed the latest trouble ahead for her character Chloe Harris. This week's episodes see Chloe's sister Amy Wyatt turn against her when they find themselves at odds over their recent bust-up with Charity Dingle. Amy has given the police a false statement...
EastEnders extends early release iPlayer episodes
EastEnders spoilers follow. The BBC has released the upcoming schedule for EastEnders, confirming that the soap will continue to be released on iPlayer ahead of broadcast. The soap will air on Monday 19, Tuesday 20, Thursday 22, and Friday 23 at 7.30pm on BBC One, with the episodes also being released on the streaming service at 6am. Episodes had previously been released early in order to accommodate for the World Cup schedule.
Death in Paradise's Ralf Little reacts to making show history
Death in Paradise star Ralf Little is officially the longest-serving detective on the show, with four series and two specials to his name. The actor, who plays DI Neville Parker, has said that making history with his character has been "fulfilling and flattering". "I think it's really, really fulfilling and...
Emmerdale star Jessie Elland teases big fight at Esther's christening
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale star Jessie Elland has shared details of the christening drama ahead in Monday's episode (December 19). The actress' character Chloe Harris finds herself embroiled in tensions when a big argument kicks off on baby Esther's special day. Chloe and her sister Amy Wyatt are both furious...
EastEnders offers first look at Holby City star Patsy Kensit as Lola's mum Emma
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has unveiled the first look at Holby City star Patsy Kensit in her new role. As reported earlier this year, the veteran soap star will be arriving in Albert Square as Lola Pearce's long-lost mum Emma after learning her daughter has terminal cancer. Emma left Lola...
Emmerdale teases Cain's huge secret, and 7 more big soap spoilers for next week
Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every Sunday Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Emmerdale: Cain's big secret. (Friday at 7pm on ITV1) At the jail, a prison officer hands Cain...
Hollyoaks exit for regular character in All 4 Christmas box set episodes
Huge Hollyoaks spoilers follow from the show's festive box set, which is available to watch now on All4. These episodes will not air on Channel 4 and E4 until next week. Hollyoaks star Emily Burnett has left the show after a year of playing Olivia Bradshaw. Olivia's final scenes air...
Edie Falco Shot ‘Avatar 2’ So Long Ago That She Thought It Had Already Been Released and “Didn’t Do Very Well”
Edie Falco was a bit confused about the release plan for Avatar: The Way of Water, in which she plays General Ardmore. During a recent visit to ABC’s The View, the actress admitted to the show’s panel that she filmed her role in James Cameron’s long-gestating sequel so long ago that she assumed it had already hit theaters and underperformed. The original Avatar, starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña and Stephen Lang, was released in December 2009 and became the highest-grossing film ever to that point.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Avatar: The Way of Water' Star Jack Champion Talks Spider's Surprising Choice and...
Former Emmerdale star Adam Thomas reveals show bosses asked him back
Former Emmerdale star Adam Thomas has revealed that show bosses had asked him to reprise his role as Adam Barton on the soap. Speaking to OK! Magazine, the actor said that bosses had explored the possibility of bringing both him and Danny Miller back for a guest stint during the show's 50th anniversary, but unfortunately he was busy filming for his Waterloo Road return.
NCIS: Los Angeles stars compare crossover event to the MCU
Stars of the NCIS franchise have compared the upcoming crossover event to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The special event, which airs on January 9, will see agents from parent show NCIS and its spinoffs, Hawai’i and Los Angeles, team up to solve a crime in the nation’s capital.
Former Hollyoaks star Matt Littler reveals secret behind-the-scenes role in Maxine's storyline
Former Hollyoaks star Matt Littler has been working with the soap again, playing a key behind-the-scenes role in the most powerful story of the year. The actor is best known for playing fan favourite Max Cunningham from 1997 to 2008, when the character was killed off in a heartbreaking episode.
Hollyoaks star Niamh Blackshaw reveals aftermath of Juliet sharing cancer diagnosis
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Niamh Blackshaw has spoken to Digital Spy about the fallout from her character Juliet Nightingale sharing news of her illness. Juliet was recently diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma and has so far been receiving support from her brother James, Ste Hay and local doctor Misbah Maalik.
Call the Midwife star addresses show's future after series 13
Call the Midwife actress Laura Main has addressed the show's future beyond the upcoming 12th and 13th series. Main, who plays Sister Shelagh Turner in the BBC show, was speaking to the Sunday Express about her role in the show and whether she expects the series to continue beyond series 13. Unfortunately for fans, Main doesn't know any concrete details.
Suranne Jones drops big Vigil series 2 storyline hint
Suranne Jones has dropped a hint about what fans can expect from the second series of Vigil. The first series of the BBC police procedural drama took place on the eponymous submarine, but lead actor Jones revealed on The Graham Norton Show that the setting for the follow-up series would be different.
Emmerdale's Dominic Brunt defends co-star Lucy Pargeter against Chas backlash
Emmerdale star Dominic Brunt has defended his on-screen wife Lucy Pargeter from the online backlash she's received due to their ongoing storyline in the soap. Pargeter plays Chas Dingle, who cheated on her husband Paddy Kirk (Brunt) with his long-time nemesis Al Chapman. Last week, Paddy revealed that he knew all about the affair in a heart-wrenching, shocking storyline.
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt respond to Neighbours' shock revival
Babylon stars Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt have reacted to the shocking news that Neighbours has been revived only a couple of months after it came to an end. Robbie and Pitt were speaking to Australian talk show Studio 10 about their new movie Babylon when they were asked about the Ramsay Street soap's return next year.
His Dark Materials pays touching tribute to late star
His Dark Materials paid a touching tribute to its late star Helen McCrory. The actress, who voiced the character of Stelmaria on the BBC fantasy show, passed away in 2021 after a battle with cancer. At the end of tonight’s (December 18) series opener, producers paid tribute to the late...
