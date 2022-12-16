Read full article on original website
Related
989kbay.com
Governor, AG pushing for tougher gun laws in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Governor Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson are putting heat on lawmakers to toughen the state’s gun laws. They are insisting that the legislature pass a ban on the sale of assault weapons and open the gun industry up to liability if its products are misused in Washington state.
989kbay.com
Sedro-Woolley man killed in crash on Highway 9
SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. – A Sedro-Woolley man was killed after his car failed to stop at a stop sign. The Washington State Patrol says that the driver went through the intersection of Mosier Road and State Route 9 on Friday afternoon, December 16th. A second car travelling on SR 9...
Comments / 0