Energy efficiency benefits are now available to these Washington residents
The Community Energy Challenge has made changes to let more homeowners qualify for benefits.
989kbay.com
Winter weather impacting flights in Bellingham, Seattle
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Winter weather is impacting flights out of Bellingham International Airport. The Port of Bellingham is reporting a handful of delays and cancellations for both inbound and outbound flights. Flight tracking website Flightaware adds that at least 200 flights out of Sea-Tac have been delayed or cancelled...
KUOW
For moms in recovery, these home visitors offer a lifeline
Toni Gardner is the type of person who will set up a lawn chair outside the hotel room of someone with a drug addiction, then wait for hours for a foot in the door to connect. People who’ve been on the other side of those doors call her “Wonder Woman,” “a boss” and “one of the best.”
989kbay.com
Blaine City Council selects new city manager
BLAINE, Wash. – In a meeting last week, the City Council of Blaine unanimously chose Michael Harmon to be the next city manager. The Northern Light reports Harmon will be making the move to Whatcom County from Wyoming where he has spent the last year as the chief operating officer for an electric utility provider.
989kbay.com
City of Bellingham files lawsuit over massive homeless encampment
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The City of Bellingham is taking action in an effort to clear a massive homeless encampment. A civil lawsuit has been filed against Erwin Rommel, the owner of an undeveloped lot on Deemer Road where dozens of transient individuals have been living. Court documents state that...
989kbay.com
More assistance coming for Whatcom County flood victims
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – Assistance from the state is coming to low-income, disabled and elderly Whatcom County residents still affected by last year’s flood. The newly created Washington State Individual Assistance Grant Program is providing over $2 million for housing assistance and home repairs. The Whatcom County Individual...
q13fox.com
Silver Alert issued for man reported missing in Sequim
SEQUIM, Wash. - Washington State Patrol have issued a Silver Alert for a missing, endangered man in Sequim. Authorities say 78-year-old Manley Harner left his home on Saturday at 1:30 p.m., and left a note saying he was going to Rochester, Washington. Harner has not been seen since, and left...
itinyhouses.com
30′ Tiny Cabin Is Fully Furnished, Ready To Move Into
Spacious, well-built and furnished to perfection, this 30’ tiny cabin can be an excellent tiny space to move into full time or rent out as an Airbnb. If that’s something you were looking for, and you don’t have a tiny budget to stick to, you’ve got to give this a look.
City sues Bellingham property owner over this large homeless encampment
Between 40 and 60 unhoused people are living in an encampment on the property, according to court documents.
‘Significant changes’ to the Whatcom County forecast released Monday evening
Heavy mountain snow is expected, especially for Snoqualmie and Stevens passes late Monday through Tuesday night.
salish-current.org
By the numbers: wealth gap grows in the San Juan Islands
June Burn, who moved to the San Juan Islands in 1919 to become a homesteader, wrote in her acclaimed memoir, Living High, “[The San Juan Islands are] a haven secure against wants and trouble — a fortune cached away which none can thieve ….” The islands have been a destination for those like Burn who seek to live a simpler life in the forest, fields and coastlines that feel removed from the rest of the world.
whatcom-news.com
Updated: Whatcom County morning commute: Slick roads, cold temps
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — As of 6am, Monday, December 19th, motorists appeared to be getting around with minimal difficulties at reduced speeds after a snow event Sunday left most Whatcom County roads covered in frozen precipitation. City and County Public Works crews were reportedly out plowing and sanding overnight.
Tenants are moving into this affordable Bellingham housing development
It will house people making 30% to 50% of Whatcom County’s area median income.
KXLY
Gov. Jay Inslee issues emergency proclamation for series of severe autumn storms
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation on Thursday, related to a series of severe autumn storms that occurred between Nov. 3 and Nov. 8 across Washington. Clallam, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Lewis, Okanogan, Pierce, Skagit, Skamania, Snohomish, and Wahkiakum counties were affected by the...
989kbay.com
Wind chill advisory in effect for Whatcom County, more snow expected
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – There is a wind chill advisory in effect for western Whatcom County until 10 a.m. Monday morning, December 19th. The National Weather Service says we could see wind chills as low as 15 below zero in some areas. If you must venture outside, make sure to...
q13fox.com
Tomorrow's forecast: Lowland snow for some and dangerous wind chills
Seattle - It's going to be cold with isolated showers and flurries tonight. Most of the area will be dry as temperatures continue to fluctuated between the mid-upper 30s. Here is a look at your morning forecast:. Tomorrow is hent he fun begins! Temperatures will be in the 30s for...
whatcom-news.com
Winter weather advisory updated, stronger winds expected
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — This afternoon, forecasters with the National Weather Service Seattle office updated the winter weather advisory issued this morning, Saturday, December 17th, for western Whatcom County. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches continue to be expected. Northeast winds (Fraser Valley outflow) gusting as high...
My Clallam County
Sequim woman in custody for attempted murder of two sons
PORT ANGELES – On Tuesday 44-year-old Ekaterina Parrish of Sequim was booked into Clallam County Jail on two counts of attempted murder. She is suspected of purposely driving down a steep embankment on Bell Hill in Sequim with her two minor children in the car with the intention of killing them all. All three survived.
