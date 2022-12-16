June Burn, who moved to the San Juan Islands in 1919 to become a homesteader, wrote in her acclaimed memoir, Living High, “[The San Juan Islands are] a haven secure against wants and trouble — a fortune cached away which none can thieve ….” The islands have been a destination for those like Burn who seek to live a simpler life in the forest, fields and coastlines that feel removed from the rest of the world.

