Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Dollar General Shuts Down LocationBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, IN
30 Year Old Downtown Evansville Commercial Surfaces Online and It’s Total 90s Nostalgia
This video will have you saying "I remember that!" There is no denying the growth that's happened over the past couple of decades in downtown Evansville. Our city has a quaint downtown that's home to several local businesses, restaurants, bars, and more. Visit Evansville describes downtown Evansville as:. Any time...
7 Kentucky & Indiana Small Towns That Feel Like You’re In A Hallmark Christmas Movie
Have you ever dreamed of visiting one of those beautiful towns in the Hallmark Christmas movies? We found 7 Kentucky & Indiana small towns that fit the bill. When the holidays arrive I always prepare to watch all the Hallmark Christmas movies I can. I love seeing all the beautiful scenes and have always wanted to live in one of these places. All the quaint shops and friendly townspeople.
Your Last Chance to Celebrate ‘Christmas at the Inn’ in Downtown Owensboro
Friday After 5 is annually one of the most popular summer events we have in Owensboro-Daviess County. This year, they've created a holiday series that is proving equally as popular. For the last two Friday nights, the Holiday Inn Riverfront has hosted Christmas at the Inn." This Friday, December 16th, will mark the final installment of the year and it's going to be merry, festive, bright, holly and jolly.
New Year, New Life Blood Drive Coming January 5th at Eastland Mall in Evansville
The new year is underway. If one of your resolutions is a bigger commitment to helping those who need it, there's no better way than giving the gift of life with a blood donation during the New Year, New Life Donorama at Eastland Mall with the American Red Cross. 2023...
Head Over to Santa Claus, Indiana and Roast Chestnuts Over an Open Fire This Saturday December 17th
A Christmas tradition will be brought to life this Saturday. Did you know that the oldest-themed attraction in the United States is Santa's Candy Castle in Santa Claus, Indiana? Santa's Candy Castle held its grand opening ceremony on December 22nd, 1935 and according to Santa's Candy Castle's website:. The grand...
Tis the Season for Free Christmas Fun in Owensboro…But You’ll Need to Hurry
Lights. Camera. Action. No, we're not making a movie; I'm getting you ready for holiday festivities. Everywhere you turn, there are lights. Hopefully, the camera on your mobile device works. All that's left is to spring into action and start capturing memories. I'm bowled over by the Christmas lights I've...
Live Music Benefit to Support Kentucky’s New Indoor Skatepark Happening December 30th
There is a pretty rad non-profit in Henderson, Kentucky centered around making skateboarding accessible with the area's first, totally free, indoor skatepark and you can support it by attending an upcoming benefit concert. Meet Gift. Gift Skateboarding is a new non-profit in Henderson, Kentucky that is focused on making the...
Indiana Rescue Pig’s Letter to Santa Will Melt Even the Grinchiest Heart
A rescue pig in Indiana wrote a letter to Santa and it is honestly so wholesome, it could melt even the Grinchiest of hearts. If you've ever taken a walk in downtown Evansville on a nice day, there is a chance that you have encountered Teddy. Teddy, whose full name is actually Theodore Wolfric Tiberius, is quite friendly and outgoing, all characteristics that have led Teddy to become a certified therapy animal. He frequently makes visits to long-term care facilities, hospitals, schools, and more. Needless to say, we're certain Teddy is on Santa's "Nice" list.
Support So. Indiana Ronald McDonald House at 2023 ‘Wine & Fries’ Event
McDonald's is known around the world for its delicious french fries, so it just makes sense that you would incorporate that golden, crispy goodness into a fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ohio Valley (RMHC). That brilliant concept has been a reality for the past several years at the annual "Wine & Fries" fundraiser, which we now know is coming back in 2023.
First-of-its-Kind Exclusive Guntry Club Set to Open in Southern Indiana
In March of 2022, LawMan Tactical, LLC announced plans for a new tactical training facility. Evansville's Sunset Plaza on HWY 41 N will be rebranded to 'LawMan Plaza' featuring state-of-the-art facility 'The Lawman Tactical Guntry Club'. What is a Guntry Club?. LawMan Tactical has plans for a full-service type of...
Evansville’s Horror Con Announces First Few Celebrity Guests
Horror fans get ready because a horror-themed convention is heading to Evansville in early 2023!. Mark your calendar for the weekend of March 11th- 12th 2023, because that weekend is the inaugural Horror Con in Evansville, and 103 GBF is proud to be a part of this event! Here is what Horror Con has to say about the upcoming convention:
Dreaming of a White Christmas? It May Happen Here in Evansville-Owensboro
If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, there's news brewing that you may be in luck this year here in the Evansville-Owensboro area. This morning, Ron Rhodes (from Eyewitness News) said that one of the long-range forecast models is showing the possibility of snow on Christmas Day!. Now, admittedly, that...
Princess Gemma Has Been at an Evansville Shelter for Almost 5 Years – Needs a Christmas Miracle Family
Gemma is an 11-year-old Cane Corso mix female. She is a solid 90 pounds, but there is no body shaming at ITV. In her time with ITV, Gemma has come to rule the roost and our hearts. She is MUCH loved and is generally known as "Princess Gemma." Gemma is a celebrity here at ITV. She gets plush accommodations in her kennel with extra pillows and frequently lounges in the office or roams the front during off hours.
Indiana Woman Chooses Kindness by Helping Staff at Evansville Restaurant
When you look around you, hopefully, you see a lot of kindness. Even though it seems that fewer and fewer kind things or actions happen, they still happen. We don't see much kindness in the media, but people do choose kindness every day. Kindness is a choice. When faced with...
Evansville Officially Breaks Ground on the Largest Concrete Skatepark in Indiana
What started out as a dream for many in the local skating and biking community in Evansville, has officially turned into a reality. Over the last couple of years, there have been many fundraisers and even grants that have led to today. Today Evansville officially broke ground on Sunset Skatepark.
Can We Please Get a Western Sizzlin’ Restaurant Back in Kentucky?
Do you remember Western Sizzlin' restaurant? I sure do. When I was a kid, I loved that place. I grew up in Owensboro, KY and we had a location on the south end of Frederica Street close to the base of our bypass. I have a really fun memory of that particular location too. I remember going there to eat one night with my family before we went to see The Van-Dells play at the Executive Inn's Showroom Lounge. Remember the Van Dells??
The Blue Angels Are Coming Back to Owensboro KY
While enjoying the beautiful lights of downtown Owensboro recently, I got to thinking about the fact that Smothers Park--in its current award-winning incarnation--has been a a riverfront staple for TEN YEARS now. That is an absolute mind-blower. THE OWENSBORO AIR SHOW. I also remember that the first Owensboro Air Show...
Kentucky Elementary School Student Shares Her Hilarious Recipe for Pasta
"The apple doesn't fall far from the tree."- Katie Lowe. That's how Katie describers her daughter, Blakely Allen. I mean, look at these two. There's no doubt that Katie and her daughter are two peas in a pod, but that's even more evident in the kitchen. Katie freely admits that she's "no cook, by any means" and apparently that trait has been passed right along to Blakely, who recently had the chance to share her culinary skills (or lack of them) with her class at Wayland Alexander in Ohio County, Kentucky.
Abbey Bominable is a Misfit Kitty in Evansville That Just Wants Someone to Love Her
Remember in Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer when the team lands on the Isle of Misfit Toys? They all just wanted children to love them. And miss Abbey Bominable also wants a family to love her. Welcome to the 12 Strays of Christmas - we are highlighting some sweet pets...
‘Nearly Perfect Pup’ Wants to Come Home For Christmas [VIDEO]
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Ready to meet a nearly perfect pup? Well, here I am! My name is Mary Anne and I’m a 10-month-old terrier/lab mix-up for adoption at the Vanderburgh Humane Society. I’m crate-trained, have lived with cats and kids, and enjoy other dogs. And at 10 months old, I’m still very trainable (especially if you have treats!) On top of being nearly perfect for any home, I have very expressive ears and the cutest grin that will surely melt your heart. Come and meet me at the VHS! My adoption fee is $150 and includes my spay, microchip, and vaccinations.
