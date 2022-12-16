Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Why appoint a public information officer?
A public information officer seems like a good idea. The idea is a designated person is the spokesperson for a government entity or other agency. The name sounds like someone whose job is providing information, so it can be frustrating when the reality proves to be different. In 2019, the...
SCI Houtzdale staff member accused of supplying drugs to inmates
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A staff member at SCI Houtzdale in Southern Clearfield County is facing legal issues after he was accused of smuggling drugs to multiple inmates. Prior to September 2022, security officials at the prison received information over a period of several months about Food Service Instructor Neil Rudy, 41, of Altoona. […]
Clearfield Commissioners file lawsuit over county jail construction
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Clearfield County Commissioners announced that renovations to the county jail revealed there might have been deceptive practices involved when a bond beam was not installed. The county recently announced that they hired D’Amico Law Offices LLC, Pittsburgh, to represent the county and file the litigation. Through an examination of the […]
DA gives update on ‘Gender Queer’ book brought to Hollidaysburg school
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – In early November, outrage circulated on social media over the book ‘Gender Queer’ appearing in a classroom in the Hollidaysburg Junior High. The book itself was brought into school by a teacher and when school officials found out about the situation, they informed parents that the teacher was told to […]
Digital Collegian
State College Borough Council unanimously approves conditional use permit for proposed 12-story high-rise
The State College Borough Council unanimously approved a conditional use permit for "The Mark at State College," a proposed 12-story apartment complex, during its final council meeting of the 2022 year. The Mark would be placed at the intersection of East College Avenue and Sowers Street, at the location of...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
Toonz for Tots would like to thank the Punxsutawney Police Department for being a local toy drop-off in their community. All of these donations will stay local and go to children in the community. Courtesy of Mary Kay Wright-Fedigan. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any...
abc23.com
Towne Manor Motel Update
The Towne Manor Motel in Johnstown is officially locked and empty just days after City Officials decided to close the building due to poor living conditions. A bright yellow legal notice was posted on the doors of the Towne Manor Motel last Monday — giving Residents just 48 hours to find another living situation. Those Residents had all of their belongs packed up by Friday afternoon and Cambria County Officials were there guiding them to their next location.
abc23.com
Somerset County Treasurer Office Scam
After getting scammed out of thousands of dollars the Somerset County Treasurer’s Office has been reimbursed. Back in June the office lost more than 11-thousand dollars after state police say they got a fake email that looked like it was from the County’s head Commissioner. The County’s Solicitor...
Former Armstrong County elections director sues for discrimination, alleges election security issues
A former Armstrong County elections director filed a federal lawsuit against the county and one of its contractors, alleging discrimination and security concerns with the county’s voting system. Marybeth Kuznik of Penn Township, Westmoreland County, was fired in 2021 shortly after she requested a new scan of ballots after...
$2k worth of copper wire cut from crane in Somerset County, police investigating
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for clues on the people responsible for stealing copper and causing thousands in damages from a crane. Sometime between Sept. 15 at midnight and Oct. 28 at 1 a.m., an unknown person(s) stole copper wire that was stripped from equipment/machinery at the 300 block of Fogletown […]
abc23.com
Couple Suing Sunoco Pipeline
A couple in Cambria County has filed a lawsuit against Sunoco Pipeline L.P., claiming that the construction of the company’s Mariner East Pipeline contaminated their private well and their water supply. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Ronald and Jane Shawley, claims that the construction of the pipeline was...
wccsradio.com
GOFUNDME CAMPAIGN EXCEEDS ANTICIPATED LEVEL FOR DECEASED INDIANA MAN
The Gofundme campaign on behalf of 21-year-old Trent Davis of Indiana had reached $7,200 as of yesterday. Davis, who was a 2018 graduate of Indiana High School, was killed on November 8th in Ukraine while trying to save civilians as a volunteer with the International Legion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. A U.S. Army veteran, Davis was on his second stint in the war-torn country, having first gone there in March to help train both civilians and soldiers and returned in October. A funeral service was held on Friday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
Catalytic converter cut from vehicle at Ruby Tuesday in Somerset
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A theft investigation is underway after a woman reported someone stole her catalytic converter while she was parked at a restaurant Sunday. On Dec. 18, Somerset Borough police were told by the woman that she was parked at the Ruby Tuesday located at the 1000 block of N Center Avenue […]
WJAC TV
Clearfield Co. hires law firm to file suit in relation to construction of jail
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Clearfield County commissioners confirmed to 6 News that the county has hired a Pittsburgh-based law firm to file a lawsuit in relation to an investigation into the original construction of the county jail. Commissioners said they believe there was “deceptive practice” in the jail's...
Jeannette turns down offer from county to pay for patrols at housing complex
Jeannette police will not be doing extra patrols beyond their regular duties at Jeannette Manor after a city council majority rejected a proposed agreement with the Westmoreland County Housing Authority. The housing authority had offered $20,000 that would be paid as overtime to city officers for their work doing the...
Police: Burglars broke into Cambria County deli overnight, ran off
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for the suspects in a burglary that occurred at Captain Ron’s Deli in Ashville Borough on Friday. On Dec. 16 around 12:45 a.m., the suspects broke through the front door of the deli located at the 1600 block of Liberty Street and stole vapes and cigarettes […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Drug Task Force Officers Bust Area Man for Selling Meth in Falls Creek Borough
FALLS CREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Members of the Northwest Municipal Drug Task Force arrested an area man for selling methamphetamine in Falls Creek Borough. According to court documents, a detective of the Elk County District Attorney’s office filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Drew Patrick Curley, of Rockton, Clearfield County, on Tuesday, December 13, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
abc23.com
Lincoln Highway House Fire
Crews responded to a house fire this morning in Somerset County. Emergency dispatchers say the call came in a little after 10 for a home on fire in the 3900 block of Lincoln Highway in Quemahoning Township. It’s unclear if anyone was home at the time of the fire but...
abc23.com
Lawsuit Against Sunoco Pipeline LP
A Cambria County couple filed a Lawsuit against Sunoco Pipeline LP, claiming that construction of the company’s Mariner East Pipeline damaged their property and contaminated their private water supply. The Lawsuit filed on behalf of Ronald and Jane Shawley claims that the construction of the pipeline was not only a nuisance to them and their property — but that Sunoco was negligent throughout the process of its construction. The couple claims damage caused by the construction made their home “nearly uninhabitable.”
Recycling: CCRRA to expand Centre County curbside recycling program in 2023
The service is only available to those who currently do not have curbside recycling service.
