A Cambria County couple filed a Lawsuit against Sunoco Pipeline LP, claiming that construction of the company’s Mariner East Pipeline damaged their property and contaminated their private water supply. The Lawsuit filed on behalf of Ronald and Jane Shawley claims that the construction of the pipeline was not only a nuisance to them and their property — but that Sunoco was negligent throughout the process of its construction. The couple claims damage caused by the construction made their home “nearly uninhabitable.”

CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO