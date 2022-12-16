Read full article on original website
fox8tv.com
Local Fire Department Steps Up
Following Thursday’s storm, a number of rural communities across our region were left without power. One local Fire Department decided to step up and help those without power. We spoke with the Miles Township Fire Department and local households about the outages. Many households in Eastern Centre County without...
abc23.com
Couple Suing Sunoco Pipeline
UPMC Altoona reaches tentative agreement with SEIU Healthcare
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–UPMC Altoona and nurses union SEIU Healthcare reached a tentative three-year agreement that invests in current and future nursing staff. This proposed agreement would be from 2023 to 2025. UPMC Altoona and the Altoona Union Nurses call this a win, because of its investment in the staff and community. In a statement to […]
First responders find woman dead in Jefferson County fire
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a fire that broke out at a home in Henderson Township on Friday where first responders found an older woman dead. On Dec. 16 around 7:10 p.m., state police in Punxsutawney said they were called to the scene of a residential fire along Route 119. Through […]
wkok.com
Union County Farm Gets $3 Million Rail Grant
NEW COLUMBIA — The State Transportation Commission voted to approve $26 million for Pennsylvania rail projects through the Rail Transportation Assistance Program (RTAP) and the Rail Freight Assistance Program (RFAP). In our area, one project is a $3 million grant for a Union County farm. Among the rail funding...
Recycling: CCRRA to expand Centre County curbside recycling program in 2023
The service is only available to those who currently do not have curbside recycling service.
abc23.com
Lawsuit Against Sunoco Pipeline LP
A Cambria County couple filed a Lawsuit against Sunoco Pipeline LP, claiming that construction of the company’s Mariner East Pipeline damaged their property and contaminated their private water supply. The Lawsuit filed on behalf of Ronald and Jane Shawley claims that the construction of the pipeline was not only a nuisance to them and their property — but that Sunoco was negligent throughout the process of its construction. The couple claims damage caused by the construction made their home “nearly uninhabitable.”
Police: Burglars broke into Cambria County deli overnight, ran off
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for the suspects in a burglary that occurred at Captain Ron’s Deli in Ashville Borough on Friday. On Dec. 16 around 12:45 a.m., the suspects broke through the front door of the deli located at the 1600 block of Liberty Street and stole vapes and cigarettes […]
Wreaths Across America makes a stop in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY (WTAJ)–Saturday marked National Wreaths Across America Day, as volunteers in Ramey, Pennsylvania stopped at the Beulah Cemetery to place wreaths on the graves of those who served their country. Volunteers waited for the convoy of first responders and veterans guiding the tractor-trailer carrying the wreaths. This year’s driver was Keshon Patterson, who made […]
yourdailylocal.com
Marienville VFD Responds to Fire in Jefferson County Friday, Dec. 16
ELDRED TWP, Pa. – The Marienville Volunteer Fire Department was one of eight volunteer fire departments from Forest, Clarion, and Jefferson Counties to respond to a structure fire in Eldred Township, Jefferson County Friday, Dec. 16. According to the Sigel Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, a structure fire was...
wkok.com
State Police: Scam Nets Thieves $5,700 From Lewisburg Family
LEWISBURG — NorthcentralPA.com is reporting… An elderly couple in Union County lost more than $7,200 after they fell for a Publishers Clearing House phone scam. State police at Milton say someone called the victims around Nov. 12 and led them to believe they had won the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Vehicle Traveling ‘Too Fast’ for Roadway Conditions Crashes, Overturns on I-80
UNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in DuBois responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 80 in Union Township on Thursday morning. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash occurred at 7:26 a.m. on Thursday, December 16, on Interstate 80 East, in Union Township, Jefferson County. Police say...
Winter weather crashes: Traffic accidents reported in Central PA
(WTAJ) — As a winter storm brings ice and snow across Central Pennsylvania on Thursday, Dec. 15, traffic accidents and vehicle crashes are being reported by local emergency services. A section of I-80 in Centre County was closed due to a vehicle accident. I-99 in Blair County was also closed for a short period of […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Drug Task Force Officers Bust Area Man for Selling Meth in Falls Creek Borough
FALLS CREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Members of the Northwest Municipal Drug Task Force arrested an area man for selling methamphetamine in Falls Creek Borough. According to court documents, a detective of the Elk County District Attorney’s office filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Drew Patrick Curley, of Rockton, Clearfield County, on Tuesday, December 13, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
Police: Couple attempts to purchase truck with $15,000 check that bounced
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A couple was arrested for writing a $15,000 check to a car dealership when they knew they didn't have the money, police say. Tonya Marie Struble, 39, and Casey Jay Zimmerman, 36, both of Mifflinburg, were at Aubrey Alexander Toyota in Monroe Township on Aug. 25 to buy a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado truck. Trooper Adam Romig of state police at Selinsgrove says Struble wrote the check as a down payment for the truck for Zimmerman. ...
PennLive.com
Feud escalates in Pa. county government; controller claims fiscal records are ‘in shambles’
WILLIAMSPORT - The ongoing feud between the Lycoming County controller and commissioners has escalated with the controller claiming the county fiscal records “are sadly in shambles.”. The allegation made Friday by Controller Krista B. Rogers is the latest in the more than year-long dispute that remains in court. The...
abc27.com
DA gives update on ‘Gender Queer’ book brought to Pennsylvania school
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – In early November, outrage circulated on social media over the book ‘Gender Queer’ appearing in a classroom in the Hollidaysburg Junior High. The book itself was brought into school by a teacher and when school officials found out about the situation, they informed parents that the teacher was told to never bring the book back.
We can’t forget the health dangers of fracking | Opinion
It’s time Pennsylvania residents and regulators demand these health risks be addressed. The post We can’t forget the health dangers of fracking | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Central Pa. creamery damaged in fire; GoFundMe launched
A Cumberland County creamery is asked for the public’s help rebuilding after fire tore through the business. An early Tuesday morning electrical fire in Newburg destroyed Keswick Creamery’s milking parlor, milk house and cheese plant, according to a GoFundMe organized to help the business rebuild. All of the...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police investigating Mifflin County death
LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman in Mifflin County. Pennsylvania State Police say on Dec. 16, troopers responded to a reported deceased female. The woman’s body was located on River Road in Bratton Township. State Police say there is...
