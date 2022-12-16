Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Freezing rain could fall in central Pa. before Christmas, forecasters say
Freezing rain and gusty winds are expected Thursday as central Pennsylvanians prepare for holiday travel, forecasters said. Forecasters said rain and/or freezing rain is likely before 10 a.m. Thursday. Rain, without the ice, will continue to fall late Thursday afternoon through the night, according to the National Weather Service. More than 20 mph wind gusts are possible throughout the day.
WGAL
Pennsylvania's gas tax expected to increase in 2023
Pennsylvania's gas tax is among the highest in the nation, and PennDOT says it's going up again in 2023. PennDOT said there is a trigger in a 2013 state law that is prompting the boost of a few cents. Ismael Djariri, of Mechanicsburg, said his gas money doesn't stretch like...
How bad will Pa. travel be later this week? Depends where you are, NWS forecasters say
A winter storm that will be followed by freezing temperatures could affect Christmas travel plans — and make for a white Christmas in some areas of Pennsylvania, according to the National Weather Service. NWS Meteorologist Rob Radzanowski said Sunday that projections this far in advance are subject to change,...
singletracks.com
Electric MTBs now Authorized on PA State Bike Trails
The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) just released a policy, effective immediately, allowing electric mountain bike usage on department managed trails that currently allow bicycles. The policy applies to thousands of miles of bike trails and public-use roads, and in an unusual twist, does not specify its application to a particular class of e-bikes. Rather, the policy focuses on the operation of e-bikes. “DCNR’s policy is focused on managing behavior, not devices.”
abc23.com
Infrastructure Interview with PA Sec. of Transportation
In other State Headlines, Infrastructure has been in the spotlight this year. Samantha York sat down in an exclusive one-on-one interview with the Pennsylvania Secretary of Transportation to discuss what developments we saw this year and a look ahead. Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Yassmin Gramian saying: “The...
Injuries reported in Route 819 car crash
At least one person was injured in a car crash Friday evening on Route 819. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. in East Huntingdon in the area of the Route 119 exit ramp, according to a Westmoreland County dispatcher. State police out of Uniontown are handling the incident, the...
Wet, Windy Mess: Here's How Long Potent Nor'easter Will Linger
A nasty Nor'easter bringing a mix of rain, sleet, and snow along with gusty winds will linger throughout the day on Friday, Dec. 16. Projected, and simulated radar for 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, showing a mix of snow and sleet (blue and light blue), rain (green), and heavy rain (dark green) is shown i…
sanatogapost.com
Trade Group: Higher PA Costs Due for Natural Gas Heat
HARRISBURG PA – Arctic air is expected to freeze much of the northeastern U.S. during the coming week. Western Montgomery County night-time temperatures predicted by the National Weather Service will range from 23 to 26 degrees Sunday (Dec. 18, 2022) through Wednesday (Dec. 21). With that ahead, regional suppliers say they anticipate an adequate supply of natural gas to heat homes this winter.
yourdailylocal.com
PennDOT Names Winners of Paint the Plow Contest in District 10
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is pleased to announce the District 10 regional winner of the Paint the Plow safety outreach contest. Butler County Area Vocational-Technical School won the “Fan Favorite” award, which was determined by online voting through www.penndot.pa.gov. Keystone High School of Clarion County was the honorable mention.
WGAL
Police investigate reported stabbing in Conewago Township, York County
CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Northern York County Regional Police are investigating a reported stabbing in Conewago Township. Police were called around 2:37 p.m. Sunday to the 1000 block of Kentwell Drive, according to emergency dispatchers. It's not clear how many people were injured or if a suspect is in...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police investigating Mifflin County death
LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman in Mifflin County. Pennsylvania State Police say on Dec. 16, troopers responded to a reported deceased female. The woman’s body was located on River Road in Bratton Township. State Police say there is...
Bellwood man charged with killing cat for ‘making noises’
Editors Note: It was previously reported Christopher Zacker lives in Tyrone but has since been updated to correctly note he is from Bellwood. BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bellwood man was charged with felony animal cruelty after he was accused of killing a cat in Antis Township. State police were sent to a home […]
Thieves target Pennsylvania Lions Clubs
PITTSBURGH — Lions Clubs across Pennsylvania are being advised to “be extra vigilant” concerning bank accounts and transactions after thieves targeted at least two clubs in the state. A Facebook post from the Pennsylvania State Council of Lions Clubs’ acting administrator reports that incidents have been reported...
Hills Department Store Food Truck coming to Pennsylvania
Do you miss the smell of a snack bar from the Hills Department Store? If you’re answer is yes, you’re in luck! Jason Powell from Aliquippa told ABC News Partner WTAE that he plans to create a snack bar, food truck style, that will travel to former Hills store location and serve treats from the […]
Pennsylvania ex-attorney general acquitted in drunken driving case
PENNSYLVANIA — Pennsylvania’s former top law enforcement officer, who once served jail time for leaking secret investigative files and lying about it, has been acquitted of drunken driving. A Lackawanna County judge on Monday acquitted former Attorney General Kathleen Kane of drunken driving and careless driving after a...
Here’s the deadline to purchase your 2023 dog license
HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – Licenses are not just a responsibility of owning a dog, they protect all Pennsylvania dogs and are the best way to bring your pet home quickly if it’s lost. Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding reminded Pennsylvania dog owners to purchase a 2023 license from their county treasurer by January 1, 2023. “If […]
Lancaster Farming
Pennsylvania Legislator Moves to Bring Back Monday Deer Opener
A Pennsylvania legislator recently outlined plans to introduce legislation to change the opening day of the firearms deer season from Saturday back to the Monday after Thanksgiving. In a memorandum sent to all House members on Dec. 13, state Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney, said he plans on introducing legislation in...
therecord-online.com
Rural Pennsylvania gets $1M for solar panel installations
HARRISBURG, PA – In the name of fighting climate change, rural Pennsylvania is to receive $1 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for renewable energy projects. The money, most of it authorized through the Inflation Reduction Act, will go to 17 projects in 13 Pennsylvania counties. Nationally, the funds are part of a $300 million Rural Energy for America program.
Two big PA lottery winners over the weekend locally
The Pennsylvania Lottery says a Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold on Friday matched all five balls drawn, 13-20-28-30-40 to win $2 million.
susqcoindy.com
Driller to pay $16.29M to construct water system in ‘no contest’ plea agreement
Coterra Energy, formerly Cabot Oil & Gas, entered a no contest plea to a misdemeanor count for negligently discharging methane into the Dimock-area water wells and agreed to pay $16.29 million for the construction of a local water system and distribution to the affected area in Dimock Twp. The settlement price tag exceeds the largest fine possible, said Attorney General Josh Shapiro following the hearing.
Comments / 0